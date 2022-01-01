Crossroads Sandwiches 48-52 New Driftway

Restaurant info

Crossroads Sandwiches is the result of a lifelong quest to find the perfect sandwich. At Crossroads, we believe that using carefully sourced ingredients, and having a team of well trained, dedicated sandwich enthusiasts, will produce an outrageously good sandwich. Whether you're coming in for a simple favorite like a BLT, or looking for some new ideas like a German sausage Reuben, and everything in between (see what I did there), Crossroads will build your meal with care and pride. From the bread, to the ingredients, to the final construction; A Crossroads Sandwich is an awesome sandwich!