Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crossroads Sandwiches 48-52 New Driftway

review star

No reviews yet

48 New Driftway

Scituate, MA 02066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gobble Gobble Full Throbble
Louie DeParma
Mac N Cheese

Sandwiches

Gobble Gobble Full Throbble

$11.75

Oven Roasted Turkey with cheddar, cranberry mayo, red onion, radish micros, lettuce, tomato.

Mimi

$12.75

Roast beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, pickled green bean slivers, lettuce, tomato.

Bonndorf

$12.25

Black Forest Ham, cheddar, fresh thyme butter, smokey apples, roasted ancho chiles, lettuce.

Crossroads' Reuben

$12.50

Griddled, succulent corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, whole grain mustard, on griddled marble rye.

Trombone "Shorty"

$13.25

Muffuletta style sandwich made with Mortadella, Genoa salami, Hot Capicola, provolone, fresh oregano, dressed with Crossroads olive and pickle salad.

Louie DeParma

$12.25

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oven cured tomato, basil leaf, balsamic drizzle.

Gathering

$11.25

Oven cured tomato, roasted fennel, cucumber, fennel micros, lemon micros, vegan carrot spread, vegan cheddar.

PBLT

$12.75

Pork Belly, lettuce, tomato, fennel mayo.

Da Bears

$11.75

6/1 Char Grilled beef and pork cheese hot dog with tomatoes, onions, pickles, jalapenos, and a dash of celery salt

Classic Roast Beef

$11.25

Tender RB on braided roll - LTO

Classic Turkey

$11.25

Oven Roasted Turkey on a braided roll - LTO

Classic Ham

$11.25

Black Forest Ham on a braided roll - LTO

Classic Tuna Salad

$10.75

Crossroads' tuna salad on braided roll - LTO

Classic Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crossroads' Chicken Salad on Braided roll - LTO

PB&J

$8.50

Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Sandwich Addition

$12.25

Weekly Sandwich Addition

Grilled Cheese Bacon Tomasto

$10.25

Grilled Cheese Pulled Pork

$11.75

Salads

Garden Party

$10.75

Mixed power greens, tomatoes, sweet onion, cucumber, radish micros, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Beet the Band

$11.75

Beets, power greens, spiced pecans, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

Et tu, Brute

$10.75

Crisp romaine, house made croutons, artisan caesar dressing, parmesan.

Deli

Crossroads Chicken Salad - Deli

$16.00

Crossroads Tuna Salad - Deli

$14.00

Crossroads Pasta Salad - Deli

$8.00

Crossroads Potato Salad - Deli

$8.00

Rotating Special - Deli

$12.00

HMR

Chicken Kit

$60.00

Slow Roasted lemon-thyme chicken qtrs, fingerling potatoes, baby carrots, balsamic mushrooms.

Brisket Kit

$65.00

XR BBQ Sliced Brisket, XR BBQ Apple-Fennel slaw, mac and cheese, cornbread.

Vegetarian Kit

$40.00

Selection of freshest available produce, carefully crafted as a meal and made with as much care as everything else.

Impulse

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$2.25

Miss Vickies Barbecue

$2.25

Miss Vickies Other

$2.25

Cookie/Brownie

$2.95

Jarritos

$3.25

San Pelegrino

$3.25

Water

$1.50

Gluten Free Dessert Bar

$6.50

XR BBQ Sauce

$9.99

SWEET STREET GF Bar

$4.95

Swag

XR Tee - Male XL

$28.75

XR Tee - Male L

$28.75

XR Tee - Male M

$28.75

XR Long Sleeve Tee - Male XL

$36.75

XR Long Sleeve Tee - Male L

$36.75

XR Long Sleeve Tee - Male M

$36.75

XR Tee - Female L

$28.75

XR Tee - Female M

$28.75

XR Tee - Female S

$28.75

XR Long Sleeve Tee - Female L

$36.75

XR Long Sleeve Tee - Female M

$36.75

XR Long Sleeve Tee- Female S

$36.75

XR Racer Tank - L

$28.75

XR Racer Tank - M

$28.75

XR Racer Tank - S

$28.75

Trucker Hat

$29.75

Landscape/Fishing Hat

$36.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crossroads Sandwiches is the result of a lifelong quest to find the perfect sandwich. At Crossroads, we believe that using carefully sourced ingredients, and having a team of well trained, dedicated sandwich enthusiasts, will produce an outrageously good sandwich. Whether you're coming in for a simple favorite like a BLT, or looking for some new ideas like a German sausage Reuben, and everything in between (see what I did there), Crossroads will build your meal with care and pride. From the bread, to the ingredients, to the final construction; A Crossroads Sandwich is an awesome sandwich!

Location

48 New Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lenny's Hideaway
orange star3.0 • 10
8 Stagecoach Way Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
orange starNo Reviews
296 Parks Street Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange starNo Reviews
166 King Street Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Jetty Kitchen & Bar - 278 Ocean Street - Marshfield, MA 02050
orange starNo Reviews
278 Ocean Street Marshfield, MA 02050
View restaurantnext
TrailsEnd Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
1 Greenside Way North Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar - 7 Nathan Ellis Highway, PO Box 797
orange star4.0 • 92
7 Nathan Ellis Highway North Falmouth, MA 02556
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scituate

Rivershed Scituate
orange star4.4 • 758
17 New Driftway Scituate, MA 02066
View restaurantnext
CP's Woodfired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 212
17 New Driftway Scituate, MA 02066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scituate
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cohasset
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston