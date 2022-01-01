Main picView gallery

Crispiano

review star

No reviews yet

130 Saint Marks Place

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Appetizers

Burrata e Prosciutto di Parma

$18.00

Burrata with arugula, prosciutto di parma, tomato, served with olive oil

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Melanzane

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana in tomato sauce

Focaccia Bruschetta

$8.00

Fresh Tomatoes , olive oil, basil, garlic, feta cheese on focaccia bread

MEATBALLS

$13.00

Salads

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with Parmigiano, Caeser dressing & toasted garlic croutons

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula with cherry tomatoes & shaved parmigiano

KALE

$10.00
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$11.00

MIX

$10.00

SPINACH

$10.00

Pasta

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$14.00

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$19.00

CACIO E PEPE

$17.00
FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$17.00

PENNE ALL' ARRABBIATA

$15.00
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$18.00

GNOCCHI

$16.00

RAVIOLI

$17.00

Pizza

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$14.00

tomato, fresh Mozzarella topped with basil

REGINA 12"

$17.00

Marinara,mozzarella,pepperoni

Marinara 12"

Marinara 12"

$16.00

tomato, oregano, capers, garlic, anchovies, basil

Capricciosa 12"

Capricciosa 12"

$20.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, Italian ham, mushroom, artichoke, black olive & basil

VEGETARIANA 12"

VEGETARIANA 12"

$18.00

MILANESE 12"

$17.00
4 FORMAGGI 12"

4 FORMAGGI 12"

$18.00
Tartufo 12"

Tartufo 12"

$19.00

black truffle, fresh mozzarella, porcini mushrooms & smoked prosciutto

PROSCIUTTO CRUDO 12''

PROSCIUTTO CRUDO 12''

$21.00

GLUTEN FREE MARGHERITA 12"

$22.00Out of stock

Dessert

NUTELLA CALZONE

NUTELLA CALZONE

$9.00

TIRAMISU

$7.00

PANNA COTTA

$7.00

RICOTTA

$7.00

Entrees

COTOLETTA ALLA MILANESE

$17.00Out of stock

CHICHEN PARMIGIANA

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00Out of stock

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.00

BROCCOLI RABE SAUTEED

$6.00

ASPARAGUS

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

SODA

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER BT

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

130 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10009

Directions

