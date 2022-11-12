Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bakeries
Pizza

Crispelli's - West Bloomfield

4,302 Reviews

$$

6690 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Popular Items

15" Build Your Own
11" Build Your Own
15" Margherita

Pizza

11" Build Your Own

$9.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

11 in. Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

11" Margherita

11" Margherita

$11.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

11" Red Pie

11" Red Pie

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

11" White Pie

11" White Pie

$11.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke heart.

11" Mediterannean

11" Mediterannean

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

11" Prosciutto & Arugula

11" Prosciutto & Arugula

$13.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

11" Pepperoni Margherita

11" Pepperoni Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

11 in. Half Specialty/Build Your Own

$10.50
11" Shrimp & Chorizo

11" Shrimp & Chorizo

$13.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

15" Build Your Own

$14.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

15 in. Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

15" Margherita

15" Margherita

$19.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

15" Red Pie

15" Red Pie

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

15" White Pie

15" White Pie

$19.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

15" Mediterannean

15" Mediterannean

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

15" Prosciutto & Arugula

15" Prosciutto & Arugula

$21.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella and arugula.

15" Pepperoni Margherita

15" Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

15 in. Half Specialty/Build Your Own

$16.95
15" Shrimp & Chorizo

15" Shrimp & Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

LG DEEP BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

LG Deep Cheese Only

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Deep Red Pie

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Deep Margherita

$19.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Deep White Pie

$19.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Deep Mediterranean

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Deep Prosciutto & Arugula

$21.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella and arugula.

Deep Pepperoni Margharita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

Deep Half Specialty/Build Your Own

$18.50

Deep Shrimp & Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

SM DEEP Build Your Own

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Small Deep Cheese

$10.50

Small Deep Margharita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Small Deep Red Pie

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onio

Small Deep White Pie

$12.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke

Small Deep Mediterranean

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper

Sm Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

Small Deep Prosciutto/Arugula

$14.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella and arugula

Sm Deep Half Speciality/BYO

$11.50

Small Deep Shrimp Chorizo

$14.95

GF BYO thin

$12.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$14.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni

GF Red Pie

GF Red Pie

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion

GF White Pie

GF White Pie

$14.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke heart

GF Mediterannean

GF Mediterannean

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper

GF Prosciutto + Arugula

GF Prosciutto + Arugula

$15.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula

GF Pepperoni Margherita

GF Pepperoni Margherita

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni

GF Half Specialty/BYO

$13.50
GF Shrimp & Chorizo

GF Shrimp & Chorizo

$16.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar

Salads

Small Crispelli Salad

Small Crispelli Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Crispelli Entree Salad

Crispelli Entree Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Crispellis Family Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Cup of Soup + Small Crispellis Salad

$12.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Caesar Entree Salad

Caesar Entree Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Caesar Family Salad

$17.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Cup of Soup & Small Caesar Salad

$12.95
Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Mediterranean Entree Salad

Mediterranean Entree Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Mediterranean Family Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Cup of Soup & Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Michigan Entree Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.

Michigan Family Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.

Antipasto Entree Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Antipasto Family Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Italian Panini

$12.95

aged salami, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Caprese Panini

$11.95

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$11.95

fontina, white cheddar, gruyere, chives, sourdough bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

cheddar cheese and italian bread.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.50

rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread w/ basil pesto mayo or chili garlic mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.95

custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.

Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula and lemon aioli, demi baguette.

Half Sandwich & Soup

$12.95

1/2 Sandwich & Small Salad

$12.95

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.95

marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.

Pasta Marinara

$14.95

marinara, parmigiano reggiano

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

spaghetti with pesto, marinara, parmigiano reggiano.

3 Cheese Macaroni

$12.95

cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.

Kids Marinara Pasta

$7.95

Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.95

Appetizers

Bosco Sticks(2)

$5.50

cheese filled bread sticks.

Bosco Sticks(3)

$7.50

cheese filled bread sticks.

Small Cheesy Bread

$9.95

deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.

Large Cheesy Bread

$13.95

deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.

Dry Rub Chicken Wings

$11.95

six wings served with buttermilk herb aioli.

Baked Meatballs

$10.95

five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.

Blackened steak tips

Blackened steak tips

$14.95

Beef Tenderloin, Zip Sauce, Sourdough Bread

Kids Bosco Sticks(2)

$4.95

Kids Bosco Sticks(3)

$4.50

Dessert

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.95

BROWNIE

$4.00

peanut Butter Brownie

$4.50

Carmel Brownie

$4.50

SMALL CANNOLI CHOC CHIP

$1.95

LARGE CANNOLI CHOC CHIP

$3.50

SMALL CANNOLI PISTACHIO

$1.95

LARGE CANNOLI PISTACHIO

$3.50

TIRAMISU

$6.50

Cherry Walnut Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Apricot Danish

$4.00

Soups

Minestrone Cup

$4.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Minestrone Bowl

$6.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.95

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.95

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Quart Clam

$15.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.95Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$6.95Out of stock

Quart Noodle

$14.50Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$4.95Out of stock

Bowl Corn Chowd

$6.95Out of stock

Paid Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.79

Side Chicken Breast

$5.50

Side Salmon

$7.50

3 Meatballs

$3.50

Side of Fries

$2.95

Side Crispelli Salad

$3.25

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

Side Mediterranean Salad

$3.25

Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Tuna

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6690 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Directions

