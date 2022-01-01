Crisp
2940 North Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Popular Items
Chicken
3 Whole Wings
3 fresh, never frozen hormone free, Jumbo Whole Wings fried Korean style then glazed with your choice of sauce. Not 3 small pieces, but WHOLE JUMBO WINGS!
5 Whole Wings
5 fresh, never frozen hormone free, Jumbo Whole Wings fried Korean Style then glazed with your choice of sauce. THESE are WHOLE UNCUT WHOLE WINGS. Fred Flintstone sized wings.
10 Whole Wings
10 fresh, never frozen hormone free, Jumbo Whole Wings, fried Korean style then sauce with your choice of sauce. Seoul Sassy(Korean Sweet) and Crisp BBQ(Korean spicy) are recommended. These are WHOLE UNCUT JUMBO WINGS. (Equal to 20 pieces at any of your lesser stores.)
Half Chicken
1/2 of a whole Chicken cut into 6 pieces, fresh, never frozen, Hormone free birds. 1 drumstick, 1 wing, 1 thigh cut in half, and 1 breast cut in half. (bigger pieces are cut in half for better cooking and saucing properties.)
Whole Chicken
Whole chicken cut into 12 pieces, fresh, never frozen, Hormone free birds. 2 drumsticks, 2 wings, 2 thighs cut in half, and 2 breast cut in half. (bigger pieces are cut in half for better cooking and saucing properties.)
3 Strips
Boneless chicken breast tenders cooked to perfection and sauced the way you please.
6 Strips
Boneless chicken breast tenders cooked to perfection and sauced the way you please.
9 Strips
Boneless chicken breast tenders cooked to perfection and sauced the way you please.
3 Drumsticks
3 Jumbo Drumsticks, fresh, never frozen and hormone free. fried Korean style then sauced with your choice of sauce.
5 Drumsticks
5 Jumbo Drumsticks, fresh never frozen and hormone free fried Korean style then glazed with your sauce of choice.
10 Drumsticks
10 Jumbo Drumsticks, fresh, never frozen and hormone free, fried Korean style then glazed with your sauce of choice. These are no ordinary sized Drumsticks.
Bowls
Baby Buddha Bowl
Perfect choice for a light and healthy lunch. Our "mini" adaptation of a traditional Korean favorite, Bi Bim Bop, with an American twist. Our recommended four different freshly marinated and/or sauteed chilled vegetables on a bed of rice and topped off with a fried egg. Served with Buddha bowl sauce (Gochujang).
Bad Boy Buddha
Feeling a little hungrier, looking for more variety? Our Bad Boy has all the vegetables of the Baby plus four more. Eight different freshly marinated and/or sauteed chilled vegetables on a bed of rice and topped off with a fried egg. Served with Buddha bowl sauce (Gochujang).
Big Boy Buddha
Don't like limits or want to try a little of everything? The Bad Boy lets you sample all the freshly prepared vegetables -- twelve in all. Served with Buddha bowl sauce (Gochujang).
Chi-Town Chicken Bowl
Our fresh chicken breast, marinated in Seoul Sassy, grilled and diced, is served over steamed white rice with green onions and a side of Alison's Atomic Sauce.
Seoul Steak Bowl
Our homemade grilled Korean beef, Bulgogi, is marinated in Seoul Sassy and served over steamed white rice with green onions and a side of Alison's Atomic Sauce.
Crispy Chicken Bowl
Our homemade Crispy Chicken Breast chunks tossed in your sauce of choice. Try Sassy for sweet and Crisp BBQ for some heat! This was an off menu item but the freedom of information act forced us into transparency. Enjoy!
Burrito
Korean Veggie Burrito
Sautéed spinach and mushrooms, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
Chi-Town Chicken Burrito
Our fresh grilled chicken breast, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
Seoul Sensation Steak Burrito
Our homemade Korean beef, Bulgogi, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
Sandwiches
Not So Common
Our homemade Fried Chicken breast glazed with sauce of choice on Brioche bun with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Foodies Choice
Our homemade Fried Chicken breast glazed with sauce of choice on Brioche bun with Mayo, Allison's Atomic sauce, baby spinach, bacon, tomato and bleu cheese.
Sides
Superfly Fries
Prepared in the tradition of pomme frites, these fries are as the name suggests, so superfly, because they are perfectly fried.
O-Rings
These onion rings are lightly battered and a sweet compliment to any of our sandwiches or our fried chicken.
Marty's Magic Fried Shrooms
We know what you're thinking...the only thing magical about these is how they taste. Deep fried mushrooms with your choice of dipping sauce.
Myonsook's Kimchi
A traditional spicy Korean dish made with vegetables with varied seasonings. Found in every Korean home. Korean cabbage (baechu) or radish (chonggak) kimchi are the options we offer here at Crisp.
Abbey's Rice
The staple food of any Korean household. Light, fluffy and sticky enough to keep your mouth closed to look proper. Crisp's house white rice or Abigail's favorite - organic brown rice.
Peoples Choice Greens (BON CHON)
Choose up to four vegetables from the Buddha Bowl and make them a side dish. Choose up to eight if you go for the full pound.
Sauce
Seoul Sassy
Soy, ginger and garlic, more of a sweet soy glaze
Crisp BBQ
Korean Spicy, smokey with a touch of sweet
Crisp BBQ Xtra Spicy
Xtra kick to the classic Crisp BBQ
Bud'S Buffalo Mild
Buffalo sauce so good we stole the recipe for Budacki's in Ravenswood
Bud'S Buffalo Spicy
Budacki's Buffalo sauce with an added kick of spice!
Bud'S Buffalo Suicide
It will not melt your face off, but you will feel the heat and there actual flavor over numbness.
Buddha Bowl Sauce
Fermented Hot Pepper paste made in house, layered with subtle sweetness and spice
Allison"s Atomic
Our most popular sauce, best described as a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Named after my daughter. Good on anything and everything!
Ranch
Buttermilk Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Real Bleu cheese in our dressing!
Siriacha
Da rooster bottle Hot Sauce
Catering Orders
Party Wings
Our Whole Wings cut into individual Drum and wing flap and sauced in your sauce of choice. Best for Party/Buffet/Pot Luck settings. Will be the most popular dish!
Buddha Veggies
Our Bad Boy Buddha Bowl Veggies Served for the masses. Each Tray of veggies comes with rice and Buddha bowl sauce. Small tray(8-10) Large (15-20) servings
40 Wings
When you need to feed the team. 40 Crisp Whole Wings in one large tray for travel.
Seoul Steak
Feel the need for some Korean Beef. Crisp's version of Bulgogi in travel tray, accompanied with white rice and your own bottle of Allison's Atomic. Serves 8-10
Chi-Town Chicken Bowl Small Tray
Our grilled chicken breast, marinated in Seoul Sassy. Chicken is served in travel tray with White rice and your own bottle of Allison's Atomic Sauce. Serves 8-10
Party Strips
Our Super Chicken strips made for any type of gathering. Get them tossed in your sauce of choice.
40 Drumsticks
Drumsticks that rival our wings in size and taste. Come to the Dark Side!
Whole Chicken Combo
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Original KFC, Korean fried Chicken!
2940 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657