Crimson Coward - LB 4217 East Willow Street

No reviews yet

4217 East Willow Street

Long Beach, CA 90815

Order Again

Popular Items

Joey-Eat-Fries
THE CRIMSON
4 Tenders

Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$12.00

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$15.00

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward

Half Coward

$15.00

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward

Full Coward

$29.00

One dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward

Lonely Coward

$11.00

solo chicken breast served on toast with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON

THE CRIMSON

$14.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style

Home Style

$14.00

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread

Garlic twister

Garlic twister

$9.00

Chicken, pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped &pressed on a tortilla

Crimson Burrito

Crimson Burrito

$14.00

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries

Joey-Eat-Fries

$15.00

Chopped Chicken, Sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries

CRIMSON ONION JOEY STYLE

CRIMSON ONION JOEY STYLE

$17.00

Chopped Chicken, Sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON ONION

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES

CRIMSON FRIES

$6.00

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00
CRIMSON ONION

CRIMSON ONION

$9.00

Large onion cut to resemble a flower battered then deep-fried , served with a side of CRIMSON sauce

1\2 Half Order Fried Pickle

1\2 Half Order Fried Pickle

$4.00

Extras

Add On Tender

Add On Tender

$4.00
CRIMSON Sauce

CRIMSON Sauce

$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

our homemade ranch

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Honey

Honey

$0.75
2 Pieces Of Bread

2 Pieces Of Bread

$0.50
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50

Add On Wing

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Off menu

FRANKENSTYLE

FRANKENSTYLE

$19.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$16.00

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

Gear

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

combos

Sandwich combo

$20.00

The Crimson or Crimson Burrito or Homestyle with scoop of fries & Drink

3 Tender combo

$18.50

3 Tenders served with Fries and drink

Quarter Coward Combo

$16.00

3 Wings Served with Fries and drink

Kids Box

Kids Box

$11.00

2 country tenders with ranch and fries in 1 box

Salad

Crispy Salad

$14.00

Crispy Diced Chicken over Slaw topped with pickles with your choice of dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Los Angeles native and Nashville-inspired Crimson Coward commit to bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses.

4217 East Willow Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

