Crisp Cannoli LLC

review star

No reviews yet

1 Springhurst Dr

East Greenbush, NY 12061

CRISP CANNOLI GEAR

CC WINTER BEANIE

CC WINTER BEANIE

$10.00
CC HATS

CC HATS

$25.00
CC HOODIE

CC HOODIE

$35.00
CC WHITE TSHIRT

CC WHITE TSHIRT

$22.00
CC BLACK TSHIRT

CC BLACK TSHIRT

$22.00

WHYNOT BURGERS GEAR

WHYNOT BURGERS WINTER BEANIE

WHYNOT BURGERS WINTER BEANIE

$5.00

JAY'S KICK'N CHIC'N GEAR

JAY'S HATS

JAY'S HATS

$25.00
JAY'S HOODIE

JAY'S HOODIE

$35.00
JAY'S TSHIRT

JAY'S TSHIRT

$22.00

HOLIDAY 2022

Peppermint Pig (Full Kit)

Peppermint Pig (Full Kit)

$21.99

This combination pack includes Noel (8 oz medium sized pig), nickel plated hammer, red velvet pouch, "Legend" story card and instructions on how to break your Peppermint Pig™. It is of course, gift boxed. The combination pack is truly the ideal gift for others; or the perfect way to open your family's heart to this wonderful tradition of fun and sharing. This is our most popular size pig/combo. COMES WITH POUCH AND HAMMER

NY SWEETIES CANDIED JALAPENO GIFT BOX

NY SWEETIES CANDIED JALAPENO GIFT BOX

$12.99

**NEW** NEW YORK'S OWN SWEETIES

The Sweet and Sassy Candied Jalapeno that will add the sweet heat you have been longing for to accompany all of your favorite foods on the menu. The addiction is real! Ingredients: Jalapeno peppers, red fresno peppers, sugar, vinegar, spices Goes great with: Eggs, Burgers, Cheese boards, Tacos, Wings, Sandwiches, you name it! Quantity: 10 oz Heat level (out of 5) Harvested, Produced and Created just for You in UpState, NY. Produced at Nelson Farms in Cazenovia, NY.
CANDIED JALAPENOS 10OZ JAR

CANDIED JALAPENOS 10OZ JAR

$10.00

The Sweet and Sassy Candied Jalapeno that will add the sweet heat you have been longing for to accompany all of your favorite foods on the menu. The addiction is real! Ingredients: Jalapeno peppers, red fresno peppers, sugar, vinegar, spices Goes great with: Eggs, Burgers, Cheese boards, Tacos, Wings, Sandwiches, you name it! Quantity: 10 oz Heat level (out of 5) Harvested, Produced and Created just for You in UpState, NY. Produced at Nelson Farms in Cazenovia, NY.

Castleton Candles

9oz Hex Candle - Apple Pie

$10.28

9oz Hex Candle - Falling Leaves

$10.28

9oz Hex Candle - Pumpkin Pie

$10.28
9oz Hex Candle - Downtown Bourbon

9oz Hex Candle - Downtown Bourbon

$10.28Out of stock
9oz Hex Candle - Cranberry Chutney

9oz Hex Candle - Cranberry Chutney

$10.28
9oz Hex Candle - Clean Cotton

9oz Hex Candle - Clean Cotton

$10.28

9oz Hex Candle - Hibiscus Palm

$10.28Out of stock

9oz Hex Candle - Citrus Agave

$10.28Out of stock

9oz Hex Candle - Magnolia & Peony

$10.28

9oz Hex Candle - Cranberry/Apple Marmalade

$10.28

Crisp Coffee

BLACK LABEL BEANS High Caffeine

BLACK LABEL BEANS High Caffeine

$15.00Out of stock
PUMPKIN BLACK LABEL GROUND BEAN High Caffeine

PUMPKIN BLACK LABEL GROUND BEAN High Caffeine

$15.00
1 Pound Coffee - Pumpkin Spice

1 Pound Coffee - Pumpkin Spice

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee - Rainforest

1 Pound Coffee - Rainforest

$13.00Out of stock
1 Pound Coffee - Happy Moose

1 Pound Coffee - Happy Moose

$13.00Out of stock
1 Pound Coffee - Vermont Maple Nut Crunch

1 Pound Coffee - Vermont Maple Nut Crunch

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee - Eskimo Kiss

1 Pound Coffee - Eskimo Kiss

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee - Snickerdoodle

1 Pound Coffee - Snickerdoodle

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee - French Vanilla

1 Pound Coffee - French Vanilla

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee Beans - House Roast (Light)

1 Pound Coffee Beans - House Roast (Light)

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee Beans - House Roast DECAF (Light)

1 Pound Coffee Beans - House Roast DECAF (Light)

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee Beans - NY, NY (Medium Roast)

1 Pound Coffee Beans - NY, NY (Medium Roast)

$13.00
1 Pound Coffee Beans - The Godfather (Dark Roast)

1 Pound Coffee Beans - The Godfather (Dark Roast)

$13.00

Hot Crispy Oil

Hot Crispy Oil (6oz)

Hot Crispy Oil (6oz)

$10.82
Hot Crispy Oil (EXTRA HOT) (6oz)

Hot Crispy Oil (EXTRA HOT) (6oz)

$10.82

Local Honey

32oz. Squeeze Bottle Local Honey

32oz. Squeeze Bottle Local Honey

$16.22Out of stock
16oz. Squeeze Bottle Local Honey

16oz. Squeeze Bottle Local Honey

$9.73
Hex Jar Honey

Hex Jar Honey

$12.98
24oz Mason Jar Honey

24oz Mason Jar Honey

$12.98Out of stock
12oz. Mason Jar Local Honey

12oz. Mason Jar Local Honey

$8.65
12oz. Cinnamon Cream Local Honey

12oz. Cinnamon Cream Local Honey

$9.73Out of stock

Local Honey Chunk Comb

$16.22Out of stock
12oz Honey Bear Squeeze Bottle

12oz Honey Bear Squeeze Bottle

$9.73

SAUCES AND EXTRAS

1 EXTRA PICKLE

$0.50

2OZ NY SWEETIES CANDIED JALAPENOS

$2.00

2OZ GREEN CHILI AIOLI

$1.00

2OZ BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

2OZ RANCH

$0.75

2OZ CAESAR

$0.75

2OZ BALSAMIC

$0.75

2OZ HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

2OZ THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.75

2OZ BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

2OZ CRANBERRY MAYO

$0.75

2OZ PESTO

$0.75

2OZ GARLIC AIOLI

$0.75

2OZ SRIRACHA MAYO

$0.75

2OZ HORSERADISH SAUCE

$0.75

2OZ SPICY MUSTARD

$0.75

2OZ CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

2OZ RASPBERRY SAUCE

$0.65

2OZ HOT SAUCE

$0.50

2 OZ CRANBERRY MAYO

$0.75
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush, NY 12061

