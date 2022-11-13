Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Crossing 2nd

186 Reviews

215 East 2nd St

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Popular Items

Deli, WHOLE
Soup, Small (12 oz)
Soup, Large (16 oz)

SPECIALS

Serving Indian curries every Wednesday. Curry alternates between Karala and Kadai Chicken Curry, with Mattar Paneer added at the whim of our chef.
Chicken Curry w Rice (WED)

Chicken Curry w Rice (WED)

$9.00Out of stock

An Indian curry served with basmati rice. Alternating between Kadai Chicken Curry (red curry) and Karala Chicken CUrry (yellow curry). Add naan or extra rice.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Stuffed Sandwich

BBQ Chicken or Ham & Cheese filling, encased in Country White bread pockets. Baked fresh every day! Chicken Basil available Wednesdays only.
BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Smoky chicken in a barbecue sauce, wrapped in fresh white bread pocket.

Ham & Cheese Stuffed Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Stuffed Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Chunks of ham and melty cheeses wrapped in a homemade white bread pocket.

Chicken Basil Stuffed Sandwich (WED ONLY)

Chicken Basil Stuffed Sandwich (WED ONLY)

$4.00Out of stock

Creamy chicken filling wrapped in a homemade white bread pocket

Deli Sandwich or Salad

Half or whole deli sandwich, made with fresh baked bread, your choice of deli meat and cheese, with a variety of toppings. Leave off the bread and we'll create your own deli salad!
Deli, WHOLE

Deli, WHOLE

$8.00

Deli, HALF

$4.75

Grilled Sandwich

Grilled, WHOLE

$8.00

Grilled, HALF

$4.75

Soup

Variety of soups, all made in house! Chicken & brown rice, Tuscan Tomato, Toscano, Santa Fe, and white chili. Check out our Facebook Page for today's soups.

Soup, Large (16 oz)

$7.50

Soup, Small (12 oz)

$4.75

Soup, Quart (32oz)

$14.00

Quiche

Quiche slice

$6.50Out of stock

Baked in our own flaky soft wheat crust.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

Chips

Choose from a variety of chips

Classic Lays Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Veggie side with Dip

Baby carrots and celery sticks with choice of hummus or ranch.

Veggie side with Hummus

$1.50

Veggie side with Ranch

$1.50

Extra Hummus, 1 oz

$0.50

Extra Ranch, 1 oz

$0.50

Bread Slice

Thick slice of fresh-baked bread. Country White, Cranberry Orange, or Cheddar Garlic.

SLICE Country White

$1.00

SLICE Cheddar Garlic

$1.00

SLICE Cranberry Orange

$1.00

SLICE Naan

$1.00

Extra Butter

$0.25

Fresh-Baked Cookies

Fresh baked cookies, using only the highest quality ingredients.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Crinkle Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Dessert Bars

A fudge-y bar of chocolate goodness, made with the highest quality ingredients.

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

7-Layer Bars

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Bars

$3.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Chicken Curry Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

Flatbread Flight

$12.00Out of stock

Red Chili & Fixings

$10.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Eat your way around the world with a sampling of small plates. Eat them alone or share with friends.
Bratwurst with Sauerkraut

Bratwurst with Sauerkraut

$7.00

Every day is Oktoberfest! Juicy grilled brat simmered in beer and served with a side of house made sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Crusty roll on request.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Salad

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Salad

$6.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts salad. Brussels sprouts & kale, fried crisp, garnished with heirloom tomatoes, feta and bacon crumbles.

Chicken Satay with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Chicken Satay with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.00

Chicken satay with dipping sauce. Grilled chicken strips, infused with the flavors of Asia. Served with peanut or sweet-spicy dipping sauce.

Grilled Cauiliflower Steak

Grilled Cauiliflower Steak

$5.50

A thick slice of fresh cauliflower, seasoned and grilled till tender. Topped with butter sauce.

Pork Dumplings (Jiaozi)

Pork Dumplings (Jiaozi)

$6.50

A Chinese New Year staple! Three pan fried dumplings, stuffed with flavorful pork filling. Dip in our sweet-spicy or peanut dipping sauce or try traditional vinegar.

Garlic Shrimp (Gambas Pil Pil)

Garlic Shrimp (Gambas Pil Pil)

$7.50

This Spanish dish is a must at any tapas bar! Plump shrimp sautéed in garlic butter with a touch of chili kick, accompanied by crusty bread for dipping.

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

$5.50

Ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, tangy red onions, and Kalamata olives, topped with a hunk of feta cheese. Served with a crusty baguette for sopping up all the flavors in the olive oil dressing.

Grilled Chicken Tenders with Veggies

Grilled Chicken Tenders with Veggies

$7.00

Grilled strips of juicy chicken thighs, seasoned just right. Served with a vegetable medley on the side.

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.00

Comfort food at its finest! A blend of beef and pork with our own spice blend. Topped with cheese and caramelized onions, and grilled on our fresh baked bread.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$6.50

Crispy potato wedges loaded with beer cheese, bacon, & sour cream. Spice it up with jalapenos on request.

Neapolitan Meatballs in Marinara

Neapolitan Meatballs in Marinara

$7.00

Tender meatballs made the Italian way, covered in tangy tomato marinara with crusty bread on the side.

Pasta with Sauce

Pasta with Sauce

$6.00

Campanelle pasta topped with your choice of sauce - a nutty basil pesto from northern Italy, a tangy tomato marinara from the southern region, or creamy Alfredo.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$5.50

A classic Spanish tapa of crisp potatoes tossed in house made chili sauce and drizzled with our own aioli.

Grandma's Pot Roast with Potato Latkes

Grandma's Pot Roast with Potato Latkes

$7.00

Slices of beef brisket made just the way my Grandma Billie did it! Served au jus, with crispy potato pancakes. Sour cream or applesauce on request.

Potato Latkes only

Potato Latkes only

$3.50

Potato pancakes with a side of applesauce or sour cream.

Schnitzel Slider

Schnitzel Slider

$7.00

Tender breaded pork cutlet, pan fried till golden, served on our fresh baked slider roll with arugula and our house made aioli.

Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Pita

Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Pita

$7.00

Souvlaki with tzatziki and pita. Pork loin, skewered & grilled, bursting with hearty Greek flavors and complemented by a creamy cucumber garlic sauce. Wrap the meat in pita, with onions and tomatoes, for an authentic Greek street food experience.

Spinach Salad with Sausage & Compote

Spinach Salad with Sausage & Compote

$6.50

Fresh baby spinach lightly tossed in raspberry vinaigrette and topped with toasted almonds and blue cheese. Served with sliced sausage and warm fruit compote.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.50

Two rolls of fresh vegetables in a rice wrapper, with peanut or sweet-spicy dipping sauce. Add shrimp for $2.

Sticky Pork Ribs with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Sticky Pork Ribs with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.00

Two pork loin ribs infused with Asian 5-spice flavors and coated in spicy-sweet goodness. Served with a side of cilantro rice.

Stir-fried Green Beans (Gan bian si ji dou)

Stir-fried Green Beans (Gan bian si ji dou)

$5.50

Fresh green beans stir-fried with aromatic Chinese spices. A Sichuan specialty - spicy, flavorful, healthy!

Veggie Melody

Veggie Melody

$3.00

Fresh veggies that will make your mouth sing!

Sauerkraut

$2.50

Apple-Pear Compote

$2.00

Peanut Or Sweet Spicy Sauce, 2 Oz

$0.75

Grazing Board

Create your own grazing board. Each item is enough for two.

Cheeses Grazing Board

$8.00

Meats Grazing Board

$8.00

Veggies Grazing Board

$7.00

Fruit Grazing Board

$7.00

Meats & Cheese Combo Grazing Board

$16.00

Fruit & Cheese Combo Grazing Board

$15.00

Mini Grazer

$6.00
add Toasted Nuts Grazing Board

add Toasted Nuts Grazing Board

$5.00
add Marinated Olives Grazing Board

add Marinated Olives Grazing Board

$5.00

Extra Bread & Pita

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Nuts, Gift Size

$5.50

Pepper Jelly, 8 Oz

$6.00

Noshers

Snacking foods.
Dippers & Dips

Dippers & Dips

$5.50

Tortilla chips, Pita triangles, or Fresh veggies, with choice of dip: Hummus, Beer cheese dip, Jalapeno popper dip, Salsa

Potato Wedges W Beer Cheese

Potato Wedges W Beer Cheese

$5.50
Pretzel Bites with Dipping Sauce

Pretzel Bites with Dipping Sauce

$5.50

Soft pretzel with choice of dipping sauce: Beer cheese dip, Spicy mustard, Caramel sauce

Toasted Nuts Nosher

Toasted Nuts Nosher

$4.00

Sweet-Spicy-Salty pecans. Bet you can't eat just one!

Marinated Olives Nosher

Marinated Olives Nosher

$4.00

Small Fruit Plate

$2.50

Side of Beer Cheese, 3 oz

$2.50

Side Of Caramel, 2 oz

$1.00

Side Of Hummus, 2 oz

$1.50

Side Of Popper Dip, 3 oz

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side of Pita

$1.50

Side Of Rice

$1.00

Sweets

Calories don't count here!

Fondant Baulois

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$6.50
Heavenly Cake & Ice Cream Balls

Heavenly Cake & Ice Cream Balls

$5.00

Heavenly mix of cake & vanilla ice cream, rolled in dark chocolate ganache.

Deconstructed Brownie

Deconstructed Brownie

$5.00

Fudgy chocolate brownie cut in chunks & layered with white & dark chocolate ganache, topped with a spritz of whipped cream.

Peachy Bread Pudding

$6.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

BIG Plates

Our Small Plates have grown up! Now you can get an order of your favorite Small Plate that's 4 times bigger!
BIG Bratwurst with Sauerkraut

BIG Bratwurst with Sauerkraut

$26.00

Four grilled brats served with our house-made sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

BIG Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad

$22.00
BIG Chicken Satay with Cilantro-Lime Rice

BIG Chicken Satay with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$26.00

Strips of grilled marinated chicken, infused with the taste of Asia. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BIG Garlic Shrimp (Gambas Pil Pil)

$28.00

Shrimp bathed in garlic butter, with crusty bread for dipping.

BIG Grandma's Pot Roast with Potato Latkes

BIG Grandma's Pot Roast with Potato Latkes

$26.00

Just like Grandma Billy's! Tender beef brisket served au jus with a side of potato latkes. Choice of applesauce or sour cream for your potatoes.

BIG Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

BIG Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

$20.00

Seasoned cauliflower steaks grilled and topped with butter sauce.

BIG Grilled Chicken Tenders with Veggies

BIG Grilled Chicken Tenders with Veggies

$26.00

Nothing fancy, just plain good! Seasoned chicken thighs, grilled to perfection, served with a side of veggies.

BIG Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

$20.00

BIG Irish Nachos

$22.00
BIG Pork Dumplings (Jiaozi)

BIG Pork Dumplings (Jiaozi)

$24.00

Pork dumplings steamed then lightly pan-fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce - sweet & spicy, peanut or the traditional black vinegar.

BIG Grilled Meat Loaf Sandwich

BIG Grilled Meat Loaf Sandwich

$26.00

with Tomato Glaze & caramelized onions, with side of fresh-baked Rolling Pin bread

BIG Neapolitan Meatballs in Marinara

BIG Neapolitan Meatballs in Marinara

$26.00

Light and tender meatballs in a rich tomato sauce. Served with crusty bread.

BIG Pasta with Sauce

BIG Pasta with Sauce

$22.00

Campanelle pasta with your choice of sauce - tomato marinara, creamy Alfredo, or basil pesto. Add meatballs or chicken for $6 extra, or shrimp for $8 extra.

BIG Grandma's Pot Roast & Potato Latkes

$26.00

BIG Potato Latkes

$12.00

BIG Schnitzel Sliders

$26.00

BIG Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Pita

$26.00
BIG Spinach Salad with Sausage and Fruit Compote

BIG Spinach Salad with Sausage and Fruit Compote

$24.00

Baby spinach lightly tossed in raspberry vinaigrette and topped with toasted almonds and blue cheese. Grilled sausage and warm fruit compote on the side complements the dish.

BIG Sticky Ribs with Cilantro-Lime Rice

BIG Sticky Ribs with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$26.00

Pork ribs glazed in sweet spicy sauce, served over cilantro rice.

BIG Stir-Fried Green Beans (gan bian si ji dou)

BIG Stir-Fried Green Beans (gan bian si ji dou)

$20.00

Crispy green beans stir-fried in Asian spices. Spicy!

BIG Veggie Melody

BIG Veggie Melody

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea, unsweet

$1.50

Blueberry-Pomegranate Tea

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Filtered Water + cup

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Refill Fizzy Drink

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Cucumber-Mint Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

MOCK Banana Daiquiri

$5.00

MOCK Bloody Mary

$5.00

MOCK Mango Daiquiri

$5.00

MOCK Peach Bellini

$5.00

MOCK Pina Colada

$6.00

MOCK Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

MOCK Watermelon Sugar

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

MOCK Margarita

$5.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Italian Cream Soda

$5.50

Baked Goods

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$4.00

Sausage & cheese baked in a tender dough

Ham & Cheese Kolache

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Others

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Plain Greek yogurt layered with coconut-nut granola and sliced strawberries.

French Toast

French Toast

$4.50
Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$4.00

A plate of fresh fruits in season

Egg

$1.50

Granola, 1/3 Cup

$2.00

Oatmeal, Steel Cut

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A downtown nexus, where people meet for fun, food and drink. Can't make it in? Order takeout and enjoy our offerings any time or place!

Website

Location

215 East 2nd St, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Directions

