Cross Creek Sandwich Shop 1003 Oak St
Popular Items
Food Menu
Salads
Harvest Apple Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, sliced apples, toasted pecans, served with our housemade apple cider vinaigrette dressing and pesto bites.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, diced turkey, diced ham, hard boiled egg, shredded colby jack cheese and croutons. Served with bacon honey mustard dressing and pesto bites.
Red White & Blue Salad
Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, grilled chicken, candied pecans. Served with our house made raspberry poppyseed dressing and pesto bites.
Southwest Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black bean salsa, shredded colby jack cheese, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon. Served with our housemade avocado ranch and pesto bites.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers served with your choice of salad dressing and pesto bites.
Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, fresh broccoli, zuchini, carrots, mozzerella cheese, craisins and grilled chicken in light lemon vinaigrette topped with toasted almonds.
Pasta Salad & Scoop of Chicken Salad
One scoop of our grilled chicken pasta salad and a scoop of our chicken salad.
Yogurt Parfait & Chicken Salad
Yogurt, crunchy granola and fresh fruit served in a bowl alongside a scoop of our chicken salad on mixed greens.
Yogurt Parfait
Honey vanilla greek yogurt, crunch granola and fresh fruit.
Soups & Combos
Cup of Soup of the Day
Please see our social media pages for the monthly soup menu.
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Please see our social media pages for the monthly soup menu.
Soup & Half Garden Salad
Bowl of our soup of the day served with a half garden salad, your choice of salad dressing and pesto bites.
Soup & Half Sandwich
Bowl of our soup of the day served with your choice of half sandwich and pesto bites.
Soup & Scoop of Chicken Salad
Bowl of our soup of the day and one scoop of chicken salad on a bed of spring mix.
Half Salad & Half Sandwich
Garden salad with your choice of salad dressing and pesto bites and your choice of half sandwich.
Extras
Fresh Fruit Bowl
A bowl with our choice of seasonal fresh fruit.
Pesto Bites
Side item of five of our housemade pesto bites.
Chips & Bacon Ranch Dip
Personal side item of our famous chips and bacon ranch dip.
Side of Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad
Personal side of our grilled chicken pasta salad.
Pound of Chicken Salad
One pound of our classic chicken salad.
Pint of Bacon Ranch Dip
One point of our classic bacon ranch dip.
Large Bag of Ruffles Chips
Large commercial sized bag of our ruffles.
Pound of Egg Salad
One pound of our classic egg salad.
Quart of Pasta Salad
One quart of our grilled chicken pasta salad.
Quart of Soup of the Day
One quart of our soup of the day.
Quart of Strawberry Chiller
One quart of our strawberry chiller.
Side Salad
Small side salad. Mixed greens, tomatos, carrots, cucumbers and your choice of salad dressing.
Extra bacon dip
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes, celery and toasted pecans with mixed greens on our soft white bread. Meal served with chips and bcon ranch dip.
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes, celery and toasted pecans with mixed greens on our soft white bread. Meal served with chips and bcon ranch dip.
Scoop of Chicken Salad with Chips & Dip
Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes, celery and toasted pecans served on a bed of mixed greens. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Scoop of Chicken Salad Only
Tender shredded chicken breast, grapes and toasted pecans served on a bed of mixed greens.
Tomato Jam Turkey
Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mixed greens served on our soft white bread with our house made tomato jam. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Half Tomato Jam Turkey
Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mixed greens served on our soft white bread with our house made tomato jam. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Honey Dijon Ham
Sliced smoked ham, cheddar cheese, mixed greens with savory honey dijon mustard spread on wheatberry bread. Meal served with chips and our bacon ranch dip.
Half Honey Dijon Ham
Sliced smoked ham, cheddar cheese, mixed greens with savory honey dijon mustard spread on wheatberry bread. Meal served with chips and our bacon ranch dip.
Apple Creek Club
Bacon, smoked turkey, apple slices, cheddar cheese, spinach, homemade honey dijon spread on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Half Apple Creek Club
Bacon, smoked turkey, apple slices, cheddar cheese, spinach, homemade honey dijon spread on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Cheddar BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted pretzel roll with our housemade pesto spread.
Triple Decker Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens and tomato served on toasted sourdough bread with our housemade pesto spread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef and melted provolone cheese with our housemade pesto spread on a hoagie roll with a cup of au jus. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Big Beef Classic
Our classic cold roast beef sandwich with a spicy adobo spread. Roast beef, provolone cheese, tomato and mixed greens on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Half Big Beef Classic
Our classic cold roast beef sandwich with a spicy adobo spread. Roast beef, provolone cheese, tomato and mixed greens on toasted wheat berry bread. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Ruby Cristo
Our spin on a monte cristo! French toast bread, ham, turey, and swiss cheese pressed on the panini. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry pepper jelly. This meal is served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Half Ruby Cristo
Our spin on a monte cristo! French toast bread, ham, turey, and swiss cheese pressed on the panini. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry pepper jelly. This meal is served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Egg Salad
Classic egg salad on toasted white bread with mixed greens. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Wraps
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and avocado with our housemade tomato jam in a spinach tortilla wrap. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Veggie Wrap
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, avocado, cucumber, cheddar cheese with our housemade pesto spread in a spinach tortilla wrap. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip or substitute for regular ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap
Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken, bacon and feta cheese with our housemade pesto spread in a spinach tortilla wrap. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, black bean salsa, avocado, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch dressing on a spinach tortilla wrap pressed on the panini. Meal served with our chips and bacon ranch dip.
Cross Creek Kids
PB & J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on soft white bread served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.
Kids Ham Sandwich
Ham and cheddar cheese on soft white bread served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Turkey and cheddar cheese on soft white bread. Served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of chips and dip or fruit.
Little Dippers
Bite sized pieces of turkey, cheese, carrots, fruit, crackers and ranch dressing.
Desserts
Slice of Chocolate Fudge Pie
One slice of our homemade chocolate fudge pie
Slice of Coconut Cream Pie
One slice of our homemade coconut cream pie.
Slice of Peanut Butter Pie
One slice of our homemade peanut butter pie.
Slice of Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie
One slice of our homemade blueberry cream cheese pie.
Slice of Raspberry Chocolate Pie
One slice of our homemade raspberry chocolate pie.
Slice of Kahula Pecan Pie
One slice of our homemade kahula pecan pie.
Slice of Strawberry Pie
One slice of our homemade strawberry pie.
Slice of Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie
One slice of our homemade pumpkin cream cheese pie.
Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie
One piece of our homemade chocolate cream cheese brownies.
Strawberry Cookie
One of our world famous cookies!
Lemon Cookie
One of our world famous cookies!
Lemonberry Cookie
One of our world famous cookies!
Pumpkin Cookie
One of our world famous cookies!
Medium Cookies
The small version of our world famous cookie!
Pina Colada Cookie
One of our world famous cookies!
Warm Apple Crisp
Our warm apple crisp dessert.
Gift- Half Dozen Box
Gift box containing two chocolate cream cheese brownies and four of our homemade cookies. Great gift giving idea!
Gift- Dozen Box
Gift box containing four chocolate cream cheese brownies and eight of our homemade cookies. Great gift idea!
Gift- Two Dozen Box
Gift box containing eight chocolate cream cheese brownies and sixteen of our homemade cookies. Great gift idea!
Slice of Strawberry Cake
Robins chocolate cake
Specials
Stuffed Avocado
Half of an avocado stuffed with our housemade bacon jam and egg salad served on a bed of mixed greens with a side of fruit.
Cup of Strawberry Chiller
8 oz Cup of our cold strawberry chiller.
Bowl of Strawberry Chiller
12 oz Bowl of our cold strawberry chiller.
Reuben Panini
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing pressed on the panini. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Cranberry Turkey Panini
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, and our house made cranberry salsa pressed on the panini. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Quesadilla Panini
Grilled chicken, pepperjack sheese and refried beans pressed on the panini and served with tortilla chips and our black bean salsa.
Ham & Swiss Panini
Ham, swiss cheese and our housemade honey mustard spread on rye bread pressed on the panini. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Jammin Ham Panini
Ham, Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese and our house made BBQ spread pressed on the panini. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
Philly Creek Steak
Roast beef, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and our roasted onion spread on hoagie roll pressed on the panini. Meal served with chips and bacon ranch dip.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Conway's Favorite Lunch Spot located in the heart of downtown Conway. Serving fresh and homemade sandwiches, wraps, salads, and soups daily! While you are here you might as well make it sweet with our award winning homemade deserts! We can't wait to see you Monday- Saturday 11am to 2pm!
1003 Oak St, Conway, AR 72032