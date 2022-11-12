Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck

No reviews yet

5200 North Point Blvd

Edgemere, MD 21219

Popular Items

Crab-n-Corn Chowder
Crossroads Cheesesteak
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

Specials

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Blackened Catfish Tacos

$13.00

Sharables

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$13.00

Old Bay, jumbo lump crab, Worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton Chips

Italian Stallion Eggrolls

Italian Stallion Eggrolls

$10.00

ricotta, provolone, and mozzarella mixed with our signature Italian meats, served with marinara on the side

Wings!

Wings!

$16.00

Enjoy our crispy, tender wings tossed in any sauce you'd like!

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

fresh cut fires topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, and served with a side of ranch dressing

Soups & Salads

Crab-n-Corn Chowder

Crab-n-Corn Chowder

$6.00

fresh corn sauteed with onions, finished with signature spices and Jumbo Lump Crab

Caesar Salad Topped with Pita Croutons

$10.00

crisp romaine, parmesan, and tomatoes served underneath cheesy warm pita "croutons" with our house-made Caesar dressing on the side. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Chef Brian's Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, ham, turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, with your choice of dressing.

Signatures

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$12.00

chilled chipotle ranch chicken salad, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Crossroads Burger

Crossroads Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound burger cooked to your preference and topped with your choice of toppings. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Signature Grilled Cheese

Signature Grilled Cheese

$12.00

crusty sourdough, bacon, boursin, American, aged cheddar, swiss, and provolone. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Reuben Quesadilla

Reuben Quesadilla

$13.00

traditional corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 island dressing packed inside a crisp caraway spiced flour tortilla. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich

Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich

$12.00

smoked turkey breast served on ciabatta bread with a cranberry maple spread, feta cheese, spinach, and a scallion aioli. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Hawiian Pulled Pork Tacos

Hawiian Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Crossroads Cuban

Crossroads Cuban

$13.00

tender pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, pickled onions, pickles and a signature sauce on a toasted ciabatta. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

three flour tortillas packed with tender fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch

Crossroads Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sweets

Oreo Cheesecake Cup

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Cups

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

luscious chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Kids

2 Hot Dogs

2 Hot Dogs

$7.00

2 all beef hot dogs topped with your choice of toppings

Kids Burger

$7.00
All American Grilled Cheese

All American Grilled Cheese

$7.00

just as it sounds! American cheese melted on perfectly toasted white bread. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

just chicken and cheese with salsa and sour cream on the side. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

crisp, hot, fresh, and delicious

Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

house-made cheesy comfort food!

Balsamic Roasted Vegetables

Balsamic Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

fresh zucchini, squash, bell peppers, eggplant, and asparagus tossed in balsamic and roasted, yum!

Side Salad

$5.00

Single Hot Dog

$2.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Un Sweet Tea

$2.00

Extra Sweet

$2.00

Lemon Tea

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere, MD 21219

Directions

