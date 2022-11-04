Main picView gallery

Crossbuck BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

4400 Spring Valley Rd

Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Style Brisket Plate
Texas-Style Brisket
Mac N' Cheese

BBQ PLATES

Brass Collar Turkey Breast Plate

Brass Collar Turkey Breast Plate

$15.19

Marinated and rubbed with our savory herb blend, juicy and sophisticated. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

St Louis Style Pork Ribs Plate

St Louis Style Pork Ribs Plate

$15.79

Cooked to the perfect bite and finished with CB spiced local honey and CB BBQ sauce. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

Black Molasses Pork Butt Plate

Black Molasses Pork Butt Plate

$14.88

Our pulled pork kicked up a notch with black molasses, Hoisin sauce and secret spices...tell your cool friends about it. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

Smoked Chicken Legs Plate

Smoked Chicken Legs Plate

$14.19

Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices...shhh! Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

Texas Style Brisket Plate

Texas Style Brisket Plate

$18.89

Crossbuck original recipe, the gold standard...loud and proud. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

Smoked Prime Rib Plate

Smoked Prime Rib Plate

$21.89

Seared in bacon fat and coated with our cracked pepper rub. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

Citrus Glazed Salmon Plate

Citrus Glazed Salmon Plate

$16.89

Thoughtfully sourced and gently smoked with citrus...the jogger's BBQ. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

CB's House Sausage Plate

CB's House Sausage Plate

$12.49

House recipe sausage with smoky poblano peppers. Plate comes with sausage, a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein. You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.

Burnt Ends Plate

Burnt Ends Plate

$19.89

Shiner & brown sugar glazed...brisket candy. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.

The Big Boy Plate

The Big Boy Plate

$31.99

2 Full Portions of Meat (over 1 lb), Choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.

MEATS & SIDES

Texas-Style Brisket

Texas-Style Brisket

$29.95+

Our original recipe, the standard, tame enough for tourists

Crossbuck Burnt Ends

Crossbuck Burnt Ends

$31.95+

Shiner & brown sugar glazed...Brisket Candy!

St Louis Style Pork Ribs

St Louis Style Pork Ribs

$23.69+

Cooked to perfection and glazed with local honey and CB BBQ sauce.

Black Molasses Pork Butt

Black Molasses Pork Butt

$21.89+

A Southern favorite, our pulled pork is kicked up a notch with black molasses, Hoisin sauce and secret spices.

CB's House Sausage

CB's House Sausage

$17.09+

House recipe sausage (Beef and Pork blend) with Smoky Poblano Peppers.

Smoked Chicken Legs

Smoked Chicken Legs

$20.49+

Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices...shhh!

Smoked Prime Rib

Smoked Prime Rib

$35.89+

Seared in bacon fat and coated with our cracked pepper rub.

Citrus Glazed Salmon

Citrus Glazed Salmon

$25.89+

Thoughtfully sourced and gently smoked in paper with a hint of citrus

Brass Collar Turkey Breast

Brass Collar Turkey Breast

$22.49+

Marinated and rubbed with our savory spice blend.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$3.25+

with Vermont white cheddar cheese and smoked garlic

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00+

with soy-smoked onion and Anaheim chili

Desert Line Hominy

Desert Line Hominy

$3.00+

with epazote, fresh herbs, spices and cotija

Miso Honey Slaw

Miso Honey Slaw

$3.00+

Crisp slaw with miso, honey and pickled ginger

Smoked & Roasted Potatoes

Smoked & Roasted Potatoes

$3.00+

Seasoned with yellow curry, signature spices and olive oil.

Smokemaster's Vegetables

Smokemaster's Vegetables

$3.15+

with smoked three onion butter

Yardmaster's Salad

Yardmaster's Salad

$5.00

fresh greens with CB Ranch or CB Vinaigrette

Catering - Bulk Orders

Texas Style Brisket - 1 LB

Texas Style Brisket - 1 LB

$29.95

Crossbuck original recipe, the Gold Standard...Loud and Proud Order in 1 Lb increments.

Burnt Ends (Brisket Candy) - 1 lb

Burnt Ends (Brisket Candy) - 1 lb

$31.95

We took this Kansas City classic and made it our own - candying our Gold Standard brisket with a blend of sugar, spices and Texas's own Shiner Bock beer. Order in 1 Lb increments.

Smoked Chicken Legs - 1 LB

Smoked Chicken Legs - 1 LB

$20.49

Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices. Order in 1 lb increments. 1 lb = 4 chicken quarters OR 4 drums & 4 thighs if we cut.

CB's Smoked Sausage - 1 LB

CB's Smoked Sausage - 1 LB

$17.09

House recipe sausage, beef and pork blend with smoky poblano peppers. Order in 1 lb increments.

Brass Collar Turkey Breast - 1 LB

Brass Collar Turkey Breast - 1 LB

$22.49

Marinated and rubbed with our savory herb blend...juicy and sophisticated Order in 1 Lb increments.

St Louis Style Pork Ribs - 1 LB

St Louis Style Pork Ribs - 1 LB

$23.69

Cooked to the perfect bite and finished with CB spiced local honey and CB BBQ sauce. Order in 1 lb increments. (1 lb is approx 8 ribs)

Smoked Prime Rib - 1 LB

Smoked Prime Rib - 1 LB

$35.89

Seared in bacon fat and coated with our cracked pepper rub. Order in 1 Lb increments.

Black Molasses Pork Butt - 1 LB

Black Molasses Pork Butt - 1 LB

$21.89

Our pulled pork kicked up a notch with black molasses, Hoisin sauce and secret spices...tell your cool friends about it. Order in 1 lb increments.

Citrus Glazed Salmon - 1 LB

Citrus Glazed Salmon - 1 LB

$25.89

Thoughtfully sourced and gently smoked with citrus...the jogger's BBQ Order in 1 lb increments.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$28.00+

Our beans include soy-smoked onion, Anaheim chili, and chunks of Brisket. Half Pan: Serves 14-16 Full Pan: Serves 25-30

Desert Line Hominy

Desert Line Hominy

$28.00+

The fan favorite hominy with epazote, fresh herbs, spices and cotija cheese. Half Pan: serves 14-16 Full Pan: serves 25-30

Roasted & Smoked Potatoes

Roasted & Smoked Potatoes

$31.50+

Roasted and Smoked and seasoned with yellow curry, signature spices and olive oil. Half Pan: serves 14-16 Full Pan: serves 25-30

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$42.00+

Delicious Mac with Vermont white cheddar cheese and smoked garlic. Half Pan: serves 14-16 Full Pan: serves 25-30

Smokemaster's Vegetables

Smokemaster's Vegetables

$35.00+

Seasonal fresh vegetables with smoked three onion butter. Half Pan: Serves 14-16 Full Pan: Serves 25-30

Miso Honey Slaw

Miso Honey Slaw

$28.00+

Crisp slaw with miso, honey and pickled ginger. Half Pan: Serves 14-16 Full Pan: Serves 25-30

Yardmaster's Salad

$42.00+

Fresh greens with CB ranch or CB vinaigrette. Half Pan: Serves 14-16 Full Pan: Serves 25-30

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4400 Spring Valley Rd, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe 1982
orange starNo Reviews
14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155 Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Sabaidee Lao & Thai Street Food - Addison, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5365 Spring Valley Road Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Gather Café - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
14675 Dallas Pkwy #180 Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Beltline)
orange starNo Reviews
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180 Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Tasty Tails - 4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A
orange starNo Reviews
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A DALLAS, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Addison TX
orange star4.0 • 1,043
4900 Belt Line Road Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmers Branch

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmers Branch
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston