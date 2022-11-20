Restaurant info

Crooked Crab Brewing Company is the brain child of three Maryland natives and University of Maryland graduates: Earl Holman, Alex Josephs and Daniel Messeca. Active participants (ahem) in the craft beer scene for years, they have traveled near and far visiting breweries and festivals and have done their fair share of home brewing in the process. It was at a brewery visit in Rockville MD that the idea for Crooked Crab Brewing Company was born. Inspired by the idea of building a brewery that would make Marylanders proud, the three quickly set their sights on Anne Arundel County, home to the state capital but zero local breweries. On February 10, 2018, Crooked Crab became Odenton's hometown brewery, and one of the first in the County.

