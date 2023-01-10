Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

No reviews yet

3858 Kennett Pike

Greenville, DE 19807

Quesadilla
Tacos Mexicanos
American Tavern Traditional

Shared

Queso & Corn Chips

Queso & Corn Chips

$9.75

Mexican Caviar

$12.00

black beans, red onion, bell pepper, corn, avocado, jalapeño, garlic-lime-cilantro sauce, corn chips

Crispy Harissa Cauliflower

Crispy Harissa Cauliflower

$11.75

grilled red bell pepper, celery & bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Vegetable Flatbread

$12.50

spinach, roasted tomatoes, wild mushrooms, fontina cheese, fresh herbs, balsamic

Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$10.95

creamy sharp cheddar sauce, baked and topped with parmesan toasted panko bread crumbs

Chicken Winglets

Chicken Winglets

$14.50

boneless chicken, buffalo sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.25

sautéed onions, mushrooms, american cheese, side of sriracha ketchup

Angus Burgers

American Tavern Traditional

American Tavern Traditional

$15.95

lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of cheese

Bleu Cheese Bayou Burger

$15.95

cajun grilled, lettuce, tomato, creole mustard

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.95

mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, thousand island, shredded lettuce, grilled marble rye

Beyond Burger

$16.95

revolutionary, plant-based, antibiotic-free vegan patty

Salads

Cherry tomatoes, raw onion, and cucumber on a bed of spring mix.

Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.95

apples, pomegranate arils, bacon, feta cheese, toasted pecans, sweet and savory dressing

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.95

arugula, avocado, chopped toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Quinoa & Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

$14.95

kale, dried cranberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds, roasted sesame vinaigrette

Pear & Arugula Salad

Pear & Arugula Salad

$14.95

gorgonzola cheese, candied pecans, dijon vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$17.25

fresh fruit, just-baked fruit muffin

Southwestern Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad

Southwestern Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad

$18.25

crisp corn tortilla, roasted corn, avocado, red onion, black beans, tomatoes, chipotle-lime dressing

Fajita Salad

$16.50

caramelized onions & peppers, lettuce, whole black beans, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.50

crispy flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, black bean sauce, house made salsa, sour cream

Tavern Salad

$14.95

Bowls

Edamame & Roasted Veggie Rice Bowl

$15.95

seasonal veggies, avocado, diced red onion, brown rice, arcadian lettuce, citrus lime vinaigrette

Cuban Cauliflower Bowl

Cuban Cauliflower Bowl

$15.95

blanched riced cauliflower, fried sweet potatoes, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, citrusy mojo sauce

Vegetarian Coconut Curry

Vegetarian Coconut Curry

$19.95

chickpeas, spinach, power blend veggies, israeli couscous

Jambalaya

$19.95

a louisiana favorite with rice, andouille sausage, chicken, scallops, shrimp, okra, tomato broth

Our Signature Guinness Beef Stew

$16.95

slow cooked in a rich demi-glace with roasted vegetables, cheesy biscuit, horseradish cream

Spicy Pork Arbol Chili Cup

$8.50

Spicy Pork Arbol Chili Bowl

$9.50

Soup Of The Day Cup

$8.50

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$9.50

Tavern Favorites

Our Fried Chicken Sandwich

Our Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

coleman antibiotic-free chicken, panko bread crumbs, homemade bleu cheese dressing, crunchy shredded cabbage, basil, brioche bun

Bacon Cheddar Chipotle Chicken Ciabatta

$15.95

coleman antibiotic-free chicken, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, sharp cheddar, ancho chipotle aioli, toasted roll

Steak Remoulade Sandwich

$15.95

marinated, tender flank steak, homemade cherry pepper remoulade, sautéed bell peppers, red onion, long roll

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

sautéed onions, mushrooms, choice of american or provolone on a long roll

Grilled Salmon Ciabatta

Grilled Salmon Ciabatta

$15.95

spinach, red onion, tomato, cucumbers, roasted sesame sauce, toasted roll

Eggplant Parmesan Ciabatta

$15.95

breaded and fried in house-made crushed croutons, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, toasted roll

Greenville Grilled Cheese

Greenville Grilled Cheese

$15.95

smoked gouda, swiss, cheddar, tomato, scallions, cromwell's hot mustard

Con Las Manos

Classic Nachos

$9.95

homemade tortilla chips, cheddar jack, green onions, house salsa

Supreme Nachos

Supreme Nachos

$15.95

cheddar jack, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato, scallion, jalapeño

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.50

cheddar jack, tomato, scallions, lettuce, sour cream, salsa

Tacos Americanos

Tacos Americanos

$11.50

two warm flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, diced tomato, green onions, sour cream, salsa

Tacos Mexicanos

Tacos Mexicanos

$13.50

three corn tortilla street tacos, onions, cilantro, lime, radish

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.95

sizzling peppers, onions, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, flour tortillas

Con Tenedores

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.50

meat & cheese-stuffed corn tortillas baked in a sauce, shredded lettuce, citrus onions, sour cream

Burrito

Burrito

$13.50

mexican rice, tomato, refried black beans, cheddar jack, scallions, flour tortilla, lettuce, sour cream

Chimichanga

$15.50

fried sweet corn, black bean & queso fresco-stuffed flour tortilla, pequeño jicama salad, ancho chili cream & citrus crema drizzle

Sopes

Sopes

$13.50

pan-fried open-face corn cakes, black bean salsa, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, jicama, citrus onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado

Tamales

$15.50

harina de maíz steamed in corn husks, braised pork, green chile tomatillo sauce, guajillo pepper sauce, queso fresco, cilantro

Huaraches

Huaraches

$15.50

an oblong corn cake originating in mexico city, sautéed nopales, queso fresco, sour cream, tomato, scallions, refried black beans

Chili Rellenos

Chili Rellenos

$22.95

oaxaca cheese-stuffed roasted poblano pepper, mexican rice, refried black beans, guajillo chili cream, flour tortillas

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$21.95

fried corn tortilla soaked in sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, onions, grilled flank steak, fried egg

Especiales Cocineros

Salmon Zarandeado

$25.95

a nod to the famous pacific coast dish, seasoned rice, arbol chili sauce, avocado salad, warm corn tortillas

Entomatadas

$15.95

chicken tinga and cheese-stuffed corn tortillas, dipped in mild tomato sauce, lettuce, citrus onions, radish, queso fresco, avocado cream sauce

Carnitas

$22.95

roasted pork, mexican rice, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, flour tortillas

Extras

*Mexican Rice

$4.75

Mexican Rice

*Small Side Guacamole

$2.50

Made in house daily

*Large Side Guacamole

$4.50

Made in house daily.

*Small Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

*Large Side Sliced Avocado

$4.50

*Tortillas (3)

$2.75

choose flour or corn

*Small Sour Cream

$1.25

*Large Sour Cream

$2.50

*Refried Black Beans

$4.75

*Black Bean Salsa

$3.75

* Jalapenos

$2.75

*Extra Side Chips

$2.50

*Extra Side Cheese

$2.25

*Pico De Gallo

$2.95

*Salsa

$2.95

*Chips & Salsa

$4.75

choose a salsa

*Side French Fries

$3.25

*Basket French Fries

$4.50

*Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

*Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

*Side Coleslaw

$3.95

*Side Veggies

$3.25

*Side Salad

$7.25

*Side House Made Chips

$3.00

*Side Fresh Fruit

$3.50

*Side Mexican Salad

$7.25

*Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

*Side Celery

$0.75

*Side Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

* Side Extra Winglet Sauce

$0.50

*Roll

$1.00

*Side Fruit Muffin

$2.00

*Side Whole Beans

$2.50

*Chips and Guak

$5.75

*Basket House Chips & Blue Dress

$4.95

*Rice and Beans

$6.50

*Side Mayonnaise

$0.50

*Extra Burrito Sauce -Ancho

$1.00

*Extra Enchilada Sauce

$1.00

*Extra Taco Salsa

$1.00

*Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

*Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00Out of stock

mexican-style sweet custard, caramelized sugar, seasonal fruit

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

house-made shortcake, fresh strawberries, whipped cream

Crispy Banana Sundae

Crispy Banana Sundae

$7.00

banana fried in a house-made flour tortilla, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, crema batida

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

house-made vanilla cake soaked in a three milk-vanilla glaze, crema batida

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

house-made brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream

Kid's

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mock-Tails

Hand-crafted and sourced mock-tails are non-alcoholic drinks that provide great flavor and choice for our non drinking guests.

Horchata

$7.00

Rosemary Tea

$6.00

Take a herbal twist on our home brewed tea, and enjoy it with our house made rosemary simple syrup.

Strawberry Fo-Jito

$6.00

Fresh muddled strawberries and mint combined with our traditional mojito, minus the alcohol.

Cucumber Fo-Jito

$6.00

Delicious and refreshing combination of cucumber and mint with our traditional mojito ingredients, minus the alcohol.

All Growed Up

$6.00

Our version of a Shirley Temple for adults. No sugary drink here. Amareno cherries muddled with candied ginger, a splash of non-alcoholic ginger beer and topped with soda water. A great non-alcoholic choice.

Grapefruit Mock-Mule

$6.00

Fever tree pink grapefruit and ginger beer, fresh lime, basil

Hibiscus-Ade

$6.00

Refreshing spin on a lemonade. Fresh squeezed lemons, hibiscus simple syrup, splash of water and muddled blueberries.

Yuzu Got To Be CBD-ing Me

$6.00

Refreshing and calming. Muddled candied ginger, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, agave all shaken over served over rocks with yuzu citrus Mad Tasty CBD Sparkling water to top it off.

Yuzu Citrus Mad Tasty CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

Buckler N/A Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

La Virgin Sangria

$7.00

Fo-Spritzer Peach

$6.00

Stella Rosa Non Alcoholic Wine

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Gourmet Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.75

Bottle Water

$3.25

Free Refill

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Cromwell's Tavern opened its doors in November 1991. Our mission now is the same as it was then: to be a friendly, neighborhood style bar and grill where people of all ages and walks of life would feel welcome and could enjoy a consistently high level of food, drinks and service. We are in the gateway to "Chateau Country," Cromwell's is called "home" by many of the Wilmington area's most respected families and individuals, but as Eric Ruth of the News Journal said, "don't let the location fool you… at its cozy little heart Cromwell's is a laid-back, sit-and-linger little bar and grill." Our cozy, upscale atmosphere, award-winning food, oversized drinks and friendly service have been bringing our customers back time and time again since that first November day. We added a full taqueria side to our menu in 2013 — tacos, nachos, entrees and more — and renovated our interior in 2015. Patio was added in 2021.

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria image
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria image
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria image

