Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Gastro-Brewery located on the St Joseph River in South Bend, Indiana.
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend, IN 46601
