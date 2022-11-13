- Home
Crossing 2nd
186 Reviews
215 East 2nd St
Bartlesville, OK 74003
Popular Items
SPECIALS
Hot Stuffed Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sandwich
Smoky chicken in a barbecue sauce, wrapped in fresh white bread pocket.
Ham & Cheese Stuffed Sandwich
Chunks of ham and melty cheeses wrapped in a homemade white bread pocket.
Chicken Basil Stuffed Sandwich (WED ONLY)
Creamy chicken filling wrapped in a homemade white bread pocket
Deli Sandwich or Salad
Grilled Sandwich
Soup
Salads
Chips
Veggie side with Dip
Bread Slice
Fresh-Baked Cookies
Dessert Bars
SPECIALS
Small Plates
Bratwurst with Sauerkraut
Every day is Oktoberfest! Juicy grilled brat simmered in beer and served with a side of house made sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Crusty roll on request.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts Salad
Crispy Brussels sprouts salad. Brussels sprouts & kale, fried crisp, garnished with heirloom tomatoes, feta and bacon crumbles.
Chicken Satay with Cilantro-Lime Rice
Chicken satay with dipping sauce. Grilled chicken strips, infused with the flavors of Asia. Served with peanut or sweet-spicy dipping sauce.
Grilled Cauiliflower Steak
A thick slice of fresh cauliflower, seasoned and grilled till tender. Topped with butter sauce.
Pork Dumplings (Jiaozi)
A Chinese New Year staple! Three pan fried dumplings, stuffed with flavorful pork filling. Dip in our sweet-spicy or peanut dipping sauce or try traditional vinegar.
Garlic Shrimp (Gambas Pil Pil)
This Spanish dish is a must at any tapas bar! Plump shrimp sautéed in garlic butter with a touch of chili kick, accompanied by crusty bread for dipping.
Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
Ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, tangy red onions, and Kalamata olives, topped with a hunk of feta cheese. Served with a crusty baguette for sopping up all the flavors in the olive oil dressing.
Grilled Chicken Tenders with Veggies
Grilled strips of juicy chicken thighs, seasoned just right. Served with a vegetable medley on the side.
Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich
Comfort food at its finest! A blend of beef and pork with our own spice blend. Topped with cheese and caramelized onions, and grilled on our fresh baked bread.
Irish Nachos
Crispy potato wedges loaded with beer cheese, bacon, & sour cream. Spice it up with jalapenos on request.
Neapolitan Meatballs in Marinara
Tender meatballs made the Italian way, covered in tangy tomato marinara with crusty bread on the side.
Pasta with Sauce
Campanelle pasta topped with your choice of sauce - a nutty basil pesto from northern Italy, a tangy tomato marinara from the southern region, or creamy Alfredo.
Patatas Bravas
A classic Spanish tapa of crisp potatoes tossed in house made chili sauce and drizzled with our own aioli.
Grandma's Pot Roast with Potato Latkes
Slices of beef brisket made just the way my Grandma Billie did it! Served au jus, with crispy potato pancakes. Sour cream or applesauce on request.
Potato Latkes only
Potato pancakes with a side of applesauce or sour cream.
Schnitzel Slider
Tender breaded pork cutlet, pan fried till golden, served on our fresh baked slider roll with arugula and our house made aioli.
Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Pita
Souvlaki with tzatziki and pita. Pork loin, skewered & grilled, bursting with hearty Greek flavors and complemented by a creamy cucumber garlic sauce. Wrap the meat in pita, with onions and tomatoes, for an authentic Greek street food experience.
Spinach Salad with Sausage & Compote
Fresh baby spinach lightly tossed in raspberry vinaigrette and topped with toasted almonds and blue cheese. Served with sliced sausage and warm fruit compote.
Spring Rolls
Two rolls of fresh vegetables in a rice wrapper, with peanut or sweet-spicy dipping sauce. Add shrimp for $2.
Sticky Pork Ribs with Cilantro-Lime Rice
Two pork loin ribs infused with Asian 5-spice flavors and coated in spicy-sweet goodness. Served with a side of cilantro rice.
Stir-fried Green Beans (Gan bian si ji dou)
Fresh green beans stir-fried with aromatic Chinese spices. A Sichuan specialty - spicy, flavorful, healthy!
Veggie Melody
Fresh veggies that will make your mouth sing!
Sauerkraut
Apple-Pear Compote
Peanut Or Sweet Spicy Sauce, 2 Oz
Grazing Board
Cheeses Grazing Board
Meats Grazing Board
Veggies Grazing Board
Fruit Grazing Board
Meats & Cheese Combo Grazing Board
Fruit & Cheese Combo Grazing Board
Mini Grazer
add Toasted Nuts Grazing Board
add Marinated Olives Grazing Board
Extra Bread & Pita
Extra Sauce
Nuts, Gift Size
Pepper Jelly, 8 Oz
Noshers
Dippers & Dips
Tortilla chips, Pita triangles, or Fresh veggies, with choice of dip: Hummus, Beer cheese dip, Jalapeno popper dip, Salsa
Potato Wedges W Beer Cheese
Pretzel Bites with Dipping Sauce
Soft pretzel with choice of dipping sauce: Beer cheese dip, Spicy mustard, Caramel sauce
Toasted Nuts Nosher
Sweet-Spicy-Salty pecans. Bet you can't eat just one!
Marinated Olives Nosher
Small Fruit Plate
Side of Beer Cheese, 3 oz
Side Of Caramel, 2 oz
Side Of Hummus, 2 oz
Side Of Popper Dip, 3 oz
Side of Sour Cream
Side Of Tortilla Chips
Side of Pita
Side Of Rice
Sweets
Fondant Baulois
Creme Brulee
Heavenly Cake & Ice Cream Balls
Heavenly mix of cake & vanilla ice cream, rolled in dark chocolate ganache.
Deconstructed Brownie
Fudgy chocolate brownie cut in chunks & layered with white & dark chocolate ganache, topped with a spritz of whipped cream.
Peachy Bread Pudding
Scoop Ice Cream
BIG Plates
BIG Bratwurst with Sauerkraut
Four grilled brats served with our house-made sauerkraut and spicy mustard.
BIG Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad
BIG Chicken Satay with Cilantro-Lime Rice
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, infused with the taste of Asia. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BIG Garlic Shrimp (Gambas Pil Pil)
Shrimp bathed in garlic butter, with crusty bread for dipping.
BIG Grandma's Pot Roast with Potato Latkes
Just like Grandma Billy's! Tender beef brisket served au jus with a side of potato latkes. Choice of applesauce or sour cream for your potatoes.
BIG Grilled Cauliflower Steaks
Seasoned cauliflower steaks grilled and topped with butter sauce.
BIG Grilled Chicken Tenders with Veggies
Nothing fancy, just plain good! Seasoned chicken thighs, grilled to perfection, served with a side of veggies.
BIG Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
BIG Irish Nachos
BIG Pork Dumplings (Jiaozi)
Pork dumplings steamed then lightly pan-fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce - sweet & spicy, peanut or the traditional black vinegar.
BIG Grilled Meat Loaf Sandwich
with Tomato Glaze & caramelized onions, with side of fresh-baked Rolling Pin bread
BIG Neapolitan Meatballs in Marinara
Light and tender meatballs in a rich tomato sauce. Served with crusty bread.
BIG Pasta with Sauce
Campanelle pasta with your choice of sauce - tomato marinara, creamy Alfredo, or basil pesto. Add meatballs or chicken for $6 extra, or shrimp for $8 extra.
BIG Grandma's Pot Roast & Potato Latkes
BIG Potato Latkes
BIG Schnitzel Sliders
BIG Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Pita
BIG Spinach Salad with Sausage and Fruit Compote
Baby spinach lightly tossed in raspberry vinaigrette and topped with toasted almonds and blue cheese. Grilled sausage and warm fruit compote on the side complements the dish.
BIG Sticky Ribs with Cilantro-Lime Rice
Pork ribs glazed in sweet spicy sauce, served over cilantro rice.
BIG Stir-Fried Green Beans (gan bian si ji dou)
Crispy green beans stir-fried in Asian spices. Spicy!
BIG Veggie Melody
Non-Alcoholic
Iced Tea, unsweet
Blueberry-Pomegranate Tea
Hot Tea
Filtered Water + cup
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sprite
Root Beer
Squirt
Gingerale
Refill Fizzy Drink
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Ginger Beer
Cucumber-Mint Lemonade
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
MOCK Banana Daiquiri
MOCK Bloody Mary
MOCK Mango Daiquiri
MOCK Peach Bellini
MOCK Pina Colada
MOCK Strawberry Daiquiri
MOCK Watermelon Sugar
Shirley Temple
Virgin Bloody Mary
MOCK Margarita
Italian Soda
Italian Cream Soda
Baked Goods
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A downtown nexus, where people meet for fun, food and drink. Can't make it in? Order takeout and enjoy our offerings any time or place!
215 East 2nd St, Bartlesville, OK 74003