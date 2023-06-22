Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Crooked Tree Take Out Menu

review star

No reviews yet

501 1st ave north

Great Falls, MT 59404

Popular Items

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$4.35+

Our flavored lattes are a mix of our homemade syrups, milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect latte!

Latte

Latte

$3.90+

Our lattes are a mix of milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect latte!

Mocha

Mocha

$4.45+

Our mochas are a mix of our homemade syrups, milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect mocha!

Cup of Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$1.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.55

Our cappuccinos are made in a traditional 8 oz size. If you are looking for a larger drink, we recommend ordering a latte or flavored latte

Americano

Americano

$2.65
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.05

Our traditional macchiatos are roughly 5 oz. drinks consisting of a shot of our espresso blend and 'marked' with steamed cream on top

Hot Tea (16 oz size)

Hot Tea (16 oz size)

$2.10
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$3.80+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.20+

Earl Grey tea, a little sweetness from some vanilla syrup and topped off with steamed cream. For sure a customer favorite!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

A steamer is basically like a latte only without the espresso. So if you're looking for a warm sweet drink without the coffee, this is the perfect choice!

Matcha

$4.15+

Cup Of Water

$1.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Flavored Latte

$4.70+
Iced Non-Flavored Latte

Iced Non-Flavored Latte

$4.45+

Iced Mocha

$4.80+

Iced Americano

$2.65

Cold Brew

$3.55+

Cream Soda

$3.55+

Bottled Juice/Canned Kombucha

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Milk

$1.00

Blended Drinks

$6.75

Shaken Espresso

$4.95

Pup Cup

$1.50

64 oz Growler Refill

$17.20

Mixed Berry Cream Soda

$4.00+

Box To-Go

Box Coffee - Just the Coffee

$18.00

Box Coffee - With Cups, Creamer, Sugar

$25.00

Bulk Coffee

Espresso 5 lbs

$90.00

Brazil

$5.04+

Colombia

$5.04+

Decaf Blend

$5.08+

Drip Blend

$4.95+

El Salvador

$6.12+

Espresso Blend

$4.95+

Ethiopian

$5.50+

Guat/Mexican

$5.72+

Honduras

$6.38+Out of stock

Kenyan 12 oz

$22.00

Sumatra 12 oz

$17.50Out of stock

Kenya 16oz

$25.00

Yeman

$9.80+Out of stock

Burundi

$7.06+Out of stock

Bottled Syrup

Caramel

$12.00

Caramel Refill

$10.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00
Cinnamon Ombre

Cinnamon Ombre

$8.00

Hibiscus Elderberry

$8.00

Star Syrup

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

$8.00
Whiskey Cream

Whiskey Cream

$8.00

Food

Baked Goods

Macarons

$2.25
Scones

Scones

$3.90

Baked fresh daily, these are a customer favorite! Made with local cream from Kalispell, MT, they are a perfect breakfast option!

Brioche

Brioche

$5.25
Pastries

Pastries

$5.75
Quiche

Quiche

$7.10

Our personal sized quiche are filled with a creamy quiche mixture and filled each week with veggies, meats and spices. Flavors vary each week!

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

All our cookies are made and baked from scratch daily. We rotate our cookie menu so the flavors are different from week to week.

Sweet Bread

Sweet Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Each of our quick breads are packed with flavor for the perfect sweet compliment to your coffee!

Bacon Egg Herb Biscuits

Bacon Egg Herb Biscuits

$5.65

Our flaky herb biscuits filled with a baked parmesan egg and fresh bacon. Let us know in the special instructions if you would like them warmed so they are hot when you come pick them up!

Spinach Tomato Feta Biscuit with Egg and Basil Cream Cheese Spread

$5.65
Wheat-Free Pumpkin Muﬃns

Wheat-Free Pumpkin Muﬃns

$4.50Out of stock

Our wheat free pumpkin muffins are a customer favorite! The flour blend is a mix of rice, potato, and tapioca flours. These muffins are also dairy free!

Baked Oatmeal

$4.00
Chia Bowls with fresh fruit and granola

Chia Bowls with fresh fruit and granola

$6.50

Our gluten and dairy free chia bowls are made with a blend of chia seeds, almond milk, coconut milk, and a hint of maple syrup. We top them with seasonal fresh fruit and add a side of our homemade granola!

Caramel Pecan Rolls

Caramel Pecan Rolls

$4.85

Baked fresh each morning, these gooey, fluffy rolls are smothered in our honey caramel sauce and topped with toasted pecans!

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

These flavor packed bagels are out of Davidovich bakery in New York. Comes toasted if you would like, with a side or 2 of cream cheese!

Cinnamon Coﬀeecake

Cinnamon Coﬀeecake

$3.50

Granola Bag

$12.00Out of stock
Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Our homemade burritos are filled with scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, green chilis, and potato! Guaranteed to be a great addition to your morning coffee.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.80

Soft cinnamon rolls, topped with a tangy cream cheese icing. Let us know in the special comments if you would like it to be warmed if you are ordering online!

Cheesecakes

$3.75

Cruffin

$3.00

Retail

Hoodies

$60.00

T-Shirts

$36.00

Kids T-Shirts

$15.00

Smart Phone Wallet

$3.00
16 oz Thermal Mug

16 oz Thermal Mug

$42.00
12 oz keep cup mug

12 oz keep cup mug

$25.00
12 oz Thermal Mug

12 oz Thermal Mug

$37.00

Tote Bags

$14.00

Ball Caps

$28.00

Crooked Tree Toques

$65.00

Pop Sockets

$10.00

Stickers

$1.00

Crooked Tree Mug

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned coffeeshop serving up one of a kind flavors! Our syrups are made from scratch and our pastries are made fresh each morning!

Website

Location

501 1st ave north, Great Falls, MT 59404

Directions

Crooked Tree Coffee image
Crooked Tree Coffee image
Crooked Tree Coffee image

