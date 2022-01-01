Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crimson Diner Diner

627 H STREET NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

COFFEE BAR

HAND POUR

$5.00

BATCH BREW 12 oz

$3.00

BATCH BREW 16 oz

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

MOCHA

$5.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

MACCHIATO

$4.00

CHAI TEA LATT

$5.00

MATCHA TEA LATTE

$5.00

SWISS MISS HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

ALCHEMIST COLD BREW

$5.00

RISHI TEA

ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

$4.00

EARL GREY TEA

$4.00

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$4.00

TURMERIC GINGER TEA

$4.00

PEPPERMINT TEA

$4.00

CHAMOMILE TEA

$4.00

DIRTY CHAI

$6.00

MORE BEVERAGES

ICE TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

COCA-COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

GRAB'N GO BREAKFAST

SOURCREAM CAKE DONUT

$2.00

MINI OLD FASHIONED APPLE FRITTER

$2.00

CROISSANT

$3.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.00

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

OATMEAL

$3.00

FRESH FRUIT CUP *VG

$5.00

ORGANIC GREEK YOGURT CUP

$4.00

DAIRY-FREE YOGURT CUP *DF *VG

$4.00

GRANOLA + YOGURT + HONEY

$6.00

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

EGG & CHEESE *VT

$4.00

BEANS, RICE *VG

$4.00

BEANS, CHEESE, RICE *VG *DF

$5.00

FRIED-TOFU, VEGAN EGG *VG *DF

$5.00

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

SANGREDECRIMSON(BLOODYMARY)

$15.00

BREAKFASTMARGARITA

$14.00

SANGRIABLANCA

$13.00

SANGRIABLANCA

$50.00

KY'SCOFFEE

$14.00

MOTTOSA(MIMOSA)

$11.00

MOTTOSA(MIMOSA)

$40.00

PINACOLADA

$14.00

Biscuits

BUTTER & JAM

$6.00

EGG & CHEESE

$8.00

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$10.00

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$10.00

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$10.00

FRIED CHICKEN & SPICY HONEY

$12.00

Breakfast

EGGS BENEDICT Classic

$14.00

EGGS BENEDICT: Floretine

$15.00

EGGS BENEDICTCrab Cake

$18.00

STEAK & EGGS

$25.00

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$14.00

WESTERN

$15.00

Mushroom: Swiss Cheese

$14.00

PASTALAYA

$19.00

SHIRMP & GRITS

$22.00

FRIED CATFISH & GRITS

$18.00

GRILLED CHICKEN & GRITS

$16.00

Short Stack

$6.00

Full Stack

$10.00

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.00

Handhelds

BLT

$14.00

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

THE GRILLED VEGGIE

$14.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$16.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Sides

Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Turkey Sausage Links

$6.00

Pork Sausage Links

$6.00

Wade's Mill Grits

$7.00

Chips

$4.00

Home Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Egg

$2.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Location

627 H STREET NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

