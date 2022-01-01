Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crisp

2940 North Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Superfly Fries
5 Whole Wings
10 Whole Wings

Chicken

3 Whole Wings

$9.95

3 fresh, never frozen hormone free, Jumbo Whole Wings fried Korean style then glazed with your choice of sauce. Not 3 small pieces, but WHOLE JUMBO WINGS!

5 Whole Wings

$12.95

5 fresh, never frozen hormone free, Jumbo Whole Wings fried Korean Style then glazed with your choice of sauce. THESE are WHOLE UNCUT WHOLE WINGS. Fred Flintstone sized wings.

10 Whole Wings

$22.95

10 fresh, never frozen hormone free, Jumbo Whole Wings, fried Korean style then sauce with your choice of sauce. Seoul Sassy(Korean Sweet) and Crisp BBQ(Korean spicy) are recommended. These are WHOLE UNCUT JUMBO WINGS. (Equal to 20 pieces at any of your lesser stores.)

Half Chicken

$10.95

1/2 of a whole Chicken cut into 6 pieces, fresh, never frozen, Hormone free birds. 1 drumstick, 1 wing, 1 thigh cut in half, and 1 breast cut in half. (bigger pieces are cut in half for better cooking and saucing properties.)

Whole Chicken

$19.95

Whole chicken cut into 12 pieces, fresh, never frozen, Hormone free birds. 2 drumsticks, 2 wings, 2 thighs cut in half, and 2 breast cut in half. (bigger pieces are cut in half for better cooking and saucing properties.)

3 Strips

$8.95

Boneless chicken breast tenders cooked to perfection and sauced the way you please.

6 Strips

$15.95

Boneless chicken breast tenders cooked to perfection and sauced the way you please.

9 Strips

$20.95

Boneless chicken breast tenders cooked to perfection and sauced the way you please.

3 Drumsticks

$7.99

3 Jumbo Drumsticks, fresh, never frozen and hormone free. fried Korean style then sauced with your choice of sauce.

5 Drumsticks

$9.99

5 Jumbo Drumsticks, fresh never frozen and hormone free fried Korean style then glazed with your sauce of choice.

10 Drumsticks

$17.99

10 Jumbo Drumsticks, fresh, never frozen and hormone free, fried Korean style then glazed with your sauce of choice. These are no ordinary sized Drumsticks.

Bowls

Baby Buddha Bowl

$10.95

Perfect choice for a light and healthy lunch. Our "mini" adaptation of a traditional Korean favorite, Bi Bim Bop, with an American twist. Our recommended four different freshly marinated and/or sauteed chilled vegetables on a bed of rice and topped off with a fried egg. Served with Buddha bowl sauce (Gochujang).

Bad Boy Buddha

$12.95

Feeling a little hungrier, looking for more variety? Our Bad Boy has all the vegetables of the Baby plus four more. Eight different freshly marinated and/or sauteed chilled vegetables on a bed of rice and topped off with a fried egg. Served with Buddha bowl sauce (Gochujang).

Big Boy Buddha

$14.95

Don't like limits or want to try a little of everything? The Bad Boy lets you sample all the freshly prepared vegetables -- twelve in all. Served with Buddha bowl sauce (Gochujang).

Chi-Town Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Our fresh chicken breast, marinated in Seoul Sassy, grilled and diced, is served over steamed white rice with green onions and a side of Alison's Atomic Sauce.

Seoul Steak Bowl

$11.95

Our homemade grilled Korean beef, Bulgogi, is marinated in Seoul Sassy and served over steamed white rice with green onions and a side of Alison's Atomic Sauce.

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Our homemade Crispy Chicken Breast chunks tossed in your sauce of choice. Try Sassy for sweet and Crisp BBQ for some heat! This was an off menu item but the freedom of information act forced us into transparency. Enjoy!

Burrito

Korean Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Sautéed spinach and mushrooms, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.

Chi-Town Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Our fresh grilled chicken breast, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.

Seoul Sensation Steak Burrito

$12.95

Our homemade Korean beef, Bulgogi, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.

Sandwiches

Not So Common

$9.95

Our homemade Fried Chicken breast glazed with sauce of choice on Brioche bun with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Foodies Choice

$11.95

Our homemade Fried Chicken breast glazed with sauce of choice on Brioche bun with Mayo, Allison's Atomic sauce, baby spinach, bacon, tomato and bleu cheese.

Sides

Superfly Fries

$4.50

Prepared in the tradition of pomme frites, these fries are as the name suggests, so superfly, because they are perfectly fried.

O-Rings

$6.95

These onion rings are lightly battered and a sweet compliment to any of our sandwiches or our fried chicken.

Marty's Magic Fried Shrooms

$6.95

We know what you're thinking...the only thing magical about these is how they taste. Deep fried mushrooms with your choice of dipping sauce.

Myonsook's Kimchi

$4.95

A traditional spicy Korean dish made with vegetables with varied seasonings. Found in every Korean home. Korean cabbage (baechu) or radish (chonggak) kimchi are the options we offer here at Crisp.

Abbey's Rice

The staple food of any Korean household. Light, fluffy and sticky enough to keep your mouth closed to look proper. Crisp's house white rice or Abigail's favorite - organic brown rice.

Peoples Choice Greens (BON CHON)

$6.95+

Choose up to four vegetables from the Buddha Bowl and make them a side dish. Choose up to eight if you go for the full pound.

Sauce

Seoul Sassy

$0.75+

Soy, ginger and garlic, more of a sweet soy glaze

Crisp BBQ

$0.75+

Korean Spicy, smokey with a touch of sweet

Crisp BBQ Xtra Spicy

$0.75+

Xtra kick to the classic Crisp BBQ

Bud'S Buffalo Mild

$0.75+

Buffalo sauce so good we stole the recipe for Budacki's in Ravenswood

Bud'S Buffalo Spicy

$0.75+

Budacki's Buffalo sauce with an added kick of spice!

Bud'S Buffalo Suicide

$0.75+

It will not melt your face off, but you will feel the heat and there actual flavor over numbness.

Buddha Bowl Sauce

$0.00+

Fermented Hot Pepper paste made in house, layered with subtle sweetness and spice

Allison"s Atomic

$0.75+

Our most popular sauce, best described as a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Named after my daughter. Good on anything and everything!

Ranch

$0.75+

Buttermilk Ranch

Bleu Cheese

$0.75+

Real Bleu cheese in our dressing!

Siriacha

$0.00+

Da rooster bottle Hot Sauce

Catering Orders

Party Wings

$34.00+

Our Whole Wings cut into individual Drum and wing flap and sauced in your sauce of choice. Best for Party/Buffet/Pot Luck settings. Will be the most popular dish!

Buddha Veggies

$45.00+

Our Bad Boy Buddha Bowl Veggies Served for the masses. Each Tray of veggies comes with rice and Buddha bowl sauce. Small tray(8-10) Large (15-20) servings

40 Wings

$92.00

When you need to feed the team. 40 Crisp Whole Wings in one large tray for travel.

Seoul Steak

$75.00

Feel the need for some Korean Beef. Crisp's version of Bulgogi in travel tray, accompanied with white rice and your own bottle of Allison's Atomic. Serves 8-10

Chi-Town Chicken Bowl Small Tray

$75.00

Our grilled chicken breast, marinated in Seoul Sassy. Chicken is served in travel tray with White rice and your own bottle of Allison's Atomic Sauce. Serves 8-10

Party Strips

$45.00+

Our Super Chicken strips made for any type of gathering. Get them tossed in your sauce of choice.

40 Drumsticks

$71.00

Drumsticks that rival our wings in size and taste. Come to the Dark Side!

Beverage

1.75 Drink

$1.75

Clasic soda drinks

2.50 Drink

$2.50

3.50 Drink

$3.50

Whole Chicken Combo

Whole Chicken Combo

$26.25

Whole bird tossed in your choice of sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
The Original KFC, Korean fried Chicken!

2940 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

