Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge 508 S Clinton St

508 S Clinton St

Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Popular Items

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese
Potato Salad
Classic Pulled Pork

Sandwiches Online

Classic Pulled Pork

Classic Pulled Pork

$7.99

Smoky pulled pork and our crispy slaw piled high on a Portugese-style sweet potato bun. Your choice of sauce.

Classic Pulled Chicken

Classic Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Smoky pulled chicken and our crispy slaw piled high on a Portugese-style sweet potato bun. Your choice of sauce.

Twisted Reuben

Twisted Reuben

$10.99

Smoked beef brisket topped with creamy swiss cheese, carmelized onions, sauerkraut, and whole grain mustard. Grilled to perfection on caraway rye bread.

Not Your Mama's Sloppy Joe

Not Your Mama's Sloppy Joe

$8.99

Crumbled sausage, Kansas City Barbecue Sauce, and carmelized onions. Served hot on a fresh Portugese-style sweet potato bun.

Brisket Mac & Cheesy

Brisket Mac & Cheesy

$10.99

Oozing fontina cheese layered with beef brisket and our famous Smoked Mac & Cheese. Grilled between two slices of hearty white bread.

Spicy Pork Mac & Cheesy

Spicy Pork Mac & Cheesy

$9.99

Spicy pepper jack cheese, smoky pulled pork, chopped jalapenos and our famous Smoked Mac & Cheese. Grilled between two slices of hearty white bread.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Tender pulled pork or chicken loaded into a flour burrito shell and rolled up with our crunchy slaw, smoky baked beans and some sharp cheddar cheese.

Pork Burrito

$7.99
Holy Moly Chicken

Holy Moly Chicken

$9.99

Smoky pulled chicken, fresh guacamole, and our signature bacon. All this loaded into a single pretzel bun.

Meat Online

All meals include your choice of 2 sides

Brisket - 2 Slices

$12.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork - 1/3 lb

$11.99

Pulled Chicken - 1/3 lb

$9.99

Sides Online

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.99

Beans, bacon, and smoke...delicious.

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Creamy deli-style cole slaw made with cabbage and carrots.

Potato Salad

$3.99

Bold and creamy with a hint of mustard.

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Three cheeses blended and smoked to perfection.

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Honey Butter Sweet Potatoes

$2.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon (2 pieces)

$3.99

Potato Chips

$0.99

Great Lakes Kettle Potato Chips

Drinks Online

20 oz tea, 12 oz cans of soda, bottled water

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Bottled Water

$0.99Out of stock
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

508 S Clinton St, Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Directions

Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge image
Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge image
