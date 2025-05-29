- Home
- /
- Farmers Branch
- /
- Crossbuck BBQ
This restaurant does not have any images
Crossbuck BBQ
4400 Spring Valley Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN MENU
BBQ PLATES
Texas Style Brisket Plate
Crossbuck original recipe, the gold standard...loud and proud. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.$20.55
Burnt Ends Plate
Shiner & brown sugar glazed...brisket candy. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.$21.55
St Louis Style Pork Ribs Plate
Cooked to the perfect bite and finished with CB spiced local honey and CB BBQ sauce. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.$17.65
Black Molasses Pork Butt Plate
Our pulled pork kicked up a notch with black molasses, Hoisin sauce and secret spices...tell your cool friends about it. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.$17.45
CB's House Sausage Plate
House recipe sausage with smoky poblano peppers. Plate comes with sausage, a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.$14.75
Smoked Chicken Legs Plate
Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices...shhh! Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.$15.25
Brass Collar Turkey Breast Plate
Marinated and rubbed with our savory herb blend, juicy and sophisticated. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.$17.95
The Big Boy Plate
2 Full Portions of Meat (over 1 lb), Choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.$32.99
VALUE BBQ PACKS
2-Meat Family Pack
Feed the family! Includes your choice of Two Large Meats, Two Large Sides, 4 Rolls, BBQ Sauces, Pickles and Relish. (Feeds 4)$44.95
2-Meat Premium Family Pack
Feed the family! Includes your choice of Two Premium Large Meats, Two Large Sides, 4 Rolls, BBQ Sauces, Pickles and Relish. (Feeds 4)$54.95
Office BBQ Lunch Pack for 12
Feed the office! Includes your choice of Two Premium Meats, Two Sides, 12 Rolls, 1 Gallon (Tea or Lemonade), BBQ Sauces, Pickles and Relish. (Feeds 12)$199.95
MEATS & SIDES
Texas-Style Brisket
Our original recipe, the standard, tame enough for tourists (GF)$7.89
Crossbuck Burnt Ends
Shiner & brown sugar glazed...Brisket Candy!$8.39
St Louis Style Pork Ribs
Cooked to perfection and glazed with local honey and CB BBQ sauce.$6.50
Black Molasses Pork Butt
A Southern favorite, our pulled pork is kicked up a notch with black molasses, Hoisin sauce and secret spices.$6.40
CB's House Sausage
House recipe sausage (Beef and Pork blend) with Smoky Poblano Peppers.$4.99
Smoked Chicken Legs
Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices...shhh!$5.25
Brass Collar Turkey Breast
Marinated and rubbed with our savory spice blend (GF)$6.65
Mac N' Cheese
with Vermont white cheddar cheese and smoked garlic$3.25
Baked Beans
with soy-smoked onion and Anaheim chili$3.00
Desert Line Hominy
with epazote, fresh herbs, spices and cotija (GF)$3.00
Miso Honey Slaw
Crisp slaw with miso, honey and pickled ginger$3.00
Smoked & Roasted Potatoes
Seasoned with yellow curry, signature spices and olive oil (GF)$3.00
Potato Salad
Classic creamy dressing with a touch of smoke and spice (GF)$3.00
Smokemaster's Vegetables
with smoked three onion butter (GF)$3.15
Rolls Each$0.25
DESSERTS
Bread Pudding of the Day
Check out Facebook or Instagram for the flavor of the day: Cinnamon, Chocolate, S'mores, Oreo, etc.$4.49
Tres Leches
A traditional Tres Leches...a deliciously light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture$4.49
Triple Chocolate
Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate...you can't go wrong$4.49
CATERING
CATERING - BULK ORDERS
Office BBQ Lunch Pack for 12
Feed the office! Includes your choice of Two Premium Meats, Two Sides, 12 Rolls, 1 Gallon (Tea or Lemonade), BBQ Sauces, Pickles and Relish. (Feeds 12)$199.95
Texas Style Brisket - 1 LB
Crossbuck original recipe, the Gold Standard...Loud and Proud Order in 1 Lb increments.$30.99
Burnt Ends (Brisket Candy) - 1 lb
We took this Kansas City classic and made it our own - candying our Gold Standard brisket with a blend of sugar, spices and Texas's own Shiner Bock beer. Order in 1 Lb increments.$32.99
Smoked Chicken Legs - 1 LB
Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices. Order in 1 lb increments. 1 lb = 4 chicken quarters OR 4 drums & 4 thighs if we cut.$20.49
CB's Smoked Sausage - 1 LB
House recipe sausage, beef and pork blend with smoky poblano peppers. Order in 1 lb increments.$19.50
Brass Collar Turkey Breast - 1 LB
Marinated and rubbed with our savory herb blend...juicy and sophisticated Order in 1 Lb increments.$25.99
St Louis Style Pork Ribs - 1 LB
Cooked to the perfect bite and finished with CB spiced local honey and CB BBQ sauce. Order in 1 lb increments. (1 lb is approx 8 ribs)$25.49
Black Molasses Pork Butt - 1 LB
Our pulled pork kicked up a notch with black molasses, Hoisin sauce and secret spices...tell your cool friends about it. Order in 1 lb increments.$24.99
Crossbuck Rolls
Soft and delicious, freshly baked every day.$0.50
Brisket Baked Beans
Our beans include soy-smoked onion, Anaheim chili, and chunks of Brisket. Half Pan: Serves 18-22 Full Pan: Serves 45-50$40.00
Desert Line Hominy
The fan favorite hominy with epazote, fresh herbs, spices and cotija cheese. Half Pan: serves 18-22 Full Pan: serves 45-50$40.00
Roasted & Smoked Potatoes
Roasted and Smoked and seasoned with yellow curry, signature spices and olive oil. Half Pan: serves 18-22 Full Pan: serves 45-50$45.00
Mac n' Cheese
Delicious Mac with Vermont white cheddar cheese and smoked garlic. Half Pan: serves 18-22 Full Pan: serves 45-50$50.00
Smokemaster's Vegetables
Seasonal fresh vegetables with smoked three onion butter. Half Pan: Serves 18-22 Full Pan: Serves 45-50$47.50
Miso Honey Slaw
Crisp slaw with miso, honey and pickled ginger. Half Pan: Serves 18-22 Full Pan: Serves 45-50$40.00
CB Potato Salad
Red potatoes with classic creamy dressing and touch of smoke and spice. Half Pan serves 18-22 Full Pan serves 45-50$45.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
A new generation of smokehouse specializing in craft Texas barbeque inspired from flavors near and far.
4400 Spring Valley Rd, Farmers Branch, TX 75244