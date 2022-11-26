Crossroads BBQ - Lansing

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Brisket - 1/3 lb
Sandwiches

Classic Pulled Pork

$6.99

Smoky pulled pork and our crispy slaw piled high on a Portugese-style sweet potato bun. Your choice of sauce.

Classic Pulled Chicken

$6.99

Smoky pulled chicken and our crispy slaw piled high on a Portugese-style sweet potato bun. Your choice of sauce.

Twisted Reuben

$8.99

Smoked beef brisket topped with creamy swiss cheese, carmelized onions, sourkraut, and whole grain mustard. Grilled to perfection on caraway rye bread.

Holy Moly Chicken

$7.99

Smoky pulled chicken, fresh guacamole, and our signature bacon. All this loaded into a single pretzel bun.

Not Your Mama's Sloppy Joe

$6.99

Crumbled sausage, Kansas City Barbecue Sauce, and carmelized onions. Served hot on a fresh Portugese-style sweet potato bun.

Brisket Mac & Cheesy

$8.99

Oozing fontina cheese layered with beef brisket and our famous Smoked Mac & Cheese. Grilled between two slices of hearty white bread.

Spicy Pork Mac & Cheesy

$8.99

Spicy pepper jack cheese, smoky pulled pork, chopped jalapenos and our famous Smoked Mac & Cheese. Grilled between two slices of hearty white bread.

Burrito

$6.99

Tender pulled pork or chicken loaded into a flour burrito shell and rolled up with our crunchy slaw, smoky baked beans and some sharp cheddar cheese.

Combo Meals

All meals include your choice of 2 sides

Pulled Chicken - 1/3 lb

$9.99

Pulled Pork - 1/3 lb

$11.99

Spare Ribs (1/4 rack)

$9.99

Quarter-slab of seasoned pork spare ribs, served with your choice of BBQ sauce (Kansas City, Carolina Mustard, or Sweet & Tangy).

Yesterday's Brisket - 1/3 lb

$11.99Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs (1/4 rack)

$9.99Out of stock

Brisket - 1/3 lb

$12.99

A La Cart

All meals include your choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork - 1/3 lb

$8.00

Pulled Chicken - 1/3 lb

$7.00

Spare Ribs (1/4 rack)

$4.99

Quarter-slab of seasoned pork spare ribs, served with your choice of BBQ sauce (Kansas City, Carolina Mustard, or Sweet & Tangy).

Baby Back Ribs (1/4 rack)

$4.99Out of stock

Yesterday's Brisket - 1/3 lb

$8.00Out of stock

Brisket - 1/3 lb

$9.00

Sides

Crack Bacon (2 strips)

$3.00Out of stock

Thick-cut, specially seasoned, hickory-smoked. Need we say more?

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Beans, bacon, and smoke...delicious.

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Creamy deli-style cole slaw made with cabbage and carrots.

Potato Salad

$4.00

Bold and creamy with a hint of mustard.

Sauteed Greens

$3.00

Fresh greens sauteed to order with garlic and olive oil.

Corn Muffins

$1.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato Rolls

$1.49

Honey Butter Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Three cheeses blended and smoked to perfection.

Drinks

20 oz tea, 12 oz cans of soda, bottled water

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49Out of stock

Iced Tea

$1.49

Bottled Water

$0.99

Sweet Tea

$1.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Providing healthy meals to the Greater Lansing Area via delivery.

Website

Location

5558 W Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917

Directions

Gallery
Crossroads Barbecue image
Crossroads Barbecue image
Crossroads Barbecue image
Crossroads Barbecue image

