Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House

2022 Crooked Union Membership - Renew Online

$50.00

Good for ONE YEAR from date of swag pickup (starting June 6th). For multiple renewals or if you are purchasing the renewal for another person, please list the names in the Special Instructions field. **BENEFITS** Union Members pay $5 for Imperial 20oz pours instead of our standard 16oz pour. $1 off all Small Batches and cask conditioned ales (no matter the size). Your inaugural pint and a pint on your birthday are included with your Union Membership. $1 off our CROOKED FRIES all the time. Great swag including a t-shirt (only available to union members), a commemorative Ewe pint glass for all of your at-home-drinking, and a 15% discount on all other Crooked Ewe swag released throughout the year. Additional discounts include = $2.50 Imperial Pints every MONDAY + $5 off Burgers every TUESDAY + $5 off Growler Fills and $1 off 25.4oz Crowler Cans every SUNDAY & THURSDAY