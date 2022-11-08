Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Crosby Drive (283)

22 Crosby Drive

Bedford, MA 01730

DAILY DELI SPECIAL
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$5.49

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

$8.79

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$7.69

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

$8.02

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$3.20+

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY CHOWDER SPECIAL

$5.49+

ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAY'S - Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY CHILI SPECIAL

$4.99+

ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAY'S - Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$4.47
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.68
YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$3.00
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$3.00
HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$1.65

SIDE BACON

$1.65

SIDE SAUSAGE

$1.65

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$8.73

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$8.74

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.51

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$9.97
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$9.97

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

SALAD BAR SPECIAL

$8.99

Please refer to the menu for a description.

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$9.83

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER

$9.61

Our Classic Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Jalapeño & Roasted Red Peppers with Chipotle Aioli on an Onion Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$8.21

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$8.02

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.98

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$2.04
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$2.04
DEEP RIVER CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.82
CANDY BAR

CANDY BAR

$1.65
YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$3.00
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$3.00

COFFEE & TEA

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.20+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$2.70

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.98
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.98
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.42
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.48
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.37
SCHWEPPES SPARKLING WATER

SCHWEPPES SPARKLING WATER

$1.98
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit283crosby@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

22 Crosby Drive, Bedford, MA 01730

