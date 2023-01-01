Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cross Insurance Arena 1 Civic Center Square

1 Civic Center Square

Portland, ME 04101

Drink Menu

Liquor

Canned Cocktail

$11.00

Liquor Drink

$14.00

Liquor Special

$13.00

Draft Beers

Domestic Draft

$7.00

Microbrew Draft

$7.00

Canned Beers

12oz Can

$6.00

16oz Can

$8.00

ME Premium Can

$11.00

Archer Roose Wine

Archer Roose

$11.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot Beverage Cup

$3.00

Concessions

Hot Dog

$4.00

Grilled Burger

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$4.00

Nachos

$5.00

Regular Popcorn

$4.00

Large Popcorn

$6.00

Pizza Slice

$6.00

Candy/Side Cheese

$2.00

Italian Ice

$3.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mostly quick service locations, with some pre-order catering areas.

1 Civic Center Square, Portland, ME 04101

