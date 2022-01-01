Crofton Bowling Centre imageView gallery

Crofton Bowling Centre

21115 Priest Bridge Drive

Crofton, MD 21114

Popular Items

Fountain Soda
Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries**
Tater Tots**

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich**

$4.29

Hash Browns**

$1.99Out of stock

Side of Bacon**

$1.79

Side of Sausage**

$1.79

Bagel and Cream Cheese**

$2.99

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.29+

Pitcher of Soda

$5.99

Coffee

$1.59+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.59

Appetizers

Chicken Tender(5)**

$9.99

Chicken Wings (7)**

$11.99

French Fries**

$4.99

Funnel Cake Sticks (15)**

$5.25

15 Fried Funnel Cake Sticks Topped With Powdered Sugar to Make the Perfect Treat to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Mozzarella Sticks (7)**

$7.99

Nachos & Cheese**

$5.69

Onion Rings**

$6.99

Popcorn**

$3.99+

**Popcorn Shrimp

$8.75

Tater Tots**

$4.29+

Soft Pretzel

$2.99

Tasty jumbo pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$3.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Hamburger**

$6.25

Cheeseburger**

$6.75

An Unbelievably Delicious All Beef Patty Smothered in Melted Cheese and Your Choice of Fresh Toppings and Served With a Side of Crispy Chips

Bacon Cheeseburger**

$8.50

An Unbelievably Delicious All Beef Patty Smothered in Melted Cheese, Topped with Crispy Mouthwatering Bacon and Your Choice of Fresh Toppings and Served with a Side of Crispy Chips

BLT**

$6.59

Hot Dog**

$4.99

Deli Frank**

$5.99

Philly Cheese Steak**

$11.99

Chicken Cheese Steak**

$11.99

Grilled Cheese**

$4.99

Tuna Salad**

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad**

$6.99Out of stock

Turkey Club**

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich**

$7.59Out of stock

BBQ Sandwich w/Cole Slaw, Chips and Pickle

$6.99Out of stock

Combo Baskets

Burger & Fries***

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries**

$10.99

(4) Famous Crofton Bowl Crispy Chicken Tenders With A Side of Golden Brown Crinkle Cut Fries Served With Your Choice of Sauces

Shrimp & Fries**

$10.99

Hearty Portion of Fried Popcorn Shrimp Served With Golden Brown Crinkle Cut Fries And Choice of Sauce

Wings (6) & Fries**

$12.99

(6) Famous Breaded and Fried Wings Served With A Side of Golden Brown Crinkle Cut Fries and Choice Of Sauce

Platters

Small Bucket of Fries**

$6.99

Large Bucket of Fries**

$10.99

Small Tender Platter (15)**

$27.99

Large Tender Platter (30)**

$53.99

Small Wing Platter (18)**

$30.99

Large Wing Platter (36)**

$57.99

Pizza

14" Pizza**

$16.99

7" Personal Pizza**

$7.49

PARTY PACKAGES

Great Package Deals for Corporate Events, Family Reunions, Birthday Parties, Holiday Events and Much More

PACKAGE 2**

$75.00

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Large Chicken Tender Platter, 1 Pitcher of Soda

PACKAGE 3**

$95.00

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 1 Large Chicken Wing Platter, 1 Large Bucket of Fries, 2 Pitchers of Soda

MUNCHIE PLATTER**

$42.00

1 Large Bucket of Fries, 2 Orders Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Orders Of Funnel Cake Fries, 1 Small Tator Tots

SAMPLER PLATTER**

$50.00

2 Order of Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Orders of Nacho and Cheese, 1 Large Bucket of Fries, 2 Orders of Onion Rings

CHICKEN DELIGHT PLATTER**

$69.00

1 Small Chicken Tender Platter, 1 Small Chicken Wing Platter, 2 Pitchers of Soda

MEGA PLATTER**

$239.00

2 Large Chicken Tender Platters, 2 Large Chicken Wings Platter, 4 Pitchers of Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
21115 Priest Bridge Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

