Food Trucks
American
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere, MD 21219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant
4.5 • 471
5200 North Point Blvd. Sparrows Point, MD 21219
View restaurant