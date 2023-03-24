Main picView gallery

Cross Road 752 Coney Island Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

752 Coney Island Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner

Starter

Birria Empanadas

$10.00

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Coconut curry Mussels and Shrimp

$16.00

Island Shrimp

$14.00

Vegetarian Empanadas

$10.00

Entree

BBQ Jerk

$22.00

Cod De Diablo

$24.00

Churrasco Steak

$32.00

Double "Cross" Burger

$20.00

Short Ribs

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

House Salad

$10.00

Cilantro Rice

$8.00

Coconut Rice and Peas

$8.00

Garlic Mash

$7.00

Side Bread

$5.00

Desserts

Citrus Sensation

$12.00

Paradise Peach

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic

SODA

Coke

$4.00+

Ginger Ale

$4.00+

Diet Coke

$4.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Seltzer

$3.00+

BEVERAGES

Redbull 8.4 oz

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

HOT

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cocktail

Specialty Cocktail

Blood & Sand

$16.00

Millionarie

$16.00

Cadi-Rita

$16.00

El Diablo

$16.00

Ramos Fizz

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$16.00

Island Negroni

$16.00

Flamingo

$16.00

La Bomba

$16.00

Beer

Draft

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Brooklyn

$8.00

Coney Island Mermaid

$9.00

Bottle

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Wine

White

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Red

Merlot

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvigon

$9.00

Sweet

Batenura Moscato

$9.00

Bartenura Rose

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the taste of paradise

Location

752 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

