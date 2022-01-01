Crimson Hearth imageView gallery

Crimson Hearth 11003 E. Sprague

646 Reviews

$$

11003 E. Sprague

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange Juice
Rootbeer

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hearth Coffee

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch with wonderful made from scratch daily! All family owned recipes! Breakfast served from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM Lunch served from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

11003 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

