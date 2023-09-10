- Home
Crocketts Public House - Bonney Lake 20631 Washington 410
No reviews yet
20631 Washington 410
Bonney Lake, WA 98391
Breakfast Menu
Large Breakfast Plates
Chicken Fried Steak
crocketts choice cubed steak lightly breaded then topped with homemade mushroom gravy and chives served with two eggs any style
Breakfast Plate
two eggs any style, thick cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty & fair scone
Biscuits and Gravy
two house-made fair scones topped with house-made spicy country sausage gravy and chives
Ham Steak and Eggs
fresh country ham steak served with two eggs any style
Hangover Burger
two thick cut bacon strips, two farm fresh sunny side up eggs, lettuce, jalapeños, tomato & burger sauce on a toasted roll
Traditional Benedicts
fresh, thick-cut ham and crockett's house-made hollandaise
Florentine Benedicts
fresh sautéed spinach, tomato and crockett's house-made hollandaise
Crab Benedicts
dungeness crab, wilted spinach and crockett's house-made hollandaise
Ny Steak and Eggs
usda choice sirloin, mesquite grilled with 2 eggs any style
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon Taco
scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, basil, chives on a flour tortilla
Chorizo Taco
scrambled eggs, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, avocado on a flour tortilla
Portobello Taco
scrambled eggs, sundried tomato aioli, avocado on a flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito
Add Portobello Taco
Add Chorizo Taco
Add Bacon Taco
Fresh Breakfast Hash
Corned Beef Hash
yukon gold potatoes, onions, red peppers, brussels sprouts, chives, poached eggs, lemon hollandaise
Dungeness Crab Hash
yukon gold potatoes, hollandaise, onions, red peppers, brussels sprouts, poached eggs, lemon
Roasted Vegetables Hash
red bell peppers, red onions, zucchini, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, yukon gold potatoes, onions, brussels sprouts, poached eggs, lemon hollandaise
Three Egg Omelettes or Pan Scrambles
Cereal and Fruit
From the Griddle
Crisp Cinnamon Waffles
fresh strawberries, candied pecans, cinnamon syrup and whipped cream, choice of thick cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty
Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes
3 large snoqualmie falls pancakes with blueberries, cinnamon syrup, whipped butter, topped with fresh blueberries and a strawberry, choice of thick cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty
French Toast
fresh berries, cinnamon syrup, whipped butter, choice of thick-cut bacon or handmade spicy country sausage patty
Sides
Thick Cut Bacon
Sausage Patty
Side Pancake
Side French Toast
Breakfast Salad
Home Fries
Cheddar Grits
Ham Steak
Fruit Cup
Fair Scone with Butter and Jam
2 Eggs any Style
Hollandaise
Side Bisc & Gravy
Sd. Mushroom Gravy
Sd. Sausage Gravy
Sd. Blueberry Cake
Side Toast
Side Avocado
One Egg
Kids Breakfast
Side Sauce
Beverage Menu
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Cream Soda
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Iced Tea with Flavor
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade
Lemonade with Flavor
Milk
Mint Limeade
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Rootbeer
Siera Mist
Soda Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Tomato Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mule
Add blkberry
Add Mango
Add Mint
Add Pass Fruit
Add Peach
Add Coconut
Redbull
SF Redbull
Tropical Redbull
Watermelon Redbull
Chai Latte
Hot Cider
Apple Juice
Chef Crafted Cocktails
Weekly Cocktail
Mint Margarita
not too sweet, not too tart, perfectly in the middle. tequila, fresh muddled mint, limes and blackberry puree
Blooming Grapefruit
tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple
Bourbon Smash
makers mark muddled with oranges, lemons and a splash of simple syrup
Bloody Mary
a house made recipe with chili pepper vodka and all the fixins! this one is an appetizer!
Elderflower and Strawberry
a fusion of strawberry vodka, elderflower liqueur, freshly blended strawberries and lemon. light and refreshing
Fig Old Fashioned
French 425
an exciting maple valley twist on the french 75. we added the beauty of the empress gin with a splash of lemon juice and simple syrup, topped it off with our bubbles. light, with botanical notes, this drink pairs well any time of day
Jal Margarita
tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple
Magic Apple
Maui Mule
a vacation in a copper mug! creamy coconut rum, simple syrup, limes and ginger beer. tastes like paradise!
Painted Lady Martini
Public House Old Fashioned
a crockett's classic. rye whiskey, bitters and house made cask beer syrup
Old Monks Revenge
Raspberry Sangaria
Rose’, crème de framboise and brandy together with fresh fruit and a splash of soda
Skinny Mojito
refreshing and satisfying. a light blend of huckleberry vodka, fresh mint, limes and soda make this fizzy cocktail extra delicious
Slim Pickings
light and bubbly! a refreshing jumble of blueberry vodka, lavender syrup, lemon and agave. we added bubbles on top just for fun
Spa Day
Rejuvinate yourself with this refreshing libation! Muddled cucumber, lime, basil, crème de melon liquor, united with chapter one gin and ginger beer. Oh you don’t like gin? Try it, you’ll love it!
Tropical Escape
Hot Chai
Hot Pear Cider
Jack Rose
Prickly Pear
Spicy Mango Margarita
Suspect Smash
suspect jalepeno pineapple white whiskey muddled with lemon and lime with a splash of sweet and sour and agave.
Cadillac Margarita
Waterberry Punch
Ginger Fizz
Pink Coconut
Pina Colada (Sig)
Green Jaguar
Biscotti Martini
Classic Cocktails
Appletini
Bellini
Boulevardier
Bourbon Mule
Cadillac Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Duck Fart
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Rob Roy
Penicillin
Sazarac
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Spritz
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vesper
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bathtub Brews 12oz
Black Butte Porter
Blue Moon
Bodizafa IPA
Bud
Bud Light
Cider
Coors Light
Dogfish Head
Fat Tire
Omission
Heidelberg
Half Lion IPA
Heineken
Modelo Especial
Rainier
Roque Dead Guy
Rubens Crikey
Seltzer
Stella Artois
N\A Beer
With Glass
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
20631 Washington 410, Bonney Lake, WA 98391