Crooked Oak Tavern
531 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
328 Laurel St, Conway, SC 29526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rustic Roast - Hospital - 300 Singleton Ridge Rd.
No Reviews
300 Singleton Ridge Rd. Conway, SC 29526
View restaurant