American
Bars & Lounges
Crosby's Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
A part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, Crosby’s Kitchen is a family-friendly favorite located at the heart of Chicago’s bustling Southport Corridor. Our Midwestern-influenced menu is centered around rotisserie and comfort food, featuring favorites such as Lobster Deviled Eggs, Crab Toast, Iron Skillet Cornbread and of course, Monkey Bread. Kids are our VIPs and eat free from 4 to 6 pm every day! We are open for lunch and dinner daily and offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday mornings. We look forward to serving you!
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
