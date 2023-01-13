  • Home
  • Ridgefield Crimson Coward - 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive
Ridgefield Crimson Coward 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive

12707 Ridgefield Village Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Crimson Chicken

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$9.99

3 tenders served with bread and pickles

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$11.99

4 tenders served with bread and pickles

Half Coward

Half Coward

$13.99

Half Dozen Wings served with bread and pickles

Full Coward

Full Coward

$26.99

dozen wings served with bread and pickles

Lonely Coward

Lonely Coward

$8.99

solo chicken breast served on bread with pickles

Sandwiches

THE CRIMSON

THE CRIMSON

$10.99

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce, pickles & slaw on brioche bun

Home Style

Home Style

$10.99

Breast, CRIMSON Sauce , cheese, pickles & slaw on toasted bread

Garlic Twister

Garlic Twister

$7.99

Chicken, Pickles, Garlic Sauce wrapped & Pressed on a tortilla

Crimson Burrito

Crimson Burrito

$8.99

Chopped chicken, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw & pickles in a tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Specialties

Joey-Eat-Fries

Joey-Eat-Fries

$11.99

Chopped Chicken, sauce, slaw, pickles & cheese over fries

Crimson Onion Joey Style

Crimson Onion Joey Style

$11.99

Chopped chicken, sauce, slaw & pickles over CRIMSON onion

Combos

Sandwich Combo

$15.39

The Crimson or Crimson Burrito or Homestyle with scoop of fries & Drink

3 Tender Combo

$14.39

3 Tenders served with scoop of Fries & Drink

Quarter Coward Combo

$15.99

3 pieces of wings with scoop of Fries & Drink

Kids Box

Kids Box

$10.99

2 country tenders with ranch and fries in 1 box

Salad

Salad

$9.49

Chopped Chicken Over Slaw topped with pickles and dressing

Sides

CRIMSON FRIES

CRIMSON FRIES

$4.49

seasoned fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00
Crimson Onion

Crimson Onion

$7.99

Large onion battered and fried, CRIMSON sauce.

Extras

Add On Tender.

Add On Tender.

$2.99
CRIMSON Sauce

CRIMSON Sauce

$0.75

our house sauce made with CRIMSON seasoning

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

our homemade ranch

Honey

Honey

$0.75
Pickles

Pickles

$1.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.89
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50
2 Pieces Of Bread

2 Pieces Of Bread

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.89

shake

$4.99

Off menu

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$17.00

Mac and cheese topped with diced chicken breast , melted cheese and CRIMSON sauce

FRANKENSTYLE

FRANKENSTYLE

$19.50

Boneless breast between 2 cheese sandwiches , slaw, pickles, CRIMSON sauce with Mac & cheese.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Crimsoncoward.com

Location

12707 Ridgefield Village Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22193

