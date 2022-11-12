Restaurant header imageView gallery

Critters Outdoor Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

170 South Cherokee Rd

Social Circle, GA 30025

Order Again

Popular Items

10" BYO
20" BYO
Cheese Bread

BYO Pizza

20" BYO

$25.00

10" BYO

$10.00

Made Up Pizzas

Bless This House

$30.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Olives, Garlic

The Social Circle

$29.00+

Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Ricotta, Mikes Hot Honey

Firestarter

$28.00+

Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Jalapenos, Ricotta, BBQ Drizzle

Fresh Air & Sunshine

$27.00+

OG base, Kalamata, Basil Pesto, Arugula, Capers

Trash Panda

$30.00+

A little bit of everything

Otter Holding Hands

$29.00+

White Garlic Base, Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Buffalo Drizzle, Chives

Sides

White Garlic (Possum Sauce)

$2.00

Garlic Oil

$2.00

Mikes Hot Honey Packet

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Parmesan, Black Pepper, Basil, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Green Apple, Bacon, Candied Pecan, Feta, White Raisin, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Other Stuff

Cheese Bread

$11.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic Oil, Oregano, Flake Salt, Parmesan

Khachapuri

$12.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, Spinach, Garlic, Egg, Chives, Parmesan

Awesome Possum

$14.00

Jalapeños, Gruyere, Bacon, Chives, Parmesan

Szechuan Don

$12.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Szechuan Chili Crisp, Chives, Jalapeno

Soft Drinks

$2.00

2 Pepperoni And Drink

$9.00

Plain Cheese

20" Plain Cheese

$25.00

10" Plain Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

170 South Cherokee Rd, Social Circle, GA 30025

