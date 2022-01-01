CRISP wine-beer-eatery
2,100 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery is committed to providing exceptional customer service and quality dining through our chef inspired menu and choice of over 100 hand selected fine wines, seasonal craft brew and a fully stocked bar. Our indoor and outdoor eatery has an Old World flare with a New World influence, designed to evoke a sense of effortless sophistication in a stylish yet comfortable atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Let us cook for you!
2220 Bevis St, Houston, TX 77008
