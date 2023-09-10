Breakfast Menu

Large Breakfast Plates

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.99

crocketts choice cubed steak lightly breaded then topped with homemade mushroom gravy and chives served with two eggs any style

Breakfast Plate

$16.99

two eggs any style, thick cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty & fair scone

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.99

two house-made fair scones topped with house-made spicy country sausage gravy and chives

Ham Steak and Eggs

$19.99

fresh country ham steak served with two eggs any style

Hangover Burger

$18.99

two thick cut bacon strips, two farm fresh sunny side up eggs, lettuce, jalapeños, tomato & burger sauce on a toasted roll

Traditional Benedicts

$16.99

fresh, thick-cut ham and crockett's house-made hollandaise

Florentine Benedicts

$16.99

fresh sautéed spinach, tomato and crockett's house-made hollandaise

Crab Benedicts

$21.99

dungeness crab, wilted spinach and crockett's house-made hollandaise

Ny Steak and Eggs

$25.99

usda choice sirloin, mesquite grilled with 2 eggs any style

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$24.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.99

grilled sourdough, egg, shaved onion, thick cut bacon, tomato jam, mayo, cheddar cheese, spring mix

Chicken Biscuit

$16.99

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Taco

$12.99

scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, basil, chives on a flour tortilla

Chorizo Taco

$12.99

scrambled eggs, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, avocado on a flour tortilla

Portobello Taco

$12.99

scrambled eggs, sundried tomato aioli, avocado on a flour tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Add Portobello Taco

$5.99

Add Chorizo Taco

$5.99

Add Bacon Taco

$5.99

Fresh Breakfast Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$20.99

yukon gold potatoes, onions, red peppers, brussels sprouts, chives, poached eggs, lemon hollandaise

Dungeness Crab Hash

$21.99

yukon gold potatoes, hollandaise, onions, red peppers, brussels sprouts, poached eggs, lemon

Roasted Vegetables Hash

$17.99

red bell peppers, red onions, zucchini, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, yukon gold potatoes, onions, brussels sprouts, poached eggs, lemon hollandaise

Three Egg Omelettes or Pan Scrambles

Veggie Omelet

$16.99

crimini mushrooms, baby spinach, fresh tomato, chives, zucchini, gruyere and avocado

Ham & cheddar omelet

$15.99

fresh, thick-cut ham and tillamook cheddar

Dungeness Crab

$21.99

snipped chives, sharp cheddar cheese and avocado

Sausage omelet

$15.99

Cereal and Fruit

House Made Nutty Granola

$10.99

organic honey yogurt, dried fruits, sliced almonds & low fat milk

Sliced to Order Fresh Fruit and Berries

$15.99

organic honey yogurt with a bountiful portion of mixed seasonal fruit and berries

From the Griddle

Crisp Cinnamon Waffles

$15.99

fresh strawberries, candied pecans, cinnamon syrup and whipped cream, choice of thick cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty

Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.99

3 large snoqualmie falls pancakes with blueberries, cinnamon syrup, whipped butter, topped with fresh blueberries and a strawberry, choice of thick cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty

French Toast

$16.99

fresh berries, cinnamon syrup, whipped butter, choice of thick-cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty

Sides

Thick Cut Bacon

$4.99

Sausage Patty

$4.99

Side Pancake

$4.99

Side French Toast

$4.99
Breakfast Salad

$4.99
Home Fries

$4.99
Cheddar Grits

$4.99

Ham Steak

$6.99
Fruit Cup

$4.99
Fair Scone with Butter and Jam

$2.99
2 Eggs any Style

$3.99
Hollandaise

$2.50

Side Bisc & Gravy

$5.99

Sd. Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Sd. Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Sd. Blueberry Cake

$5.25

Side Toast

$2.99

Side Avocado

$3.99

One Egg

$1.99

Kids Breakfast

Kid Cake w/ Bacon

$5.95
Kid French Toast w/Bacon

$5.95
Kid 1 Egg, Bacon, Homefries

$5.95
Kid Waffle w/ Bacon

$5.95

Side Sauce

Sd. Drive In

$0.65

Sd. Chipotle

$0.65

Sd. Lemon Aioli

$0.65

Sd. Tarter

$0.65

Sd. Calabrian

$0.65

Sd. BBQ

$0.65

Sd. Ranch

$0.65

Sd. Blue Cheese

$0.65

Sd. Honey Mustard

$0.65

Sd. Remoulade

$0.65

Sd. Buffalo

$0.65

Sd. Rooster Sauce

$0.65

Sd. Honey Sriracha

$0.65

Sd. BBq Aioli

$0.65

Sd. Paprika Aioli

$65.00

Beverage Menu

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Cream Soda

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea with Flavor

$4.99

Lavender Lemonade

$4.99
Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade with Flavor

$4.99

Milk

$3.99
Mint Limeade

$4.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Rootbeer

$5.95

Siera Mist

$3.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.99
Virgin Mule

$4.99

Add blkberry

$1.00

Add Mango

$1.00

Add Mint

$1.00

Add Pass Fruit

$1.00

Add Peach

$1.00

Add Coconut

$1.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Tropical Redbull

$4.00

Watermelon Redbull

$4.00

Chai Latte

$3.99

Hot Cider

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Chef Crafted Cocktails

Weekly Cocktail

$15.99
Mint Margarita

$15.99

not too sweet, not too tart, perfectly in the middle. tequila, fresh muddled mint, limes and blackberry puree

Blooming Grapefruit

$15.99

tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple

Bourbon Smash

$15.99

makers mark muddled with oranges, lemons and a splash of simple syrup

Bloody Mary

$15.99

a house made recipe with chili pepper vodka and all the fixins! this one is an appetizer!

Elderflower and Strawberry

$15.99

a fusion of strawberry vodka, elderflower liqueur, freshly blended strawberries and lemon. light and refreshing

Fig Old Fashioned

$15.99
French 425

$15.99

an exciting maple valley twist on the french 75. we added the beauty of the empress gin with a splash of lemon juice and simple syrup, topped it off with our bubbles. light, with botanical notes, this drink pairs well any time of day

Jal Margarita

$15.99

tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple

Magic Apple

$15.99
Maui Mule

$15.99

a vacation in a copper mug! creamy coconut rum, simple syrup, limes and ginger beer. tastes like paradise!

Painted Lady Martini

$15.99
Public House Old Fashioned

$15.99

a crockett's classic. rye whiskey, bitters and house made cask beer syrup

Old Monks Revenge

$15.99

Raspberry Sangaria

$15.99

Rose’, crème de framboise and brandy together with fresh fruit and a splash of soda

Skinny Mojito

$15.99

refreshing and satisfying. a light blend of huckleberry vodka, fresh mint, limes and soda make this fizzy cocktail extra delicious

Slim Pickings

$15.99

light and bubbly! a refreshing jumble of blueberry vodka, lavender syrup, lemon and agave. we added bubbles on top just for fun

Spa Day

$15.99

Rejuvinate yourself with this refreshing libation! Muddled cucumber, lime, basil, crème de melon liquor, united with chapter one gin and ginger beer. Oh you don’t like gin? Try it, you’ll love it!

Tropical Escape

$15.99

Hot Chai

$15.99

Hot Pear Cider

$15.99
Jack Rose

$15.99
Prickly Pear

$15.99
Spicy Mango Margarita

$15.99
Suspect Smash

$15.99

suspect jalepeno pineapple white whiskey muddled with lemon and lime with a splash of sweet and sour and agave.

Cadillac Margarita

$17.99

Waterberry Punch

$15.99

Ginger Fizz

$15.99

Pink Coconut

$15.99
Pina Colada (Sig)

$15.99

Green Jaguar

$15.99

Biscotti Martini

$15.99

Classic Cocktails

Appletini

$15.99

Bellini

$15.99

Boulevardier

$15.99

Bourbon Mule

$15.99
Cadillac Margarita

$15.99

Coffee Nudge

$15.99
Cosmopolitan

$15.99

Daiquiri

$15.99

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.99

Duck Fart

$15.99

Espresso Martini

$15.99

French 75

$15.99

Gimlet

$15.99

Hot Toddy

$15.99

Irish Coffee

$15.99

Irish Mule

$15.99

Lemon Drop

$15.99
Long Island

$15.99

Mai Tai

$15.99
Manhattan

$15.99
Margarita

$15.99
Vodka Martini

$15.99

Gin Martini

$15.99

Mimosa

$9.99Out of stock

Mint Julep

$15.99
Mojito

$15.99
Moscow Mule

$15.99
Negroni

$15.99

Old Fashioned

$15.99

Paloma

$15.99

Rob Roy

$15.99

Penicillin

$15.99

Sazarac

$15.99

Sex On The Beach

$15.99

Sidecar

$15.99

Spritz

$15.99
Tequila Sunrise

$15.99

Tom Collins

$15.99

Vesper

$15.99

Whiskey Sour

$15.99

White Russian

$15.99

Bathtub Brews 12oz

Black Butte Porter

$7.50
Blue Moon

$7.50
Bodizafa IPA

$7.50
Bud

$7.50
Bud Light

$7.50
Cider

$7.50
Coors Light

$7.50
Dogfish Head

$7.50
Fat Tire

$7.50

Omission

$6.50

Heidelberg

$7.50

Half Lion IPA

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50
Modelo Especial

$7.50

Rainier

$7.50
Roque Dead Guy

$7.50

Rubens Crikey

$7.50
Seltzer

$7.50
Stella Artois

$7.50

N\A Beer

$7.50

With Glass

Wines By The Bottle

Vandori-Veneto BTL

$26.00
Merf Chardonnay BTL

$26.00
Ryan Patrick BTL

$30.00
Silver Lake Riesling BTL

$28.00
Milbrandt BTL

$34.00
Lesse Fitch BTL

$34.00
Alexander Nicole BTL

$51.00
Elsa Bianchi-Medoza BTL

$34.00
Bonterra-Red Blend BTL

$40.00
Pinot Noir- BTL

$30.00

Bubbles-BTL

$26.00

Rose'-BTL

$34.00