Crispy Gai

review star

No reviews yet

90 Exchange St.

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Wings
Fried Rice
Four Piece Hat Yai Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

Wings

Wings

$13.00

our famous wings with your choice of the following seasoning Hat Yai: extra crispy and topped with fried shallots Gaeng Pet: red curry with makrut lime leaf Sichuan: Thai-Chinese style with numbing spices *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Four Piece Hat Yai Fried Chicken

Four Piece Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$17.00

two thighs and two drums brined and fried extra crispy *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Waterfall Chicken

Waterfall Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

mint, toasted rice powder, nam jim jaew. Recommended with a side of sticky rice! *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Sides + Plates

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

$9.00

fried shallot, peanut, bird’s eye chili, red onion, herbs, ginger soy dressing *VEGAN*

Som Tum

Som Tum

$12.00

green papaya, heirloom cherry tomato, peanuts, long bean, tamarind palm sugar dressing

Waterfall Mushrooms

Waterfall Mushrooms

$15.00

fried oyster mushrooms, vegan nam jim jaew, mint, toasted rice powder. Recommended with a side of sticky rice! *VEGAN* *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

bird's eye chili, pad pok sauce, fried garlic *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.00

Chinese sausage, celery, egg *NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN OR GLUTEN FREE*

Khao Soi Gai

Khao Soi Gai

$17.00

egg noodle, yellow curry, chicken thigh

Panang Beef Curry

Panang Beef Curry

$21.00

Thai basil, brisket, pearl onion *contains peanuts*

Pad See Ew

$18.00

flat noodles, roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, basil *NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*

Laap Gai

$11.00

ground chicken, toasted rice powder, mint, cilantro

Sticky Rice

$3.00

great for taming the heat of a spicy dish or sauce!

Sauces

Choose from the following sauces: Nam Jim Khao Man Gai: ginger + soy Nam Jim Gai: sweet chili Nam Jim Jaew: spicy, sweet, sour, fish sauce Nam Jim Seafood Ranch: spicy garlic ranch Nam Jim Seafood: spicy, garlic, sour

Nam Jim Khao Man Gai

$2.00

ginger, soy

Nam Jim Gai

$2.00

sweet chili

Nam Jim Jaew

$2.00

spicy, sweet, sour, fish sauce

Nam Jim Seafood

$2.00

garlic, spicy, sour

Ranch

$2.00

creamy, garlic, chili

Cocktails

Bermuda Love Triangle

Bermuda Love Triangle

$13.00

coconut gin, guava, lemongrass-y lime cordial, fresh lime

Pep In My Step

Pep In My Step

$12.00

cachaça, Manzanilla, red bell pepper, mango, bird’s eye chili tincture, fresh lime

Non-Alcoholic

Thai Tea

$4.00

Hand Brand Thai Tea with sweetened condensed milk and ice

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00

Bottled Beer and Cider

Singha

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Shacksbury Arlo Cider

$7.00

Merch

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Enamel Pin

Enamel Pin

$8.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$22.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$20.00
Pink Dad Hat

Pink Dad Hat

$20.00

Yellow Hat

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thai-inspired fried chicken

Website

Location

90 Exchange St., Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Crispy Gai image
Crispy Gai image

