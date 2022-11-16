A map showing the location of Criollos Latin Food 2006 Atlantic AveView gallery
Latin American

Criollos Latin Food 2006 Atlantic Ave

11 Reviews

$$$

2006 Atlantic Ave

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451

Order Again

BRUNCH

Calentado Colombiano

$10.99

Desayuno Salvadoreno

$10.99

APPETIZERS

Chorizo con Arepa

$6.50

Colombian Sausage

Chicharron con Arepa

$6.99

Crispy pork

Morcilla con Arepa

$6.50

rice colombian sousage

Chicken wings (8) with fries

$10.99

Empanada chicken

$2.99

Empanada cheese

$2.99

Empanada beef

$2.99

SIDES

Beef or Chicken

Rice

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Sweet plantain

$4.99

Tostones

$4.99

Yuca

$4.99

Papa Criolla

$4.99

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Arepas (4)

$3.99

Corn tortillas

$1.99

Flour tortillas

$1.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Sour cream

$1.99

Lettuce

$1.99

Pico de gallo

$3.99

Protein (3 Oz)

$4.99

Shrimp (4)

$2.00

Sliced aguacate

$2.99

1 Huevo extra

$1.00

Agregar pollo

$1.50

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Criollito bowl or tortilla

$14.99

Garden Salad

$9.50

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Bandeja Paisa

$21.99

Picada Criolla

$34.99

Lomo Salteado

$17.50

Pork Chops (Chuletas)

$17.99

GRILLE PLATTERS

Served with rice, beans and salad

Carne a la parrilla

$19.99

grilled steak

Cerdo a la parrilla

$18.99

grilled pork

Pollo a la parrilla

$18.99

grill chicken

POLLO ROSTIZADO

1/4 Chicken

$10.99

1/2 Chicken

$15.99

Whole Chicken

$23.99

Pollo entero sin acompañantes

$17.99

SEAFOOD

Pargo Rojo

$24.99

red snapper

Mojarra Frita

$20.99

Filete de Pescado

$14.99

Arroz con Marisco

$21.99

Jalea Mixta

$21.99

Chupe de Mariscos

$17.99

Pescado a lo Macho

$19.99

Garlic fish

$16.99

Garlic fish and Shrimp

$19.99

CEVICHES

Ceviche Mixto

$22.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$20.99

Ceviche de Camarones

$20.99

SOPAS

Caldo de Pescado

$17.99

Caldo de Gallina

$14.99

KIDS

Quesadilla and fries

$5.99

chicken nuggets and fries

$5.99

Chicken fingers and fries

$5.99

Salchipapas

$5.99

Hot dog and fries

$5.99

Cheese burger and fries

$5.99

FAJITAS

Beef fajita

$18.99

Chicken fajita

$17.99

Shrimp fajita

$19.99

Mix fajita (chicken and beef)

$18.99

Texas fajita (chicken, beef and shrimp)

$20.99

Fajitas Criolla

$19.99

BEVERAGE

Jugos

$5.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Battle Water

$1.99

Honest Tea

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Inca Kola

$2.99

Colombiana

$2.99

Manzana

$1.99

Cola Champagne

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Pony Malta

$2.99

Coke canes

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Sprite canes

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Minute Maid

$2.99

Desert

Churros

$5.75

Godiva chocolate cheesecake

$6.99

Flan

$5.50

Arroz con leche

$4.50

Maracuya

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2006 Atlantic Ave, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
