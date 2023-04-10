Crossbar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
From coffee and pastries to burgers and pizza, the SWITCH Food Hall has something for everyone. Visit one of our 4 unique food "Stands" for a menu option that is sure to meet your breakfast or lunch cravings.
Location
7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73127
Gallery