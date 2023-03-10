Restaurant header imageView gallery

Croft Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

11439 South St.

Cerritos, CA 90703

Sandwiches

Original Croft

$12.99

Cheesy Croft

$13.99

the Toast

$12.99

Tenders

Tenders & Slaw

$11.99

Tenders & Biscuits

$12.99

3 Tenders & Fries

$14.99

Bowls

Loaded Croft

$12.99

Avenue Fries

$13.99

Chipotle Croft Bowl

$13.99

Sides

Macaroni N' Cheese

$7.99

Slaw

$2.50

House Fries

$4.50

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

Honey Butter Biscuit

$2.99

Pickles

$2.00

Original Croft (a la carte)

$9.99

Cheesy Croft (a la carte)

$10.99

Sauce

$1.00+

Drinks

House Brewed

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Milkshakes

$4.99+

Water

$2.50

Beer (21+)

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.99+

Sweets

Cookies

$2.50

Soft Serve

$2.50

Secret Menu

Biscuit Slider

$5.99

Mac n Fries

$12.99

Double Double Original Croft

$14.99

the Cheesy Toast

$13.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11439 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

