Crisp Salad Co.

No reviews yet

101 East Broadway Ave.

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Popular Items

Build your own Salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mexi-Cali

Salads

!!!UPDATE!!!

All online orders will have dressing on side. This will eliminate soggy greens in case you're running late. We are using these great new bowls that allow you to dress your salad, put the lid back on and give it a shake.

Asian Crunch

$11.89

Romaine, Cabbage, Seasoned Chicken, edamame, carrots, wonton strips, spicy cashew dressing

Avo-Cobb-O

$12.49Out of stock

(Changed to "Cobb" currently not serving avocados due to supply issue.

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

$13.49

Romaine, Blackened Shrimp, Egg, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon, Caesar Dressing

Build your own Salad

$9.49

Starting at

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.49

Romaine, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, White Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch

Chimi Chop

$11.49

Romaine, Seasoned Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncinis, White Cheddar, Chimichurri Ranch

Cobb

$12.29

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Honey Dijon Dressing

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Romaine, Crispy buffalo chicken, Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch

Extra slice of bread

$0.75

Greek Out

$11.49

Romaine, Spinach, Seasoned Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta, Pita Chips, Balsamic Vini

Kale Caesar

$11.49

Kale, Romaine, Seasoned Chicken, Tomato, Parmesan, Egg, Croutons, Caesar Dressing *We recommend added a scoop of diced jalapeños

Mexi-Cali

$12.59

Romaine, Seasoned Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Diced Jalapeños, Picked Onion, Tortilla Chips, White Cheddar, Cilantro Lime Dressing **Currently not served with avocado due to supply issue**

Mexican Street Corn Caesar (NEW!)

$12.49

Romaine, Cabbage, Corn, Cotija Cheese, Seasoned Chicken, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Chile Lime Seasoning, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

Pesto Itailian

$11.49

Romaine, Arugula, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Seasoned Chicken, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella Balls, Croutons, tossed with Italian herb dressing and Pesto

Roasted Sesame

$12.89

Romaine, Cabbage, Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Sweet Potato, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Miso Dressing

Un-Beet-able

$12.99

Romaine, Arugula, Beets, Apples, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sunflower Seeds, Seasoned Chicken, Raspberry Dressing

Grain Bowl (NEW!)

Mexi Cali Grain

$12.49

Warm Brown Rice, Romaine, Seasoned Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Diced Jalapeños, Picked Onion, Tortilla Chips, White Cheddar, Cilantro Lime Dressing **Currently not serving with avocado due to supply issue**

Roasted Sesame Grain

$12.89

Soup

8oz cup

Cup of Soup Tomato Bisque

$3.75

Cup of Soup Chicken Wild Rice

$3.75Out of stock

Cup of Soup Loaded Potato

$3.75Out of stock

Kids

Kids Salad

$7.00

Kids Bento Box

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

$2.00

Chocolate Rocky Road

$1.50Out of stock

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Body Armor

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Flavored Smart Water

$2.25

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.00

Tractor Beverage

$2.50

Bags

Bag Fee

$0.08
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 East Broadway Ave., Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

Crisp Salad Co. image
Crisp Salad Co. image

