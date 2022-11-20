Crofton Cantina - 787 Maryland Route 3 North
237 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Great food, fun and friends. Friendly local place.
Location
787 Maryland Route 3 North, Gambrills, MD 21054
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggspectation - Waugh Chapel - Gambrillls
No Reviews
2402 Brandermill Blvd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurant
Coal Fire Gambrills
No Reviews
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110 Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurant