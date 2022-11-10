Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cross Creek Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cross Creek Burger
Chicken Tender Dinner
Cross Creek Slider

Cold & Iced Drinks

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.25

Iced Tea UnSweet

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sodas

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Appetizers

Bufalo Wings

Bufalo Wings

$14.00

Ten wings tossed in choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$10.00

Served with honey mustard sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Homemade chili, melted cheese on fries

Cross Creek Slider

Cross Creek Slider

Beef or Chicken

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Served with horseradish sauce

Idaho Potato Skins

$9.00

Four skins with bacon, cheese, scallions and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Six sticks served with marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Fully loaded nachos

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Served in a basket with ranch

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Beef or chicken in a flour tortilla served with salsa, sour cream or cheese

Queso Dip

$9.50

Served with a basket of fried tortilla chips

Fresh Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion and choice of dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Teriyaki chicken, Mandarin oranges, carrot, red onion, water chestnuts and soy sesame dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

With our homemade dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar and choice of dressing. Toss in Buffalo, Cajun or Caribbean jerk!

Wedge Salad

$11.50

Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing

Chef Salad

$13.00

Turkey, ham, egg, Swiss, cheddar, tomato and choice of dressing

Salad Trio

$12.00Out of stock

Scoop of chicken salad, tuna salad and egg salad over mixed greens with fruit garnish

Summer Breeze

$16.95

Side Dressing

$0.85

Homemade Soups

Cross Creek Chili

$8.00+

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Soup of the Day

Soup Combo

$10.00

Cup of soup with side salad or half tuna or chicken salad sandwich

Creek Classics

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Two meatballs with slow-simmered marinara and garlic bread

Chopped Beefsteak

Chopped Beefsteak

$16.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Homemade Meatloaf

$15.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Southern Veggie Plate

Your choice of three or four vegetables

Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$18.00

Fried, grilled, sautéed, Cajun or jerk. Served with choice of two sides

Beef Pot Roast

$17.00

Slow braised beef, choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Served with one side, garlic bread and cocktail or tartar sauce

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.00

Five crispy tenders served with one side and honey mustard sauce

BYO Omelet

$12.00

Filled with your choice of two fillings. Served with one side, and toast or English muffin

Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock
Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled, crispy or sautéed with choice of Cajun or jerk on a grilled hoagie with lettuce, tomato and cocktail or tartar sauce on the side. Served with one side

Chicken Salad

$11.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or crispy tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Cajun, BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Italian. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with one side

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with one side

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side

Cross Creek Burger

$11.00

Half pound patty cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with one side

French Dip

French Dip

$14.50

Thin sliced juicy braised beef on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with au jus. Served with one side

Chicago Dog

$9.50

Quarter pound all beef frank on a toasty bun with sliced tomato, relish, onion, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt and yellow mustard. Served with one side

Gourmet Dog

$7.50

Quarter pound all beef frank on a toasty bun. Served with one side

Gourmet Sport (Chili) Dog

$9.50

Quarter pound all beef frank on a toasty bun with chili, cheese and onions. Served with one side

Patty Melt

$12.00

Served with grilled onions and Swiss on rye. Served with one side

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with one side

Sides

Sides a la Carte when not choosing an entree

No Side Choice

Baked Potato Side

$4.00
Baked Sweet Potato Side

Baked Sweet Potato Side

$4.00

Broccoli Side

$4.00

Cole Slaw Side

$4.00

Collard Greens Side

$4.00

Cream of Corn Side

$4.00
French Fries Side

French Fries Side

$4.00
Fried Okra Side

Fried Okra Side

$4.00
Green Beans Side

Green Beans Side

$4.00

Homemade Chips Side

$4.50
Mac & Cheese Side

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Side

$4.00
Muffin Side

Muffin Side

$0.65
Onion Rings Side

Onion Rings Side

$4.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

(Pictured with Chicken)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Spinach_Side

$4.00
Squash Casserole Side

Squash Casserole Side

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries Side

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.00

Tater Tots Side

$4.00
Turnip Greens Side

Turnip Greens Side

$4.00

Kids

PB & J (Kids)

$5.95

Peanut butter & jelly sandwich servied with fries

Chicken Fingers (Kids)

$5.95

2 Chicken Fingers served with Fries

Hot Dog (Kids)

$5.95

Served with Fries

Spaghetti (Kids)

$5.95

Served with one meatball

Desserts

Kenny’s Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Whipped peannut butter filling topped with dark chocolate ganache

Hot Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Molten chocolate filled cake served with greenwood vanilla ice cream

Kenny's Key Lime Pie

$8.00

An award winning favorite

Ice Cream

Choose your scoops of Atlanta's own gourmet Ice Cream

Blackberry Cobbler

$9.00

Served with scoop of greenwood French Vanilla Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Served with scoop of greenwood French Vanilla Ice Cream

Labor Day Specials

Half Rack Bbq Ribs

$18.95Out of stock

Full Rack Bbq Ribs

$26.95Out of stock

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Take-out Extras

Plastic Utensil Set & Napkin

Plastic Utensil Set & Napkin

Ketchup Packet

Ketchup Packet

Mustard Packet

Mustard Packet

Mayo Packet

Mayo Packet

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Retro casual dining and bar

Location

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30327

Directions

Gallery
Cross Creek Cafe image
Cross Creek Cafe image
Cross Creek Cafe image

