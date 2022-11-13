Crispelli's - Clarkston
283 Reviews
$$
6756 Dixie Hwy
Clarkston, MI 48346
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
11 in. BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
11 in. Cheese Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
11 in. Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
11 in. Mediterannean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
11 in. Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
11 in. Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
11 in. Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
11 in. White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
11 in. Wild Mushroom
15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
15 in. Cheese Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
15 in. Half Specialty/BYO
15 in. Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
15 in. Mediterannean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
15 in. Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
15 in. Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
15 in. Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
15 in. White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
15 in. Wild Mushroom
Small Deep BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Small Deep Cheese
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Small Deep Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Deep Red
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Small Deep White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Small Deep Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
Small Deep Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
Small Deep Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
Small Deep Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
Sm Deep Half Speciality/BYO
Small Deep Wild Mushroom
Large Deep BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Lg Deep Cheese
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Lg Deep Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Lg Deep Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Lg Deep White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Lg Deep Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
Lg Deep Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
Lg Deep Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
Lg Deep Half Specialty/BYO
Large Deep Wild Mushroom
GF BUILD YOUR OWN
tomato sauce and mozzarella
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
GF Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
GF White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
GF Mediterannean
Fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
GF Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
GF Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
GF Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
GF Wild Mushroom
Salads
Small Crispellis Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Small Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Entree Michigan Salad
house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.
Entree Antipasta
house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
Entree Crispelli's Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Entree Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Entree Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Family Michigan Salad
house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.
Family Antipasta Salad
house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
Family Crispelli's Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Family Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Family Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Cup Soup & Crispelli's Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Side Greek
LS Sm Caesar
LS Sm Crispelli
Ls Sm Mediterranean
Bread Basket$
Sandwiches
Caprese Panini
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
Italian Panini
aged salmi, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich
asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo, or chili garlic mayo.
Patty Melt
custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
spaghetti with marinara, parmigiano reggiano.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.
Pasta Marinara
Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs
Kids Marinara Pasta
Kids Buttered Noodles
3 Cheese Macaroni
Parmesan, mozzarella,cheddar
Bread Basket$
Appetizers
Bosco Sticks(2)
cheese-filled breadsticks.
Bosco Sticks(3)
cheese-filled breadsticks.
Baked Meatballs
five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.
Blackened Steak Tips
beef tenderloin, zip sauce, grilled sourdough.
Large Cheesy Bread
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
Small Cheesy Bread
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
Soups
Minestrone cup
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
Tomato Bisque Cup
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.
Clam Chowder Cup
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Minestrone Bowl
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
Tomato Bisque Bowl
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.
Clam Chowder Bowl
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Bread Basket$
Dessert
Paid Sides
3 Meatballs
Side Chix Breast
Side of Tuna
Side Salmon
Bag of Chips
Side Crispelli Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
house blend lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Side Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Side Ranch
Side Greek
Side Sherry
Side Caesar Dress
Side Redwine
Side Hummus
Side Bosco Sauce
Side Zip Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48346