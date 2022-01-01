Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRISP wine-beer-eatery

2,100 Reviews

$$

2220 Bevis St

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

San Fran's North Beach
Crisp's Cheese Pizza
The Caliano

Snacks & Apps

Meatball Duet

$11.00

Braised in Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce and Fresh Parmesan

Saffron Arancini

$11.00

Fried Risotto Balls, Mozzarella, Orange & Thyme Vinaigrette

Blue Crab Bisque

$12.00

Texas Lager, Roasted Garlic, Hominy Hushpuppy

Tipsy Calamari

$11.00

Beer Battered Calamari and Jalapeño Rounds. Served with Marinara and Ranch

Truffled Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Hand Cut, Fresh Herbs and Raw Garlic

Baked Texas Goat Cheese & Marinara

$13.00

Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce, Soft Garlic, EVO and Drunken Garlic Bread

Drunken Bread 'Side'

$5.00

Dairymaid's Cheese Board

$15.00

Cana De Oveja - Sheep, Hooks 5 Year Cheddar - Cow, Fior D'arancio - Cow, Lo Cameros - Cow/Sheep/Goat. (All Pasturized) Seasonal Preserves, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Texas Honey and Crusty Sourdough (GF - Minus Sourdough)

Crisp Greens

Height's House Salad

$9.00

Organic Greens, Little Tomatoes, Cucumber and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Crispy's Classic Pizzeria Cobb

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Black Olive, Artichoke Heart, Mozzarella, Salami, Tomato, Pepperoncini and Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette

Romaine Salad Caesar Style

$11.00

Parmesan CRISP, Olive Crouton, White Anchovy and Lemon

Organic Orchard

$12.00

Organic Greens, Gorgonzola, Green Apple, Candied Pecan and Sweet Peach Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Orchard

$5.00

Side Heights Salad

$4.00

By Hand & Mouth

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.00

Grilled Yard Bird(Air-Chilled, Hormone/Antibiotic-Free), Balsamic Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Tomato, Basil, and Sage Mayo on Ciabatta. Accompanied with CRISP's Hand Cut Fries.

Drunken Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Braised in Roasted GarlicTomato Sauce, Aged Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella on Drunken Garlic Bread. Accompanied with CRISP's Hand Cut Fries.

Crisp's 1/2 Pound Burger

$14.00

Fresh Angus beef, Balsamic Onion, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Aged Provolone and Sage Mayo on Challah Bun. Accompanied with CRISP's Hand Cut Fries.

Flour & Egg

Chicken D' Angelo

$18.00

AngeloTwice breaded Chicken breast baked in Roasted Garlic Marinara,Peas, Little Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese Served with Spaghetti Parmesan Cream. Accompanied with CRISP'S Drunken Garlic Bread

Mama's Lasagna

$18.00

Herbed Ricotta, Sweet Peppers, House Sausage, Fresh Basil and Italian Cheeses. Accompanied with CRISP'S Drunken Garlic Bread

Pasta Bianco

$14.00

Asparagus, Zucchini, Fresh Spinach, Little Tomatoes, Braised Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Garlic and Angel Hair Pasta. Accompanied with CRISP'S Drunken Garlic Bread

Meatball XL

$18.00

Braised in Roasted GarlicTomato Sauce with Spaghetti, Aged Provolone. Accompanied with CRISP'S Drunken Garlic Bread

Crawfish Bolognese

$20.00

Fennel Seed Sausage, Crawfish Tails, Roasted Mushrooms, Corn, Fresh Basil, Spicy Parm Cream Sauce

Lighter Side

Simply Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Roasted Mushroom Quinoa, Grilled Asparagus, Arugula, Herbed Lemon Vinaigrette and Parsley Pesto (GF)

Grilled Veggie Spiedini

$14.00

Zucchini, Herbed Mushrooms, Farro Parmesan Risotto, Feta Cheese and Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pizzas

Earl & Marie's Classic Margherita

$16.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Cheeses and Basil. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

The Truffle Shuffle

$19.00

Roasted Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cream. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Shady Acres

$18.00

Herb Roasted Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Cluck You BBQ

$17.00

Beer Can Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Candied Jalapenos, Grilled Red Onion and Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Toscano

$18.00

Herb Roasted Mushroom, Balsamic Onion, Salami, Gorgonzola, and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Crisp's Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Casto's Red Sauce, Aged Provolone and Fresh Mozzarella. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

The Caliano

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Honey Sriracha, Ranch, and Parsley Pesto. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Get 'Em To The Greek #2

$19.00

Feta, Pepperoncini, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Shaved Red Onions, Parsley Pesto, House Made Fennel Seed Sausage With Chili Flake. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Taleggio Florentine

$18.00

Taleggio Cheese, Spinach, Marinated Artichoke, Parmesan Cream, Crispy Onion and Truffle Oil. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

San Fran's North Beach

$20.00

Pepperoni, Rosemary Ham, House Made Fennel Seed Sausage With Chili Flake, Sicilian Olive, Little Tomatoes and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Fork & Knife

Beer Can Chicken

$18.00

Lone Star Beer, Parmesan Fries, Rosemary and Herbed Honey Butter

Melting Beef Short Rib

$27.00

Kid's Menu

Kids 10" Pizza

$7.00

(Not Served with apples & raisins). Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Kids Grilled Real Cheese

$7.00

(Not Processed) Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Kids Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Kids Just Spaghetti & Red Sauce

$7.00

(No Green Stuff) Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Kids Natural PB & J

$6.00

Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Kids Nuggs

$7.00

Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Kids Simply Mac & Cheese

$7.00

(Kraft) Available to Critters 12 years of age and younger. Accompanied with fresh apples and raisins

Happy Endings

Death by Brownie

$10.00

Dark Chocolate, Red Wine Chocolate Fudge and Vanilla Haagen-Dazs

NY Cheese Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery is committed to providing exceptional customer service and quality dining through our chef inspired menu and choice of over 100 hand selected fine wines, seasonal craft brew and a fully stocked bar. Our indoor and outdoor eatery has an Old World flare with a New World influence, designed to evoke a sense of effortless sophistication in a stylish yet comfortable atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Let us cook for you!

2220 Bevis St, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

