Tommys Burgers, Dogs & Shakes - (Washington Crossing)

1118 Taylorsville Road

Washington Crossing, PA 18977

Popular Items

Large French Fries
Junior Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger

Start With This

Large French Fries

$4.99

Small French fries

$2.49

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Large Old Bay Fries with Queso

$6.99

Small Old Bay Fries with Queso

$4.75

Onion Rings

$4.99

Southern Style Chili Bowl

$4.99

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Jumbo Chicken Wings (12)

$17.99

Jumbo Chicken Wings (16)

$23.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$4.99

Chicken Tenders (6)

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$7.50

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$6.49

Cheese Dog

$7.49

Junior Hot Dog

$3.49

Junior Cheese Dog

$4.49

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.25

Trenton Dog

$8.49

Salad

House Salad

$6.99

House Salad With Chicken

$10.99

Burgers

Burger with pesto, fresh mozzarella, Lettuce, and tomato.

Classic Burger

$9.49

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Classic Junior

$5.49

Junior Cheese Burger

$5.99

Bacon Deluxe Burger

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Vegan Burger

$11.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Cowboy Burger

$10.99

Cowboy Burger Jr

$5.99

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Pork Roll

$6.99

Italian Burger

$10.99

Pizza burger

$10.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Fried Chicken

$8.99

Spicy Chicken

$9.49

Nashville Hot

$9.49

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Softserve

Jumbo Waffle Cone Chocolate

$6.49

Jumbo Waffle Cone Swirl

$6.49

Jumbo Waffle Cone Vanilla

$6.49

Wafer Cone Chocolate

$3.99

Wafer Cone Swirl

$3.99

Wafer Cone Vanilla

$3.99

Junior Cup Swirl

$2.99

Junior Cup Chocolate

$2.99

Junior Cup Vanilla

$2.99

Regular Cup Chocolate

$4.99

Regular Cup Swirl

$4.99

Regular Cup Vanilla

$4.99

On the Side

On The Side

Specials

Cod Sandwich

$8.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Old Bay Fries With Queso

$6.99

Pork roll egg and cheese

$10.99

Bacon egg and cheese

$5.99

Cheese Steak

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Tacos

$12.99

Nachos

$7.99

Quesadillas

$7.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.99

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$3.99

Boylan's Cream Soda

$3.99

Apple Juice

$1.49

Boylan's Rootbeer Float

$6.50

Coke can

$1.35

Diet coke can

$1.35

Sprite can

$1.35

Milkshake

Milkshake for the month of March. Green + Mint added to a Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Black & White

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Cookies & Cream

$5.99

Coffee

$5.99

Shamrock

$5.99

Small shake

Vanilla small

$3.50

Chocolate small

$3.50

Strawberry small

$3.50

Cookies n cream small

$3.50

Black and white small

$3.50

Coffee small

$3.50

Shamrock small

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1118 Taylorsville Road, Washington Crossing, PA 18977

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

