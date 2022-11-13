Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bakeries
Italian

Crispelli's Berkley

7,896 Reviews

$$

28939 Woodward Ave

Berkley, MI 48072

Popular Items

15" Build Your Own
11" Build Your Own
Crispelli Entree Salad

Pizza

11" Build Your Own

$9.50

11" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella

11" Cheese Only

$9.50

11" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella

11" Margherita

11" Margherita

$11.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

11" Red Pie

11" Red Pie

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

11" White Pie

11" White Pie

$11.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

11" Mediterranean

11" Mediterranean

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

11" Prosciutto & Arugula

11" Prosciutto & Arugula

$13.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

11" Pepperoni Margherita

11" Pepperoni Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

11" Shrimp and Chorizo

11" Shrimp and Chorizo

$13.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

11in Wild Mushroom

$12.95

15" Build Your Own

$14.95

15" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella

15 In Cheese Only

$14.95

15" pizza that includes pizza sauce and cheese

15 in. Margherita

15 in. Margherita

$19.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

15" Red Pie

15" Red Pie

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

15" White Pie

15" White Pie

$19.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

15" Mediterannean

15" Mediterannean

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

15" Prosciutto and Arugula

15" Prosciutto and Arugula

$21.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

15" Pepperoni Margherita

15" Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

15" Shrimp and Chorizo

15" Shrimp and Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

15. In Wild Mushroom

$20.95

Small Deep Dish Build Your Own

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Sm Deep Cheese Only

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Sm Deep Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Sm Deep Red Pie

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Sm Deep White Pie

$12.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Sm Deep Mediterranean

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Sm Deep Prosciutto and Arugula

$14.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

Sm Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

Sm Deep Shrimp and Chorizo

$14.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

SM DEEP WILD MUSHROOM

$13.95

Lg Deep Build Your Own

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Lg Deep Cheese Only

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Lg Deep Margherita

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Lg Deep Red Pie

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Lg Deep White Pie

$20.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Lg Deep Mediterranean

$21.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Lg Deep Prosciutto and Arugula

$22.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

Lg Deep Shrimp and Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

Lg Deep Wild Mushroom

$21.95

11" GF Build Your Own

$12.50

11" GF crust with tomato sauce and mozzarella

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$14.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

GF Red Pie

GF Red Pie

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

GF White Pie

GF White Pie

$14.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

GF Mediterranean

GF Mediterranean

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

GF Cheese Only

$12.50
GF Pepperoni Margherita

GF Pepperoni Margherita

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

GF Shrimp and Chorizo

GF Shrimp and Chorizo

$15.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

GF Half Specialty/BYO

$12.50

Salads

Small Crispelli Salad

Small Crispelli Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.

Crispelli Entree Salad

Crispelli Entree Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.

Crispelli Family Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.

Cup Soup with Small Crispelli Salad

$12.95

Side Red Wine Dressing

$0.75

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine, parmesan, crostini, classic dressing.

Caesar Entree Salad

Caesar Entree Salad

$12.50

romaine, parmesan, crostini, classic dressing.

Caesar Salad family

$17.95

romaine, parmesan, crostini, classic dressing.

Cup Soup with Small Caesar Salad

$12.95

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75
Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olive, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon oregano dressing.

Mediterranean Entree Salad

Mediterranean Entree Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, kalamata olive, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon oregano dressing.

Mediterranean Family Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olive, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon oregano dressing.

Cup Soup with Small Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Side Lemon Oregano Dressing

$0.75

Michigan Entree Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, poached apples and pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, sherry vinaigrette.

Michigan Family Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, poached apples and pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, sherry vinaigrette.

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Antipasta Entree Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, Dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Antipasta Family salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, Dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Side Sherry Dressing

$0.75

Sandwiches

Italian Panini Sandwich

$12.95

aged salami, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

fontina, white cheddar, gruyere, chives, sourdough bread.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.50

rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo or chili garlic mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.

Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich

Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula and lemon aioli, demi baguette.

Patty Melt

$13.95

custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions

1/2 a Sandwich & Cup Soup

$12.95

any cup of soup and half sandwich (not available with cedar plank salmon or grilled chicken club)

1/2 Sandwich & Small Salad

$12.95

any small salad and half sandwich (not available with cedar plank salmon or grilled chicken club)

Entrees

Pasta w/Meatballs

$15.95

marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.

Pasta Marinara

$14.95

marinara, parmigiano reggiano.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

spaghetti with pesto, marinara, parmigiano reggiano.

3 Cheese Macaroni

$12.95

cream sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.

Lunch Mac n Cheese

$12.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.95

cream sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.

Kids Marinara Pasta

$7.95

marinara, parmigiano reggiano.

Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs

$7.95

marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.99

Appetizers

Baked Meatballs

$10.95

five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.

Two Bosco Sticks

$5.50

cheese filled bread sticks.

Blackened Steak Tips

Blackened Steak Tips

$14.95

Beef Tenderloin, Zip Sauce, Grilled Sourdough

Small Cheesy Bread

$9.95

minced garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, oregano

Large Cheesy Bread

$13.95

minced garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, oregano

Dry Rub Chicken Wings

$11.95

six wings served with buttermilk herb aioli.

Three Bosco Sticks

$7.50

cheese filled bread sticks

Soups

Minestrone Cup

$4.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano, and a hint of cream.

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$4.95

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

New England Clam Chowder bowl

$6.95

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Minestrone Bowl

$6.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano, and a hint of cream.

Dessert

Small Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$1.95

Large Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.85

Brown sugar cookie dough with chocolate chunks

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal cookie dough with golden raisins

Small Pistachio Cannoli

$1.95

Large Pistachio Cannoli

$3.75

Tiramisu

$5.25

Coffee syrup soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream with orange zest and almond extract, cocoa powder, whipped cream, chocolate covered coffee bean

Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$3.95

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Sweetened quick bread with blueberries. Topped with coarse sugar

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Butter layered pastry with cinnamon filling, fondant drizzle

Croissant

$2.95

Butter layered pastry

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Butter layered pastry with chocolate filling, powdered sugar topping

Raspberry Danish

$3.95

Butter layered pastry with raspberry filling, apricot glaze, and fondant drizzle

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Butter layered pastry with cream cheese filling, apricot glaze, fondant drizzle

Sides/Dressings

Bag of Chips

$1.79

Side Chicken Breast

$5.50

Side Salmon

$7.50

3 Meatballs

$2.95

Side of Fries

$2.95

Side Crispelli Salad

$3.25

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Red Wine Dressing

$0.75

Side Lemon Oregano Dressing

$0.75

Side Sherry Dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Steak Tips

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Affordable Gourmet Every Day!

Website

Location

28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072

Directions

Gallery
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image

