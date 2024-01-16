- Home
Food
Kids
Breads / Starters
- Biscuits
Honey Chicken Jus & Sea Salt$7.00
- Corn Souffle
Baked To Order, Cheddar & Sour Cream$9.00
- Deviled Eggs
Pickled Beets & Root Chips$6.00
- Beet Tartare
Ground Fresh Roots, Lattice Chips, Black Garlic Aioli, Capers & Horseradish$14.00
- Trout Dip
Local Smoked Trout, Capers, Pickles & Hush Puppies$12.00
- Corn 4 Ways
Sweet Summer Corn, Cornbread Butter, Crispy Giant Chocolo & Lemon Popcorn$11.00
- “B.L.T.”
Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Pork Belly & Tomato Jam$13.00
- Chicken Biscuits
Two Biscuits, Signature Fried Chicken, Tabasco Pepper Jelly & Pickles$14.00
- Falafel
Black Eyed Pea Fritters, Butterbean Hummus, Citrus Labneh & Picked Herbs$12.00
- Brisket Slider$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pork Belly Bacon$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- BQQ Brisket jonny cake$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- Farmer’S Salad
Garden Vegetables, Candied Pecans, Sourdough Croutons & Lemon Vinaigrette$13.00
- Peach Salad
Grilled Peaches, Pimento Cheese Croquette, Heirloom Tomatoes, Molasses Vinegar, Basil & Arugula$16.00
- Wedge Salad
Chopped & Tossed Iceberg, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Pickled Onions, House Bacon & Blue Cheese Crumble & Ranch Cloud$16.00
Entrees
- Half - Fried Chicken
Sweet Tea Brined Bird, Lemon Dust & Spicy Honey$22.00
- Whole - Fried Chicken
Sweet Tea Brined Bird, Lemon Dust & Spicy Honey$39.00
- Half - Spare Ribs
Brûléed Ribs, Pickled Chilies, Tangy Bbq Sauce & Smokin‘ Rosemary$19.00
- Whole - Spare Ribs
Brûléed Ribs, Pickled Chilies, Tangy Bbq Sauce & Smokin‘ Rosemary$35.00
- Shrimp & Grits
Royal Red Shrimp, Stone-Ground Grits, Tomato Confit, Andouille Sausage & Rich Beer Jus$24.00
- Meatloaf
Creamy Whipped Potatoes, Broccolini, Veal Demi-Glace & Heirloom Tomato Jam$25.00
- Falafel Burger
Root Veggie Pattie, Beet Aioli, Feta & Citrus Yogurt, Arugula & Picked Onions$16.00
- Ribeye
Char Grilled, Smoked Vidalia Onion & Bone Marrow Butter & Bordelaise$50.00
- Burger
Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Blend, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & House Pickles$17.00
- Trout
Carrot Top Pesto, Heirloom Glazed Carrots, Lemon Risotto, Spring Peas & Herbs$29.00
Sides
- Coleslaw
Sweet & Tangy Slaw, Home-Made Raisins & Spiced Pecans$8.00
- Asparagus
Grilled Broccolini, Roasted Tomato Romesco & Peanuts$11.00
- Watermelon
Chilled Melon, House Made Pickles & Sea Salt$8.00
- Fries
Chunky Remoulade, Buttermilk Ranch & Fresh Herbs$8.00
- Waffles
Buckwheat Waffles, Cheddar & Bourbon Maple Syrup$8.00
- Carrots
Pomegranate Glaze, Toasted Almonds & Yogurt$11.00
- Grits
Creamy Stone-Ground Grits, Pimento Cheese Crust & Grilled Sweet Corn$9.00
- Mac & Cheese
Gooey Cheese & Biscuit Herb Crust$9.00
- Whipped Potatoes
Creamy Whipped Potatoes & Chives$9.00
- Extra Demi$2.00
Desserts
Beverages
Juice
Coffee/Tea/Water
Mocktails
Beer
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Popcorn Sutton Master Blend$20.00
- Angel's Envy$18.00
- Jefferson Reserve$22.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$32.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Widow Jane 10 yr$15.00
- Blanton's Sigle Barrel$25.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Benchmark$8.00
- Eagle Rare 10$17.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$12.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Heavens Door$22.00
- Woodford Rye$14.00
- Redemption Rye$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$23.00
- George Dickle$9.00
- Jim Beam Rye$8.00
- Michter's Bar Str Rye LR$45.00
- Suntory Toki$16.00
Liqeurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Disaronno$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Averna$12.00
- B&B$12.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Charteuse Green$12.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Curacao Pierre Ferrand$12.00
- Cynar Artichoke$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$12.00
- Luxardo Marashino$12.00
- Pernod$12.00
- Sambuca Romana White$12.00
- Sambuca Romano Black$12.00
- St Germain$12.00
- Vermouth Dry Carpano$12.00
- Vermouth Antica Carpano$12.00
- Courvoisier VS$14.00
- Hennessy VS$15.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$16.00
- Remy Martin XO$50.00
Wine
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
- GLS La Galope Rose$8.00
- GLS Fini Pinot Grigio$9.00
- GLS Zilzie Chard$9.00
- GLS Trefethan Chard$11.00
- GLS Vinoh Verde$9.00
- GLS Sauv Blanc Zilzie$9.00
- GLS Sauv Blanc Nautilus$12.00
- GLS Riesling$9.00
- BTL La Galope Rose$29.00
- BTL Daumas Rose$32.00
- BTL Whispering Angel Rose$49.00
- BTL Marked Tree Chloe Rose$72.00
- BTL Fini PG$36.00
- BTL La Crema Pinot Gris$49.00
- BTL Terra d'oro Viognier$45.00
- BTL Zilzie Chard$38.00
- BTL Trefethen Eschol$45.00
- BTL Jordan Chard$69.00
- BTL Davis Fam Chard$74.00
- BTL Jean Louis Mothe$58.00
- BTL Buxy White Burgundy$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- BTL Vino Verde Avivia$37.00
- BTL Zilzie Sauv Blanc$34.00
- BTL Nautilus Sauv Blanc$41.00
- BTL Stone Ashe Sancerre$72.00
- BTL Fournier Sancerre$66.00
- BTL Fume Blanc Grgich$72.00
- BTL Sokol Blosser Evolution$38.00
- BTL Riesling Stone Ashe$63.00
- BTL Weinback Riesling$36.00
Red Wine
- GLS Flight Malbec$11.00
- GLS Wente Pinot Noir$9.00
- GLS Erath Pinot Noir$13.00
- GLS Shiraz$12.00
- GLS Bordeaux$12.00
- GLS Newton Cab$10.00
- GLS Felix Cab$15.00
- BTL Flight of the Condor$41.00
- BTL Wente Baily Hill$36.00
- BTL Erath Pinot Noir$52.00
- BTL Davis Pinot Noir$89.00
- BTL Shiraz Seppel$23.50
- BTL Mother Tongue$88.00
- BTL Saldo$59.00OUT OF STOCK
- BTL Biale Zin 1/2 btl$56.00
- BTL Emilio Moro Resalso$42.00
- BTL Grignano$46.00
- BTL Chat Recougne$48.00
- BTL Newton Cabernet$41.00
- BTL Felix Cabernet$53.00
- BTL Quilt 1/2 btl$44.00
- BTL Caymus$95.00
- BTL Jordan Cabernet$110.00
- BTL Cab Fran Marked Tree$55.00
- BTL McPrice Hog Blend$48.00
- BTL Prisoner Blend$88.00
- BTL Guigal$99.00
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$14.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Greyhound$14.00
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- Hurricane$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$14.00
- Sea Breeze$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
- Cranny Wampus$15.00
- Daisy May$15.00
- I'M Well, Anjou$15.00
- Loddy Toddy$15.00
- Not So Blue Velvet$15.00
- R&B Old Fashioned$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Old Ronny Z$15.00
- Peach Smash$15.00
- Southern Drawl$15.00
Specialty Cocktails
4165 Brevard Road, Horse Shoe, NC 28742