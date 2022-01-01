Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crooked Oak Tavern

531 Reviews

$$

328 Laurel St

Conway, SC 29526

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Old & Dirty Myrtle Fries

$9.00

Scallop App

$18.00

Pimento Crab Dip

$15.00

Fried Carolina Shrimp

$10.00

Blackened Fish Bites

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Mac n Cheese Balls

$9.00

Scallop Bisque

$6.00+

Clams

$15.00

Calamari

$16.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Nantucket Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

Oysters

$18.00+Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Beef Tips

$11.00Out of stock

Free Dirty Fry

Out of stock

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$14.00+Out of stock

Quail Knot App

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Harvest Apple Salad

$12.00

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$13.00

Steak Portobello Salad

$18.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00

Avocado Bowls

$12.00

Soup

$4.00+

Strawberry Arugula Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Pear Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Quail Knot Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

All American Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Jack Burger

$12.00

All About Blue Burger

$13.00

Dirty Myrtle Burger

$12.00

SW Burger

$12.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Pulled Chicken Bbq Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Portobella Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Dijon Flounder Sandwich

$13.00

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Turkey Cheddar Jack Melt

$10.00

Roasted Vegetable Pita

$9.00

Bison Burger

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Adult Cheese

$8.00

Beef Tacos

$9.00

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

FGBLT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$12.00

Beef Tips

$15.00

Meatball Pomodoro

$12.00

Meatloaf

$9.00

Hot Roast Beef And Swiss

$15.00Out of stock

Fish N Chips

$16.00Out of stock

Wagyu burger

$18.00

Tomato Basil Chicken

$12.00

Sides

Pepper Slaw

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Collards

$5.00

Potato

$5.00

Veggie of the Day

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Aspargus

$8.00

Roasted Sweet Potato

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Beets

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Dirty Myrtle Sauce

$0.50

Steaks

6oz Prime Filet Mignon

$46.00

8 oz Prime Filet Mignon

$58.00

10oz Prime Filet Mignon

$70.00

12 oz Prime Filet Mignon

$82.00

12oz Prime Ribeye Steak

$54.00

16 oz Prime Ribeye

$68.00

12oz Prime NY Strip Steak

$46.00

16 oz Prime NY Strip

$58.00

22 oz Prime Cowboy Ribeye

$84.00

8oz Prime Flat Iron Steak

$27.00

12oz Bison Ribeye

$54.00

16 oz Bison Ribeye

$68.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Bison Burger Dinner

$19.00

Plate Charge

$10.00

Prime Bone in Filet

$87.00

38 oz Prime Porterhouse

$128.00

38 Oz Prime Tomahawk Ribeye

$149.00

Surf and Turf

$108.00

22 OZ Prime Kansas City New York Strip

$82.00

Wagyu Filet

Beef Alfredo

$30.00

Red Deer Tenderloin

$50.00Out of stock

Wagyu Filet

Entree’s

BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Ribs

$32.00+

Crunchy Carolina Dijon Flounder

$26.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$38.00

Seared Scallops

$40.00

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta

$24.00

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Portobello Chimichuri

$21.00

Grilled Carolina Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp And Grits

$25.00

All American Burger

$13.00

Plate Charge

$10.00

Grouper Special

$52.00

Hogfish Special

$52.00Out of stock

Rockfish Special

$42.00

Swordfish

$44.00

Baby Back Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Mahi Special

$44.00Out of stock

Meatball Pomodora

$24.00Out of stock

Seafood Pasta

$36.00

Fish And Chips

$24.00Out of stock

Fresh Local Catch

$36.00

Tile Fish

$42.00

Side Items

8 oz Lobster Tail

$34.00

Baked Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Potato Of The Day

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Vegetable Of The Day

$5.00

Pepper Slaw

$5.00

Street Corn

$6.00

Collards

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted Sweet Potato

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Beets

$4.00

Lobster Mac

$20.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

House Blend Coffee

$5.00

Organic Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Water

To Go Drink

$1.00

KIDS

Kids Beef Tips

$10.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

DESSERTS

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Peach Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$9.00

Death By Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Stuffed Peaches

$8.00Out of stock

BlueBerry Cheesecake BP

$2.00Out of stock

Peaches And Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$8.00Out of stock

Snickers Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Dulce De Leche

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Reeses Cc

$9.00Out of stock

Shirts

Logo Tee Shirt

$25.00+

Coffee

$10.00

Hats

Ball Cap

$24.00

Beer Festival

6 Tickets

$30.00

1 Ticket

$6.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

