Crofton Cantina - 787 Maryland Route 3 North

Appetizer

Big Mama Poppers

$10.00

Spicy Green Beans

$7.00

Pot Stickers

$8.00

Bacon Ranch Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheddar Skins

$9.00

Clam Strips

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cheese Balls

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

1/2 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$9.00

1 Pound Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Wings

$15.00

Create your own Sampler

Chicken Nuggets Sampler

$14.00

Chicken Tenders Sampler

$14.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Salmon Burgers

$9.00

Turkey Burger

$9.00

Substitutions

$2.00

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Lg Garden Salad

$8.00

Aubreys Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Baskets

Fried Shrimp w/ff

$13.00

Chicken Tenders w/FF

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets w/ff

$12.00

Clam Strips w/ff

$13.00

Special 1

$10.00

Special 2

$11.00

Special 3

$12.00

Special 4

$13.00

Special 5

$14.00

Special 6

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Club

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese W/Ham or Bacon

$9.00

Substitution

$2.00

Club wrap

$12.00

Subs

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Italian

$12.00

Substitutions

$2.00

Specials

Friday Night Steak

$16.00

Sunday Breakfast

$10.00

Substitutions

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, fun and friends. Friendly local place.

Location

787 Maryland Route 3 North, Gambrills, MD 21054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

