Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Crop Juice Stickney Point

51 Reviews

$$

2480 Stickney Point Rd

Sarasota, FL 34231

Popular Items

PULP FRICTION
STRAWBERRY BANANA
PEANUT BUTTER CUP

WELLNESS SHOTS

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SHOT

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SHOT

$6.75

ginger, turmeric, red apple, lemon, black pepper

ELDERBERRY SHOT

ELDERBERRY SHOT

$6.75

variety of CROP fruits combined with elderberry, cloves, cinnamon, astragalus and ginger

GREEN SHOT

GREEN SHOT

$5.75

100% leafy greens (4 cups)

SMOOTHIES

ALOHA BLUE

ALOHA BLUE

$15.00

orange juice, vanilla almond milk, Blue Majik spirulina, pineapple, banana, peaches, ginger

CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST

CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, oats, chia seeds, EPIC protein chocolate maca

CINNA-NANA BREAD

CINNA-NANA BREAD

$11.50

unsweetened almond milk, banana, cashew butter, oats, dates, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt

CREAMSICLE

CREAMSICLE

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, banana

GOOD AS GOLD SMOOTHIE

$13.50

vanilla almond milk, pineapple, mango, ginger, turmeric, Ora Organic Good as Gold, cashew butter *ingredients in Good as Gold Powder: coconut milk, turmeric root, ashwagandha root, reishi mushroom, ginger root, black pepper extract, maple sugar, vanilla flavor, rice hull

IMAGINE DRAGON

IMAGINE DRAGON

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, pitaya, pineapple, banana

KOKOLADA

KOKOLADA

$12.50

coconut water, unsweetened almond milk, orange juice, banana, young Thai coconut meat, pineapple, dates, vanilla, Himalayan salt

MINT CHIP

MINT CHIP

$15.00

vanilla almond milk, avocado, spinach/kale pulp, banana, almond butter, dates, lucuma, cacao nibs, peppermint, Himalayan salt

PB&J

PB&J

$12.00

açai berry juice, unsweetened almond milk, banana, spinach, peanut butter, mixed berries

PBC (Peanut Butter Chocolate)

PBC (Peanut Butter Chocolate)

$14.00

vanilla almond milk, peanut butter, cacao, banana, açai, cacao nibs

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$8.00

vanilla almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cocoa

PINK VELVET

PINK VELVET

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, pitaya, strawberries, banana, cashew butter

PULP FRICTION

PULP FRICTION

$11.50

unsweetened almond milk, banana, peanut butter, spinach/kale pulp, dates, chocolate EPIC protein

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

$12.50

coconut water, vanilla almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, strawberries, açai berry juice, dates, hemp seeds

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries

THE GREAT PUMPKIN

THE GREAT PUMPKIN

$15.00

vanilla almond milk, pumpkin, pumpkin purée, cashew butter, banana, gluten free oats, dates, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves

THE INCREDIBLE PULP

THE INCREDIBLE PULP

$11.50

orange juice, unsweetened almond milk, mangos, peaches, banana, spinach/kale pulp, vanilla EPIC protein

TROPICAL BREEZE

TROPICAL BREEZE

$15.00

vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, banana, mango, kiwi, granola, coconut flakes, açai

WILD BLUE

WILD BLUE

$9.00

vanilla almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter

COLD BLENDS

KEY LIME COOLER

KEY LIME COOLER

$11.00

vanilla almond milk, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, apple, lemon, lime

ICED MATCHA

ICED MATCHA

$12.00

matcha, vanilla almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, chia seeds, coconut nectar, Himalayan salt

CASHEW CREAM PIE

CASHEW CREAM PIE

$11.00

vanilla almond milk, cashew butter, dates, coconut oil, Ceylon cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg

ALMOND JOY

ALMOND JOY

$12.00

coconut water, unsweetened almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, almond butter, dates, cacao, vanilla, Himalayan salt

WARM BLENDS (allow extra time for blending to perfection: 8-10 minutes)

GINGER TURMERIC LATTE

GINGER TURMERIC LATTE

$10.00

ginger, turmeric, unsweetened almond milk, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon

CROP HOT CHOCOLATE

CROP HOT CHOCOLATE

$10.00

vanilla almond milk, stoneground almond butter, cocoa powder, coconut oil, dates, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt

WARM MORINGA HEMP LATTE

WARM MORINGA HEMP LATTE

$10.00

vanilla almond milk, moringa, hemp seeds, cashew butter, coconut oil, maca, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt...a thicker consistency

CLEAN CAFFEINE

BLENDED MOCHA LATTE

$12.00

unsweetened almond milk, cold brew coffee, cacao, dates, stoneground almond butter, vanilla (16 oz cup, cold blend

CHERRY MOCHA BLAST

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, gluten-free oats, chia seed, EPIC Protein Chocolate Maca (16 oz cup, cold blend

COCONUT MOCHA JOY

$13.00

coconut water, cold brew coffee, unsweetened almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, almond butter, dates, cacao, vanilla, Himalayan salt (16 oz cup, cold blend)

COLD BREW OVER ICE

$7.00

Locally made Lelu organic cold brew coffee served over ice with your choice of non-dairy milk (16oz, served over ice)

REAL PUMPKIN SP'ICED COFFEE

REAL PUMPKIN SP'ICED COFFEE

$11.00

vanilla almond milk, Lelu cold brew, pumpkin, pumpkin purée, cashew butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves (16oz cold blend served over ice)

SNACKS & SWEET TREATS

CASHEW BITES

CASHEW BITES

$7.00

peanuts, oats, cashew butter, peanut butter, maple syrup

COOKIE DOUGH BITES

COOKIE DOUGH BITES

$7.00

almond flour, oats, unsweetened coconut, dates, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, vegan chocolate chips, chia seeds, hemp seeds, Himalayan salt

NUTTA BUTTA BITES

NUTTA BUTTA BITES

$7.00

oats, coconut sugar, coconut oil, sunflower seeds, puffed amaranth, quinoa flakes, chia seeds, cinnamon, peanut butter, maple syrup, Himalayan salt, chocolate

PEANUT BUTTER WITH PROTEIN BITES

PEANUT BUTTER WITH PROTEIN BITES

$7.00

peanuts, oats, peanut butter, almond butter, maple syrup, EPIC chocolate maca protein

CROP CANDLES

AFTERBURN CANDLE

AFTERBURN CANDLE

$15.00

Handcrafted soy based candles made by our friend Drew at Sarasota Candle. $5 from the sale of each candle will be donated directly to Selah Freedom.

DEEP BLUE C CANDLE

DEEP BLUE C CANDLE

$15.00

Handcrafted soy based candles made by our friend Drew at Sarasota Candle. $5 from the sale of each candle will be donated directly to Sarasota Bay Watch.

GREEN CROPITO CANDLE

GREEN CROPITO CANDLE

$15.00

Handcrafted soy based candles made by our friend Drew at Sarasota Candle. $5 from the sale of each candle will be donated directly to Cat Depot.

LIFESAVER CANDLE

LIFESAVER CANDLE

$15.00

Handcrafted soy based candles made by our friend Drew at Sarasota Candle. $5 from the sale of each candle will be donated directly to Children's Cancer Center.

ZEN CANDLE

ZEN CANDLE

$15.00

Handcrafted soy based candles made by our friend Drew at Sarasota Candle. $5 from the sale of each candle will be donated directly to Also Youth.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

At CROP, our mission is to craft the highest quality, plant based, gluten free nutrition that is just as pleasing to your taste buds as it is good for your body. Our goal is to help people make better choices to achieve and maintain optimum health!

Website

Location

2480 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231

Directions

Gallery
Crop Juice image
Crop Juice image
Crop Juice image

Map
