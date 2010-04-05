Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Cross Street Chicken and Beer

review star

No reviews yet

4403 Convoy St.

San Diego, CA 92111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (10PCS)
Beer Battered Fries
Wings (5PCS)

CHICKEN & COMBOS

2pc TENDERS COMBO

$13.00

4pc TENDERS COMBO

$19.00

3 pc WINGS COMBO

$12.50

5pc WINGS COMBO

$17.25

2 pc PLANT BASED Combo

$14.50
Wings (5PCS)

Wings (5PCS)

$10.99
Wings (10PCS)

Wings (10PCS)

$19.99
Tenders (3PCS)

Tenders (3PCS)

$11.25
Tenders (6PCS)

Tenders (6PCS)

$20.50

Plant Based Chicken (4pc Half Order)

$13.50

Plant Based Chicken (8pc Full Order)

$21.99
Extra Solo Wing

Extra Solo Wing

$4.00
Extra Solo Tender

Extra Solo Tender

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich

Classy As Cluck Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun

Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chick Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Our take on the 'Nashville' style chicken sandwich! If you can handle spice, we highly recommend this! It's our most popular and sells out on a daily!

Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Chipotle BBQ sandwich with a chipotle slaw, fresh onions, & pickles on a brioche bun

Seoul Spicy Sandwich

Seoul Spicy Sandwich

$13.00

Classic fried chicken sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles, & lettuce on a brioche bun

Anti-Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Plant based sandwich with garlic herb mayo, cheese, pickles. Choice of either spicy or classic

SIDES

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$7.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.00

BulDak

$16.00

Popcorn chicken tossed in a spicy sauce topped off with torched cheese

CS Fries

CS Fries

$11.00

Cross Street fries with sauteed onions, chedderjack cheese, creamy house sauce & green onions

CS Tots

CS Tots

$11.00

Cross street tots with sauteed onion, chedderjack cheese, creamy house sauce & green onions

Corn Cheese

Corn Cheese

$11.50

A creamy corn dish tossed with cheese

Spicy Corn Cheese

Spicy Corn Cheese

$12.50
Corn Poppers

Corn Poppers

$9.00

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$10.50
Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$10.00

Fried pork & Vegetable dumplings

Gimmari + Popcorn

$11.00

Crispy Korean seaweed rolls filled with spicy vermicelli noodles served along with our spicy popcorn chicken

Triple Dipper

$15.00

Sampler of Fries, Dumplings & Spicy Popcorn Chicken

Rice

$2.50

Kim Chi

$3.00

Chipotle Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.50

Mango Cilantro Side Salad

$6.50

Extra Waffle

$3.00

ENTREE

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with our signature fried chicken, peas & carrots. Topped with a fried egg

Kim Chi Fried Rice

Kim Chi Fried Rice

$13.00

Loaded with kimchi, spam, peas & carrots. Topped with a fried egg. Served with coleslaw

Chicken' Waffle

Chicken' Waffle

$13.00

House salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges, wonton chips, & cilantro. Served with sesame dressing

Mango Cilantro salad

$12.00

Spring mix salad with cucumbers, corn, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with our mango cilantro dressing

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Triple Dipper

$15.00

Sampler of Fries, Dumplings & Spicy Popcorn Chicken

ADD-ONS

16oz Radish

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Comp Cole slaw

Comp Pickled Radish

Extra Jalapeno (4oz)

$1.00

Extra Waffle

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Parm Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Sauteed Jalapenos (4oz)

$1.25

Sauteed onions +jalapenos (4oz)

$1.50

Utensils

DESSERT

Waffle Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu cheese

$0.50

2oz Buldak Sauce

$1.00

2oz Chipotle BBQ

$1.00

2oz Fire Sauce

$2.00

2oz Honey Butter

$1.00

2oz Herb Mayo

$1.00

2oz House Sauce

2oz Seoul Spicy Sauce

$1.00

2oz Soy Garlic Sauce

$1.00

2oz Buffalo

$1.00

2oz Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.60

coke ZERO

$3.60

Sprite

$3.60

Dr. Pepper

$3.60

Lemonade

$3.60

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Mango Lemonade

$3.75

Passion fruit lemonade

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$3.60

Shirley temple

$3.50

Frozen Mango slush

$5.50Out of stock

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Passionfruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Beers

Alagash White

$8.00

Alesmith 394

$8.00

Bambucha Tropical Guava

$8.50

Bay City Hazy IPA

$8.00

Brouewij west blackberry saison

$8.00

Cross Street Lager

$7.00

Fall Plenty for all

$7.50

Garage Mango Hefe

$8.00

Latitude 33 Blood Orange

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.50

Mammoth Double Nut Brown

$8.00

Mike Hess Double IPA

$8.00

Mother Earth: Cali' Creamin

$8.00

MT: Water Ski Fight W.C.IPA

$8.00

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$8.00

Pure Project Tropical Mist

$8.00

SAN DIEGO BLUEBERRY

$8.00

SDSU Ale

$8.00

Second Chance sour

$8.50

Societe The Pupil

$8.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

St. Bernadus ABT 12

$8.00

Steigl radler

$6.00

Cass Korean Lager

$5.00Out of stock

JIANT Hard Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails/Soju

AimeeCHELADA

$9.00Out of stock

Char-mango Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Lychee Soju COCKTAIL

$9.50

"KMF"

$9.50

Mexican Candy Soju Cocktail

$9.50

One In a Melon

$9.50

Oo..Mr Steal Yogurt

$9.50

PIKA-SOJU

$9.50

POG cocktail

$9.50

Screw-Ju Cocktail

$9.50

Ube-be Cocktail

$9.50

Virgin Charmango

$9.00Out of stock

Virgin Lychee

$7.00

Virgin one in a melon

$7.00

Virgin Oo..Mr Steal Yogurt

$7.00

Virgin PikaSoju

$7.00

Virgin Screw-ju

$7.00

Virgin Ube-be

$7.00

Virgin POG

$7.00

Virgin Mexican Candy

$7.00

Pride shots

$8.00

Wine

Cannonball Chardonnay (glass)

$7.00

Cannonball Chardonnay (Bottle)

$12.00

Cannonball Cabernet (bottle)

$12.00

Cannonball Cabernet (Glass)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cross Street, Where chicken meets beer. Follow us on social media for any news/ upcoming events! IG/Twitter/Facebook: CrossStreetCnB

Website

Location

4403 Convoy St., San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

Gallery
Cross Street image
Cross Street image
Cross Street image
Cross Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

O’Brien’s Pub
orange star4.6 • 626
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Bay Hill Tavern
orange star4.5 • 10
3010 Clairemont Drive San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Puesto Mission Valley
orange star4.4 • 1,073
5010 Mission Center Road San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Bunz Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH SAN DIEGO, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Cantina Mayahuel - 2934 Adams Ave
orange star4.6 • 1,125
2934 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Poseidon Project
orange star4.5 • 3
4126 Napier St San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Steamy Piggy
orange star4.1 • 6,395
4681 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Nishiki Ramen - Kearny Mesa
orange star4.2 • 5,334
8055 Armour St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Tahini
orange star4.6 • 3,527
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92123
View restaurantnext
Koon Thai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,526
3860 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
orange star4.1 • 2,234
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston