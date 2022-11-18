Main picView gallery

Croissants Bistro & Bakery 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway

3751 Robert Grissom Parkway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Turkey Pretzel Club
Pennsylvania Dutch Style Pancakes

Coffee

To-Go Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer-Sweet

$4.00

Arnold Palmer-Unsweet

$4.00

Chocolate Millk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Pelligrino Lg

$5.00

Pelligrino Sm

$2.75

Acqua Pana Lg

$5.00

Acqua Pana Sm

$2.75

Hot Tea

Boulder Blues

Chamomile

Coconut Crush Chai

Dragonwell Green

Earl Grey

English Breakfast

Ginger Peach

Lavender

Peppermint

Smoothies/Frozen

Antioxidant Smoothie

$8.00

seasonal berries, banana, coconut milk, vanilla yogurt

Some Kinda Wonderful Smoothie

$8.00

peanut butter, banana, nutella, coffee, cream

Tropical Smoothie

$8.00

pineapple, banana, mango nectar

Benedicts

California Benny

$13.00

served on a freshly baked croissant with two poached eggs, avocado, tomato, red onion, hollandaise and local microgreens, your choice of side

Croissants Benny

$13.00

served on a freshly baked croissant with two poached eggs, bacon, hollandaise and local microgreens, your choice of side

Smoked Salmon Benny

$15.00

served on a freshly baked croissant with two poached eggs, hollandaise and local microgreens, your choice of side

Southern Benny

$12.00

served on a freshly baked croissant with two poached eggs, fried green tomatoes, hollandaise and local microgreens, your choice of side

Breakfast Entrees

Avocado Toast

$12.00

housemade sourdough, two sunny side up eggs*, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$12.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$12.00

Croissants’ challah bread, brûléed banana, rum sauce, whipped cream

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

honey drizzle, served with your choice of side

Croque Madame

$14.00

open-faced grilled ham and gruyere cheese sandwich, covered in mornay sauce, topped with two sunny side up eggs*

Pennsylvania Dutch Style Pancakes

$12.00

Quiche du Jour

$12.00

today’s specialty quiche served with your choice of side and a freshly baked croissant

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

andouille sausage, fried green tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, pimento cheese grits

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

housemade sourdough, cream cheese, cucumber, red onion, dill, capers, served with your choice of side

Two Eggs to Order

$10.00

Yogurt Crunch

$11.00

Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, house granola, honey

Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepes

$14.00

housemade crepes filled with bananas and nutella

Bistro Chicken Crepes

$16.00

housemade crepes filled with grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, cream cheese, and fresh basil with a balsamic glaze

Omelettes

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

$12.00

Tomato, Spinach & Swiss Omelette

$12.00

Shareables

Cinnamon Bun Minis

$9.00

hot out of the oven mini croissant cinnamon buns

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Sunrise Pizza

$13.00

Croissant flatbread topped with mornay sauce, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, diced tomato and mozzarella

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

Croissants’ famous chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, served on a freshly baked croissant

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, jalapeño coleslaw, served on a challah bun

Fried Green Tomato & Pimento Cheese Melt

$13.00

with basil aioli, served on sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese BLT

$14.00

cheddar, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, served on sourdough bread

Ham Apple Brie Melt

$13.00

open-faced sourdough, Black Forest ham, Granny Smith apples, melted brie, honey mustard drizzle

Monte Cristo

$12.00

warm ham, turkey and melted swiss, served on batter-dipped challah bread with housemade cranberry sauce

Turkey Pretzel Club

$15.00

warm turkey, bacon and melted swiss with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on a pretzel bun

Soups/Combo

Creamy Tomato Basil

$5.00

French Onion

$5.00

Soup, Salad or Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Salads

Berry Summer Salad

$14.00

spinach, arugula, spring mix, blueberries, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, herb white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic caesar dressing

Power Salad

$14.00

kale, brussel sprouts, Napa cabbage, quinoa, almonds, parmesan cheese, avocado, bacon, raspberry vinaigrette

A La Carte Sides

Large Croissant

$2.25

Loaded Hash Browns

$5.00

Side 1 Pancake

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Avocado Toast

$5.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Side Cheddar Cheese Grits

$3.50

Side Cheesy Hash Browns

$3.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Crispy Bacon

$4.00

Side Egg

$1.25

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.50

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Granola

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.50

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Pimento Cheese Grits

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Bars

Almond Joy Brownie

$2.75

Lemon Bar

$2.50

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.75

Bread

Almond Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Sm Croissant

$1.25

Lg Croissant

$2.25

Cake by the Slice

Carrot Slice

$5.95

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.95

Coconut Custard Slice

$5.95

Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.95

Red Velvet Slice

$5.95

Salted Caramel Slice

$5.95

Strawberry Torte Slice

$6.50

Triple Chocolate Mousse Slice

$6.50

Vanilla Cream Slice

$5.95

Vanilla with Choc & Rasp Mousse Slice

$5.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

French Macaron

$2.00

Lemon Iced Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Cupcakes

Carrot Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.75

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.75

Mini Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Eclair

$4.95

Key Lime Pie for 2

$10.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$5.95

Triple Choc Mousse for 2

$11.00

Pastries & Muffins

Apple Danish

$2.75

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Blueberry Turnover

$2.75

Cheese Danish

$2.75

Cherry Turnover

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Raspberry Danish

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bonjour, Y'all!

Website

Location

3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

