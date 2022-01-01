Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House

No reviews yet

1047 Lincoln Way East

South Bend, IN 46601

Tacos
Elote Hushpuppy
Crispy Cauliflower

UNION RENEWAL

2022 Crooked Union Membership - Renew Online

2022 Crooked Union Membership - Renew Online

$50.00

Good for ONE YEAR from date of swag pickup (starting June 6th). For multiple renewals or if you are purchasing the renewal for another person, please list the names in the Special Instructions field. **BENEFITS** Union Members pay $5 for Imperial 20oz pours instead of our standard 16oz pour. $1 off all Small Batches and cask conditioned ales (no matter the size). Your inaugural pint and a pint on your birthday are included with your Union Membership. $1 off our CROOKED FRIES all the time. Great swag including a t-shirt (only available to union members), a commemorative Ewe pint glass for all of your at-home-drinking, and a 15% discount on all other Crooked Ewe swag released throughout the year. Additional discounts include = $2.50 Imperial Pints every MONDAY + $5 off Burgers every TUESDAY + $5 off Growler Fills and $1 off 25.4oz Crowler Cans every SUNDAY & THURSDAY

BEGINNINGS

Feature: Brisket Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Avocado

$9.00

queso fresco + radish + cilantro + lime + crema + tajin + tostadas

Carrots and Asparagus

$12.00

char + cilantro + smoked nuts + lime + cilantro & white miso dressing

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

tempura battered w/choice of one sauce - Vegan optional

Elote Hushpuppy

$10.00

char + sweet corn + tajin + crema + aioli + chili powder + cilantro + queso fresco + lime - Vegan optional

Kimchi Fries

$10.00

idaho potatoes + gochujang ketchup + kimchi + cilantro

Pork Rinds

$8.00

tajin + lime + barrel aged hot sauce

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

tahina + sunflower gremolata + smoked nuts

Smoked Wings

$14.00

whole wings + brined + smoke + barrel aged hot sauce + midwest sauce

Spicy Tuna Ssam

$14.00

sambal + carrot + daikon + cucumber + boston lettuce

SEPARATING BREAD

Special: Brisket Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Fried Chicken

$14.00

lemongrass brined + cucumber + bibb lettuce + unami sauce + fries

Pastrami

$17.00

house cured + amoracia mustard + pickles + fries + caraway rye

Sirloin & Brisket Burger

$15.00

seared house ground beef + american cheese + butter lettuce + tomato + pickle + fancy sauce + potato roll + fries

Smoked Bologna

$14.00

house smoked + peppadew cheese + bibb lettuce + bbq chips + texas toast + fries

Tacos

$16.00

smoked pulled pork + avocado salsa + cilantro + onion + queso fresco + lime *vegetarian/vegan option

Vegan Tacos

$14.00

pulled jackfruit + onion + pickled jalapeno + cilantro + lime + avocado salsa

Texas BBQ Sandwich

$17.00

choice of meat + brioche + ewebecue + smoked gouda + slaw + fries - vegan/vegetarian option

Tso Burger

$14.00

cauliflower steak + kim chi + slaw + tso sauce + brioche + fries - vegan optional

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

tahina + sunflower gremolata + lettuce + tomato + red onion + cucumber + fries

LARGE PLATES + BOWLS

Green Papaya Salad

$15.00

daikon + edamame + bell pepper + cilantro + rice noodles + cashew butter dressing

Trail Mix Salad

$14.00

quinoa + dried cranberry + sun roasted tomato + house nuts + smoked onion & poblano vinaigrette - Vegan optional

Ewe Tso

$13.00

tempura + cauliflower + fried rice - Vegan optional (kimchi is currently unavailable)

Pad Thai

$14.00

ginger + edamame + cashew + daikon + bell pepper + carrot + rice ribbons + one hour egg

Poke

$20.00

marinated ahi tuna + mirin soaked sushi rice + wakame + wasabi black bean + english cucumber + unagi avocado sriracha - Vegan optional

Smoke

$21.00

choose 3: brisket or shoulder or pastrami or sausage + elder bread sourdough + accoutrements (bacon & heritage potato salad, brussels & pork belly, house pickles, bbq sauce)

Little Smoke

$17.00

choice of 2 meats (brisket, shoulder, sausage, pastrami) + elder bread sourdough + accoutrements (bacon & heritage potato salad, brussels & pork belly, house pickles, bbq sauce)

Smoked Half Chicken

$18.00

beans + texas toast + house pickles + bbq sauce

SIDES

Beef Fat Fries

$6.00

Crooked Fries

$6.00

Heritage Potato Salad

$6.00

Brussels & Pork Belly

$6.00

Vegan Brussels & Tofu

$6.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$6.00

Vegan Kimchi Fried Rice

$6.00

CROOKED UNION

2021 Union Carabiner Mug (Staff Only)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Gastro-Brewery located on the St Joseph River in South Bend, Indiana.

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend, IN 46601

