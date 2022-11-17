Crisp Cannoli LLC

Peppermint Pig (Full Kit)

$21.99

This combination pack includes Noel (8 oz medium sized pig), nickel plated hammer, red velvet pouch, "Legend" story card and instructions on how to break your Peppermint Pig™. It is of course, gift boxed. The combination pack is truly the ideal gift for others; or the perfect way to open your family's heart to this wonderful tradition of fun and sharing. This is our most popular size pig/combo. COMES WITH POUCH AND HAMMER