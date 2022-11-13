Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bakeries

Crispelli's - Clarkston

283 Reviews

$$

6756 Dixie Hwy

Clarkston, MI 48346

Popular Items

15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN
11 in. BUILD YOUR OWN
Small Cheesy Bread

Pizza

11 in. BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

11 in. Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

11 in. Margherita

11 in. Margherita

$11.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

11 in. Mediterannean

11 in. Mediterannean

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

11 in. Pepperoni Margherita

11 in. Pepperoni Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

$13.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

11 in. Red Pie

11 in. Red Pie

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.

11 in. Shrimp & Chorizo

$13.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

11 in. White Pie

11 in. White Pie

$11.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

11 in. Wild Mushroom

$12.95

15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

15 in. Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

15 in. Half Specialty/BYO

$20.95
15 in. Margherita

15 in. Margherita

$19.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

15 in. Mediterannean

15 in. Mediterannean

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

15 in. Pepperoni Margherita

15 in. Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

$21.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

15 in. Red Pie

15 in. Red Pie

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.

15 in. Shrimp & Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

15 in. White Pie

15 in. White Pie

$19.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

15 in. Wild Mushroom

$20.95

Small Deep BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Small Deep Cheese

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Small Deep Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Small Deep Red

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Small Deep White Pie

$12.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Small Deep Mediterranean

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Small Deep Prosciutto & Arugula

$14.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

Small Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

Small Deep Shrimp & Chorizo

$14.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

Sm Deep Half Speciality/BYO

$11.95

Small Deep Wild Mushroom

$13.95

Large Deep BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Lg Deep Cheese

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Lg Deep Margherita

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Lg Deep Red Pie

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Lg Deep White Pie

$20.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Lg Deep Mediterranean

$21.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Lg Deep Prosciutto & Arugula

$22.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

Lg Deep Shrimp & Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

Lg Deep Half Specialty/BYO

$20.95

Large Deep Wild Mushroom

$20.95

GF BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.95

tomato sauce and mozzarella

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.95
GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$14.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

GF Red Pie

GF Red Pie

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.

GF White Pie

GF White Pie

$14.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

GF Mediterannean

GF Mediterannean

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

GF Pepperoni Margherita

GF Pepperoni Margherita

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

GF Shrimp & Chorizo

$16.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

GF Wild Mushroom

$15.95

Salads

Small Crispellis Salad

Small Crispellis Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Entree Michigan Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.

Entree Antipasta

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Entree Crispelli's Salad

Entree Crispelli's Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Entree Mediterranean Salad

Entree Mediterranean Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Family Michigan Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.

Family Antipasta Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Family Crispelli's Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Family Caesar Salad

$17.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Family Mediterranean Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Cup Soup & Crispelli's Salad

$12.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Side Greek

$0.75

LS Sm Caesar

$8.99Out of stock

LS Sm Crispelli

$8.99Out of stock

Ls Sm Mediterranean

$8.99Out of stock

Bread Basket$

$1.99

Sandwiches

Caprese Panini

$11.95

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Italian Panini

$12.95

aged salmi, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.50

rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo, or chili garlic mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.95

custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

spaghetti with marinara, parmigiano reggiano.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.95

marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.

Pasta Marinara

$14.95

Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Marinara Pasta

$7.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.95

3 Cheese Macaroni

$12.95

Parmesan, mozzarella,cheddar

Bread Basket$

$1.99

Appetizers

Bosco Sticks(2)

$5.50

cheese-filled breadsticks.

Bosco Sticks(3)

$7.50

cheese-filled breadsticks.

Baked Meatballs

$10.95

five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.

Blackened Steak Tips

Blackened Steak Tips

$14.95

beef tenderloin, zip sauce, grilled sourdough.

Large Cheesy Bread

$13.95

deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.

Small Cheesy Bread

$9.95

deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.

Soups

Minestrone cup

$4.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.95Out of stock

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Minestrone Bowl

$6.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Bread Basket$

$1.99

Dessert

Large Cannoli Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Large Cannoli Pistachio

$3.75

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Tiramisu

$6.95

Paid Sides

3 Meatballs

$3.95Out of stock

Side Chix Breast

$5.50

Side of Tuna

$4.00Out of stock

Side Salmon

$7.50

Bag of Chips

$1.99

Side Crispelli Salad

$3.25

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

house blend lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Side Mediterranean Salad

$3.25

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Greek

$0.75

Side Sherry

$0.75

Side Caesar Dress

$0.75

Side Redwine

$0.75

Side Hummus

$0.75Out of stock

Side Bosco Sauce

$0.75

Side Zip Sauce

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48346

Directions

Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image

