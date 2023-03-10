Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nexdine Crosspoint Towers

review star

No reviews yet

900 Chelmsford Street

Lowell, MA 01851

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
FUEL BURGER
BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA


BREAKFAST GRILLE **AVAILABLE UNITL 10:00 AM**

EGG

EGG

$1.69
BFST BOARD/DAILY SPECIAL

BFST BOARD/DAILY SPECIAL

$6.99

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH on ENGLISH

$3.49
BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH on ENGLISH

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH on ENGLISH

$3.99
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH on CROISSANT

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH on CROISSANT

$3.99

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH on CROISSANT

$4.49

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH on BAGEL

$3.99
BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH on BAGEL

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH on BAGEL

$4.49
BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.99

Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, spinach and peppers on a wheat wrap with American cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$3.99
HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$2.99
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$2.99
SIDE BACON

SIDE BACON

$2.49
SIDE SAUSAGE

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.49
TOAST (1)

TOAST (1)

$0.79

LUNCH GRILLE

FUEL STEAK SUB

FUEL STEAK SUB

$8.99

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Salami, American, Provolone

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$6.99

Hand Formed Turkey Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Avocado Crema, Swiss

FUEL BURGER

FUEL BURGER

$6.99

Hand Formed Beef Patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, Cheddar Cheese

MEXICALI GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

Cheddar, Provolone, Chorizo, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Sourdough

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, House BBQ, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Brioche Bun

SONOMA VEGGIE BURGER

SONOMA VEGGIE BURGER

$6.99

Veggie Patty, Avocado Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Pepper Jack, Brioche Bun

BLT

BLT

$5.99
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.69
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$2.69
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$2.99

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$9.99

Served with Housemade Chips and a Pickle.

SRIRACHA TURKEY WRAP

SRIRACHA TURKEY WRAP

$9.99

Carved Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Wheat Tortilla

E TU BRUTE

E TU BRUTE

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Croutons, Roasted Peppers, White Tortilla

ITALIAN PROVISIONS

$9.99

Salami, Ham, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickle, Onion, Crushed Peppers, Baguette

BISTRO ROAST BEEF

BISTRO ROAST BEEF

$9.99

House Roasted Beef, Swiss, Pickled Onion, Horseradish Aioli, Pretzel Roll

GRILLED EGGPLANT BANH MI

$9.99

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Pickled Onion, Carrot, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Semolina Baguette

UK TUNA MELT

$9.99

Tuna Salad, Red Onion, Tomato, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Peasant White Bread

HAM & SMOKED GOUDA PANINI

$9.99

Shaved Ham, Smoked Gouda, Whole Grain Mustard, Tomato and Kale on Multigrain Bread

SONOMA TURKEY PANINI

$9.99

Carved Turkey, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Spinach, Pickled Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peasant White Bread

BISTRO CHICKEN PANINI

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Ciabatta Roll

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction, Ciabatta Roll

HOUSEMADE CHIPS

HOUSEMADE CHIPS

$1.99

THE GREENERY

MAKE YOUR OWN 5

MAKE YOUR OWN 5

$9.99

Customize your Salad by choosing 5 toppings!

MAKE YOUR OWN 7

MAKE YOUR OWN 7

$11.99

Customize your Salad by choosing 7 toppings!

MAKE YOUR OWN 9

MAKE YOUR OWN 9

$12.49

Customize your Salad by choosing 9 toppings!

MANGIA!

WHOLE PIZZA CHEESE

WHOLE PIZZA CHEESE

$14.99Out of stock
WHOLE PIZZA PEPPERONI

WHOLE PIZZA PEPPERONI

$14.99Out of stock

MANGIA ENTREE

$11.99Out of stock
MANGIA PASTA

MANGIA PASTA

$8.99Out of stock
MANGIA WINGS

MANGIA WINGS

$7.99Out of stock
CALZONE REG

CALZONE REG

$6.99
GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$3.99Out of stock

FOOD HALL

FOOD HALL 1

$11.99

Chicken Souvlaki, Mezze Spiced Rice, Grilled Vegetables, Bulgar Wheat Tabbouleh, Tzatziki & Grilled Pita

FOOD HALL 2

$13.99Out of stock

BAKERY

CROISSANT

CROISSANT

$2.69
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$2.49
ENGLISH MUFFIN

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.39
BAGEL

BAGEL

$1.49
BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$2.49
BREAKFAST PASTRY

BREAKFAST PASTRY

$2.49
BRKFST PASTRY PREM

BRKFST PASTRY PREM

$2.99
TOAST (1)

TOAST (1)

$0.79

COFFEE & TEA

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.19+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$2.59+
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.59Out of stock
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.99+
CAFE LATTE

CAFE LATTE

$3.49+
ICED CAFÉ LATTE

ICED CAFÉ LATTE

$3.89+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.49+
ICED CAPPUCCINO

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$3.89+
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.09+
COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.49+

STARBUCKS REFRESHER

$3.99+
FRAPPUCCINO

FRAPPUCCINO

$4.79+

ESPRESSO

$2.59+

Made with Starbucks Espresso Roast, intense and caramelly sweet

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email mcarney@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

900 Chelmsford Street, Lowell, MA 01851

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Food Hall Project - Lowell
orange starNo Reviews
900 Chelmsford St Lowell, MA 01851
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Chelmsford
orange star3.9 • 132
296 Chelmsford St Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Moonstones - 185 Chelmsford Street
orange star4.4 • 1,616
185 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Cafe - 165 Thorndike St
orange starNo Reviews
165 Thorndike St Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 2840 - DCU 3
orange starNo Reviews
297 Billerica Road Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Egg Mania- Lowell - Lowell
orange starNo Reviews
83 Parkhurst Road, Unit 15 Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lowell

Little Delights -
orange star4.7 • 1,219
138 Merrimack Street Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Fuse Bistro Lowell
orange star4.1 • 720
45 Palmer Street Lowell, MA 01852
View restaurantnext
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
orange star4.8 • 619
110 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Suppa's Pizza and Subs - Lowell
orange star4.1 • 249
94 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lowell
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston