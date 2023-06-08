Main picView gallery

Croquant - Pressed Paninis 88 Fulton Street

No reviews yet

88 Fulton Street

New York, NY 10038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Pressed Paninis

B.E.C.

$14.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese(gruyere)

Lox

$14.99

Smoked Salmon, Caper, Cream Cheese, Red onion.

French Ham & Cheese

$14.99

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon, House Pickles.

Brie

$14.99

French Brie Cheese, Apple, Honey Mustard.

5 Amigos - Super Cheese

$14.99

Emmental, gruyer, mozarella, swiss, provolone, zaatar

Tuna Melt

$14.99

House Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Nicoise Olives, Pickled Red Onions.

Pastrami

$14.99

Pastrami, Dijonnaise, Sour Pickles, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions.

Roast Beef

$14.99

Roast Beef, Horseradish Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Pesto.

Steak

$14.99

Asada, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno Mayo.

Roast Chicken

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Truffle Aioli.

Turkey

$14.99

Turkey Breast, Provolone, Arugula, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onions.

Ratatouille & Cheese (Grilled Veggies & Mozarella)

Zucchini, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.

Nutella

$14.99

MAKE YOUR OWN

Make your own panini. Choose from a selection of meats, cheeses and add-ons.

Chips

Zapp's Regular

$2.30

Zapp's Salt & Vinegar

$2.30

Zapp's Voodoo

$2.30

Zapp's Voodoo Heat

$2.30

Zapp's Mesquite BBQ

$2.30

Zapp's Jalapeno

$2.30

Beverages

Evian Water

$2.70

Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Grapefruit Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Orange Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Lemon Sparkling Water - La Croix

$2.50

Glass Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Glass Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.50

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Peach Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons

$3.95

Green Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons

$3.95

Lemonade & Iced Tea Organic Harney & Sons

$3.95

Mango Juice - Made in store

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice- Made in store

$4.50

Blackberry Juice- Made in store

$4.50

Catering

10ppl

$149.00

Assortment of Pressed Paninis cut in Thirds and 10 Bags of Potato Chips (Serves 10)

20ppl

$298.00

Assortment of our Favorite Sandwiches cut in Thirds and 20 Bags of Potato Chips (Serves 20)

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious pressed Paninis. High quality ingredients and fresh crispy bread.

Website

Location

88 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10038

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

