Crooked Crab Brewing Company

To-Go

Stay Crooked American Pale Ale 4-Pack

Stay Crooked American Pale Ale 4-Pack

$16.00

Classic & easy drinking. This West-coast inspired American pale ale boasts smooth balanced bitterness from citrusy Cascade and Cashmere hops. Stay Crooked responsibly!

Raspberry Peach Punchline 4-Pack

Raspberry Peach Punchline 4-Pack

$19.00

Tart & fruity sour. Soured in the kettle and amped up with malted wheat, lactose, and a fruit stand worth of raspberry and peach purees for pronounced fruitiness and zesty acidity.

Excelsior! New England Pale Ale 4-Pack

Excelsior! New England Pale Ale 4-Pack

$17.00

Excelsior! is a name that indicates superior quality, and for this beer we spared no expense. Brewed with copious amounts of malted wheat and oats for a smooth creaminess, full body, and lasting whipped cream-like foam. Then loaded with fruity Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic and Enigma hops for flavors reminiscent of ripe mango, Dole whip, juicy peach, and pinot gris. It drinks like a tropical milkshake. We named this beer in honor of the amazing Stan Lee, creator of Spiderman, the Avengers, and many other Marvel comics; excelsior! was his catchphrase

Hobbit House New Zealand Pilsner 4-Pack

Hobbit House New Zealand Pilsner 4-Pack

$14.00

Kick back and relax after a long journey across Middle Earth with this crisp and aromatic unfiltered lager, hopped with New Zealand Pacifica & Rakau

Cosmic Juicenado DIPA 4-Pack

Cosmic Juicenado DIPA 4-Pack

$20.00

Brace yourself for a supernova of tropical flavor! Featuring NZ Phantasm powder & Citra Cryo, this DIPA was fermented with a unique thiolized yeast for a cosmic vortex of intense tropical guava, passionfruit, and sauvignon blanc flavors.

High Joltage Coffee Stout 4-Pack

High Joltage Coffee Stout 4-Pack

$16.00

Joe. Java. Coffee. We love it in our mug and we love it in our beer, so we knew we needed to brew a bold coffee stout. Our coffee stout is smooth and silky, and features roasty and chocolate tones with hints of caramel. Made with the perfect 6 bean cold brew blend, this is a crushable, all-season stout with deep aroma and flavors.

Chuck Brown Ale 4-Pack

Chuck Brown Ale 4-Pack

$14.00

It has been said that a Brown Ale is a trusty beer for everyone. We couldn’t agree more and we wanted to make one that was good for any season. Chuck Brown is a medium-full body ale that comes off soft with flavors of fresh bread crust and hints of caramel and roastiness. It's super smooth and good grief is it easy to drink.

Super Brewer Steve NEIPA

Super Brewer Steve NEIPA

$18.00

Hazy, hoppy & tropical. Stacked high with juicy Simcoe, Citra Incognito, and Excelsior blend hops that combine with our full bodied English ale yeast for a flavor profile bursting with sweet citrus, juicy mango, and tropical fruits

Blueberry Maple Pancake Punchline

Blueberry Maple Pancake Punchline

$20.00

Tart & jammy pastry sour. Brewed with maple syrup, lactose, and cinnamon. Soured with lactobacillus and fermented on a full stack of blueberry puree, maple extract & Tahitian vanilla beans.

King Crab Legs NEDIPA 4-Pack

King Crab Legs NEDIPA 4-Pack

$20.00

3 way collaboration with our buds at DTC & Dominion. This King Crab is packed to the brim with a high density hop charge of luscious Citra and Simcoe for a flavor profile brimming with sweet tropical fruit, juicy citrus, and a hint of dank.

Motorcycle Mummy IPA 4-Pack

Motorcycle Mummy IPA 4-Pack

$17.00

When he's not fighting the claw, this ancient biker growls for a classic American IPA hopped with Citra, Amarillo & Lotus for flavors of sweet orange, ripe stone fruit, pithy grapefruit peel & dank resin.

Crabby Kolsch 4-Pack

Crabby Kolsch 4-Pack

$14.00

German-style ale brewed with a simple yet refined base of pilsner and vienna malts, then hopped delicately with German huell melon and summer saaz. then unlike most ales we fermented close to lager temperatures for a clean flavor. Afterwards we lagered at 32*f for 3 weeks to maximize the crisp drinkability. Prost!

Haze For Days 4-Pack

Haze For Days 4-Pack

$16.00

Juicy, hazy beers are all the rage these days, so of course we needed to make a super juicy and flavorful tropical version! Malty wheat, silky oats, and honey malts form the body of Haze and a healthy dose of American Citra and New Zealand Motueka hops lend unique tropical aromas. And at 6.2%, its an easy drink to enjoy, and absolutely perfect for those summer days on the bay.

Furious George 4-Pack

Furious George 4-Pack

$14.00

Furious George is a light-weight champion of monkey knife fighting who packs a punch of fruity flavor. Brewed with a base of pilsner and malted white wheat and hopped lightly with Huell Melon. Fermented aggressively with a traditional German Hefeweizen yeast at a temperature higher than our typical ales in order to promote the production of isoamyl acetate, which smells and tastes like banana! Flavors and aromas of yellow Laffy Taffy, banana pudding, light honeydew melon, and just a hint of clove.

Township Meadery - Water Mammal Shootout 375ml Bottle

Township Meadery - Water Mammal Shootout 375ml Bottle

$25.00

We got together with the talented and amazing folks at Ceiba in Miami to brew the perfect Florida-meets-Maryland collaboration. We started this bad boy off with fresh, juicy, hand picked raspberries from Larriland Farm. After fermentation we hit it with the Florida treatment- key limes straight from the source. Finished with a touch of ginger and vanilla to round it all out. It’s raspberry key lime pie in a glass.

Township Meadery - Breakfast In Bed 375ml Bottle

Township Meadery - Breakfast In Bed 375ml Bottle

$25.00

Cherry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, and black currant melomel finished with Indonesian vanilla, cinnamon, and maple syrup

Township Meadery - Gravel Froot 375ml Bottle

Township Meadery - Gravel Froot 375ml Bottle

$30.00

Melomel made with hairy vetch blossom honey and hundreds of pounds of Montmorency & Balaton cherries. This mead has subtle notes of vanilla and cinnamon from the combination of balaton and hairy vetch honey.

Township Meadery - White Shades 375ml Bottle

Township Meadery - White Shades 375ml Bottle

$25.00

Vanuatu & Ugandan Vanilla, Cherry, Cranberry, & Black Currant melomel

Merch

Pink Tie Dye T-shirt

Pink Tie Dye T-shirt

$30.00
Crab Long Sleeve Indigo

Crab Long Sleeve Indigo

$30.00
Crab Long Sleeve White

Crab Long Sleeve White

$30.00
Grey T-Shirt

Grey T-Shirt

$20.00
Navy T-Shirt

Navy T-Shirt

$20.00
MD Crab T-Shirt

MD Crab T-Shirt

$20.00
Orange T-Shirt

Orange T-Shirt

$20.00

Crabtoberfest Shirt

$20.00
Sonic T-Shirt

Sonic T-Shirt

$20.00
1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover

1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover

$35.00
Zip Hoodie

Zip Hoodie

$40.00
Hawaiian Shirt

Hawaiian Shirt

$40.00

Township Tie Dye T-Shirt

$25.00
Township Cardinal T-shirt

Township Cardinal T-shirt

$20.00
Township Black T-shirt

Township Black T-shirt

$20.00
Flannel

Flannel

$45.00
Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$30.00
Grey MD Trucker Hat

Grey MD Trucker Hat

$25.00
Orange MD Trucker Hat

Orange MD Trucker Hat

$25.00
Purple MD Trucker Hat

Purple MD Trucker Hat

$25.00
High Life Trucker Hat

High Life Trucker Hat

$25.00
Black Script Hat

Black Script Hat

$20.00
Charcoal Script Hat

Charcoal Script Hat

$20.00
Pink Baseball Hat

Pink Baseball Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Navy Dad Hat

Navy Dad Hat

$20.00
Orange Trucker Hat

Orange Trucker Hat

$25.00
Mesh Shorts

Mesh Shorts

$40.00
Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$25.00
Grey Beanie

Grey Beanie

$25.00
Navy Beanie

Navy Beanie

$25.00

Crooked Fest T-shirt

$5.00
Super Brewer Steve Glass

Super Brewer Steve Glass

$8.00

Fall Goblet

$9.00
Maryland Crab Glass

Maryland Crab Glass

$9.00
Hurricane Glass

Hurricane Glass

$6.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$6.00
Goblet Glass

Goblet Glass

$6.00
Township Wine Glass

Township Wine Glass

$10.00
Logo Tumbler

Logo Tumbler

$25.00
500 Piece Puzzle

500 Piece Puzzle

$19.00
Keychain Bottle Cap Opener

Keychain Bottle Cap Opener

$3.00
Metal Tacker

Metal Tacker

$30.00
Bandana

Bandana

$6.00
Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$18.00
Haze For Days Plush Toy

Haze For Days Plush Toy

$15.00
Furious George Plush Toy

Furious George Plush Toy

$15.00
Corn Boy Plush Toy

Corn Boy Plush Toy

$15.00
Corn Boy Leash

Corn Boy Leash

$18.00
Corn Boy Cat Nip

Corn Boy Cat Nip

$6.00Out of stock
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Restaurant info

Crooked Crab Brewing Company is the brain child of three Maryland natives and University of Maryland graduates: Earl Holman, Alex Josephs and Daniel Messeca. Active participants (ahem) in the craft beer scene for years, they have traveled near and far visiting breweries and festivals and have done their fair share of home brewing in the process. It was at a brewery visit in Rockville MD that the idea for Crooked Crab Brewing Company was born. Inspired by the idea of building a brewery that would make Marylanders proud, the three quickly set their sights on Anne Arundel County, home to the state capital but zero local breweries. On February 10, 2018, Crooked Crab became Odenton's hometown brewery, and one of the first in the County.

Website

Location

8251 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD 21113

Directions

