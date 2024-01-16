Seafood
Sandwiches
Crisfield Seafood
1,374 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8012 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Silver Spring
More near Silver Spring