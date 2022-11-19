Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Crosby's Kitchen

671 Reviews

$$

3455 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Appetizers

Iron Skillet Cornbread

$12.00

served with maple butter

Filet Sliders

$18.00

blue cheese, candied red onion

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

spinach and artichokes in a parmesan cream sauce, served with warm tortilla chips

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$13.00

three halves - lightly seasoned and loaded with lobster

Trout Toast

$13.00

served with seasonal preserves

Buffalo shrimp

$17.00

Salads & Sandwiches

Wrightwood Salad

$16.00

rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, cornbread croutons, roasted red peppers, green onion

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$14.00

arugula tossed with in a lemon vinaigrette, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00
Chicken Dip

$15.00

rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula, chicken au jus.

Burger

$15.00

black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Turkey Burger

$13.00

housemade turkey burger, ginger and soy asian slaw, marinated tomato

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$15.00

blackened mahi mahi, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion

Entrees

Half Rack Ribs

$17.00

super tender, with smoke daddy bbq sauce 'the best in town'

Full Rack Ribs

$29.00

super tender, with smoke daddy bbq sauce 'the best in town'

NY Strip Steak Salad

$25.00

grilled NY strip steak with arugula, crispy potatoes, wild mushrooms, manchego, bearnaise vinaigrette

Rigatoni

$21.00

Braised Short Rib Ragu

Pike Place BBQ Salmon

$26.00

with a garlic and ginger soy glaze

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$19.00

wood-roasted and lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend. Served with your choice of side

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$19.00

wood-roasted and lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Broccolini

$8.00

Spaetzle Mac

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

To-Go Silverware

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

served with your choice of side

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

served with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with your choice of side

PB&J

$6.00

served with your choice of side

Chicken Leg

$6.00

served with your choice of side

Kids Pancake

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Cheesy Eggs

$6.00

Kids Fruit & Yogurt

$6.00

Desserts

The Skillet Cookie

$10.00

served with vanilla ice cream

Carrot Cake

$9.00

pecans, classic cream cheese frosting

Family Packs

Family Pack 1

$50.00

spinach dip + Wrightwood salad + cornbread + mashed potatoes + whole rotisserie chicken

Family Pack 2

$50.00Out of stock

2 full slabs of ribs + iron skillet cornbread + lobster deviled eggs + coleslaw + mashed potatoes

Family Pack 3

$50.00Out of stock

whole rotisserie chicken + guacamole (with tortilla chips) + brussels sprouts salad + grilled asparagus + carrot cake

Prime Rib Fridays!

$100.00Out of stock

2 12oz cuts of prime rib + wrightwood salad + mashed potatoes + iron skillet cornbread. Only available on Fridays!

Retail

Hot Sauce

$6.00

5 oz / Our hot hot hot sauce can be added to any of your favorites for a fiery spin.

Habanero Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00Out of stock

32 oz / Our spiciest bloody blend with habanero, chili peppers and horseradish. It’s the pick-me-up that packs a punch!

Smokin' Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00

32 oz / The perfect marriage of spices, horseradish, rich tomato flavor and our famous BBQ sauce, she's the one you wanna spend your morning, noon and night with.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, Crosby’s Kitchen is a family-friendly favorite located at the heart of Chicago’s bustling Southport Corridor. Our Midwestern-influenced menu is centered around rotisserie and comfort food, featuring favorites such as Lobster Deviled Eggs, Crab Toast, Iron Skillet Cornbread and of course, Monkey Bread. Kids are our VIPs and eat free from 4 to 6 pm every day! We are open for lunch and dinner daily and offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday mornings. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

