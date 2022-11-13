Crispelli's Berkley
7,896 Reviews
$$
28939 Woodward Ave
Berkley, MI 48072
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
11" Build Your Own
11" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella
11" Cheese Only
11" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella
11" Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
11" Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
11" White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
11" Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
11" Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.
11" Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.
11" Shrimp and Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
11in Wild Mushroom
15" Build Your Own
15" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella
15 In Cheese Only
15" pizza that includes pizza sauce and cheese
15 in. Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
15" Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
15" White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
15" Mediterannean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
15" Prosciutto and Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.
15" Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.
15" Shrimp and Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
15. In Wild Mushroom
Small Deep Dish Build Your Own
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Sm Deep Cheese Only
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Sm Deep Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Sm Deep Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Sm Deep White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Sm Deep Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
Sm Deep Prosciutto and Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.
Sm Deep Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.
Sm Deep Shrimp and Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
SM DEEP WILD MUSHROOM
Lg Deep Build Your Own
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Lg Deep Cheese Only
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Lg Deep Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Lg Deep Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Lg Deep White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Lg Deep Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
Lg Deep Prosciutto and Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.
Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.
Lg Deep Shrimp and Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
Lg Deep Wild Mushroom
11" GF Build Your Own
11" GF crust with tomato sauce and mozzarella
GF Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
GF Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
GF White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
GF Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
GF Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.
GF Cheese Only
GF Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.
GF Shrimp and Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
GF Half Specialty/BYO
Salads
Small Crispelli Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Crispelli Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Crispelli Family Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Cup Soup with Small Crispelli Salad
Side Red Wine Dressing
Small Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, crostini, classic dressing.
Caesar Entree Salad
romaine, parmesan, crostini, classic dressing.
Caesar Salad family
romaine, parmesan, crostini, classic dressing.
Cup Soup with Small Caesar Salad
Side Caesar Dressing
Small Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olive, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon oregano dressing.
Mediterranean Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olive, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon oregano dressing.
Mediterranean Family Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olive, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon oregano dressing.
Cup Soup with Small Mediterranean Salad
Side Lemon Oregano Dressing
Michigan Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, poached apples and pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, sherry vinaigrette.
Michigan Family Salad
house blend lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, poached apples and pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, sherry vinaigrette.
Side Ranch Dressing
Antipasta Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, Dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
Antipasta Family salad
house blend lettuce, Dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
Side Sherry Dressing
Sandwiches
Italian Panini Sandwich
aged salami, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
fontina, white cheddar, gruyere, chives, sourdough bread.
Chicken Club Sandwich
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo or chili garlic mayo.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.
Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich
asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula and lemon aioli, demi baguette.
Patty Melt
custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions
1/2 a Sandwich & Cup Soup
any cup of soup and half sandwich (not available with cedar plank salmon or grilled chicken club)
1/2 Sandwich & Small Salad
any small salad and half sandwich (not available with cedar plank salmon or grilled chicken club)
Entrees
Pasta w/Meatballs
marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.
Pasta Marinara
marinara, parmigiano reggiano.
Chicken Parmesan
spaghetti with pesto, marinara, parmigiano reggiano.
3 Cheese Macaroni
cream sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.
Lunch Mac n Cheese
Kids Mac n Cheese
cream sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.
Kids Marinara Pasta
marinara, parmigiano reggiano.
Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs
marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.
Kids Buttered Noodles
Appetizers
Baked Meatballs
five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.
Two Bosco Sticks
cheese filled bread sticks.
Blackened Steak Tips
Beef Tenderloin, Zip Sauce, Grilled Sourdough
Small Cheesy Bread
minced garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, oregano
Large Cheesy Bread
minced garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, oregano
Dry Rub Chicken Wings
six wings served with buttermilk herb aioli.
Three Bosco Sticks
cheese filled bread sticks
Soups
Minestrone Cup
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
Tomato Bisque Cup
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano, and a hint of cream.
New England Clam Chowder Cup
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
New England Clam Chowder bowl
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Minestrone Bowl
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
Tomato Bisque Bowl
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano, and a hint of cream.
Dessert
Small Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Large Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Brown sugar cookie dough with chocolate chunks
Oatmeal Cookie
Oatmeal cookie dough with golden raisins
Small Pistachio Cannoli
Large Pistachio Cannoli
Tiramisu
Coffee syrup soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream with orange zest and almond extract, cocoa powder, whipped cream, chocolate covered coffee bean
Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Peanut Butter Cup Brownie
Blueberry Muffin
Sweetened quick bread with blueberries. Topped with coarse sugar
Cinnamon Roll
Butter layered pastry with cinnamon filling, fondant drizzle
Croissant
Butter layered pastry
Chocolate Croissant
Butter layered pastry with chocolate filling, powdered sugar topping
Raspberry Danish
Butter layered pastry with raspberry filling, apricot glaze, and fondant drizzle
Cheese Danish
Butter layered pastry with cream cheese filling, apricot glaze, fondant drizzle
Sides/Dressings
Bag of Chips
Side Chicken Breast
Side Salmon
3 Meatballs
Side of Fries
Side Crispelli Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Red Wine Dressing
Side Lemon Oregano Dressing
Side Sherry Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side Steak Tips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Affordable Gourmet Every Day!
28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072