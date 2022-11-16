- Home
Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant
471 Reviews
$$
5200 North Point Blvd.
Sparrows Point, MD 21219
Specials
1/2 Price Burger Mondays!!
1/2 Price Wing Wednesday Deal!
Boneless Wingin' Wednesday
House-made Codfish Cakes
Crab Cake and Shrimp Eggroll
Honey Chicken BLT Wrap
Chesapeake Chicken Wrap
Maryland Crab Dip, Grilled Chicken, & Cheddar Cheese
Chocolate Bars
Shareables
Maryland Crab Dip
Old Bay, Jumbo lump crab, worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Italian Stallion Eggrolls
ricotta, provolone and mozzarella cheeses mixed with our signature Italian Meats served with marinara on the side
Wings!
Loaded Fries
Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese
The Beaver Sampler
Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Wedges, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, and French Fries with tons of sauces for dipping!
Crossroads Nachos
Choose either Chicken or Steak topped with queso, black bean & corn salsa, served with a side of sour cream
Just Chips and Queso
Fried Mozzarella Wedges
Buffalo Cauliflower
Crabby Potato Skins
Loaded Potato Skins
Chili-n-Cheese Potato Skins
G'NORMOUS Sea Salt Pretzel
G'NORMOUS Crabby Pretzel
G'NORMOUS Buffalo Chicken Pretzel
Soups & Salads
Crab-n-Corn Chowder
fresh corn sauteed with onions, finished with signature spices and Jumbo Lump Crab
Maryland Crab
scratch made with only Maryland flavors in mind!
Cream Of Crab
from the butter and flour to the fresh cream, this soup is all love and lumps... crabmeat that is!
1/2 Cream Of Crab & 1/2 Maryland Crab
The best of both worlds!
Chicken Noodle Soup
made from fresh chicken and fresh stock, this soup is perfect for when you need a pick-me-up!
French Onion Soup
fresh onions sauteed down then melded with sherry, beef stock, and all the right things! It's lip smackin' good!
Crossroads Chili
a blend of ground beef, our roast beef scraps, tomatoes, beans, and more... this recipe is one you'll come back for!
Caesar Salad Topped with Pita Croutons
crisp romaine, parmesan, and tomatoes with our house-made Caesar dressing on the side
House Salad
cheddar, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, with your choice of dressing
Crossroads Salad
Shrimp Salad, Chicken Salad, and Tuna Salad served over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and your choice of dressing
Chef Brian's Salad
mixed greens, ham, turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing!
Fork-n-Knife Required
Crossroads Penne
penne pasta tossed in an Old Bay cream sauce with shrimp, crab, carrots, and broccoli
Meatloaf Dinner
delicious house-made meatloaf over mashed potatoes and gravy with steamed broccoli
Hot Roast Beef Platter
over bread, fries, or mashed potatoes smothered in gravy with your choice of side
Hot Turkey Platter
over bread, fries, or mashed potatoes smothered in gravy with your choice of side
Sour Beef and Dumplings
yumm! marinated, slow cooked, and full of flavor!
Penne Alfredo
a classic and just soooo cheesy and delicious!
Steamed Shrimp
one Pound of tender 21/25 shrimp, juicy onions, Natty Boh and Old Bay
Crossroads Crab Cake Platter
our 5 ounce crab cake with fresh cut fries and coleslaw!
Chicken and Dumplings
scratch made and packed full of flavor, served over our potato dumplings!
Signature Staples: Sandwiches/Wraps
Crossroads Burger
1/2 pound burger cooked to your preference and topped with your choice of toppings
Cheesesteak Sub
a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings
Chesapeake Chicken Cheesesteak
crab meat, grilled shrimp, Old Bay aioli, lettuce and tomato, served on a 1/2 sub
The Crossroads Club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked high with mayonnaise on your choice of bread
Signature 5 Cheese & Bacon Grilled Cheese
crusty sourdough, bacon, boursin, American, aged cheddar, swiss, and provolone
Reuben Quesadilla
traditional corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 island dressing packed inside a crisp caraway spiced flour tortilla
Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich
smoked turkey breast served on ciabatta bread with a cranberry maple spread, feta cheese, spinach, and a scallion aioli
American Cold Cut Sub
turkey, roast beef, and ham on your choice of bread, cheese, and toppings
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Capicola, Sopressata, Salami, Pepperoni & honey ham with your choice of toppings
Hawiian Pulled Pork Tacos
tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema
Chesapeake Wrap
3 ounce crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Crossroads Cuban
tender pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, pickled onions, pickles and a signature sauce on a toasted ciabatta
BLT
crispy bacon, crisp Iceberg lettuce, and juicy tomatoes on your choice of bread
Meatball Sub
The family's recipe for meatballs and sauce packed into a sub roll and topped with 3 cheeses
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
our tender home-made chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and wrapped up with cheddar, pickles, and either blue cheese or ranch
Polock Johnny's
topped anyway you want
BYO Sandwich
choose from turkey, ham, roast beef, corned beef, tuna salad and chicken salad served on your choice of bread, cheese, and toppings
Fiesta Chicken Wrap
chilled chipotle ranch chicken salad, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
Blackened Catfish Tacos
Blackened Catfish, mango salsa, and slaw
Flatbread Pizzas
Fried Chicken
Wings!
Chicken Livers
the original Micky's recipe, and oh so delicious!
Chicken Gizzards
the original Micky's recipe, and oh so delicious!
A "Lizzard"
an order of 1/2 livers and 1/2 gizzards!
Chicken Tender Platter
3 chicken tenders served with fries!
White Meat Box
a breast, wing, small coleslaw, roll and choice of side
Dark Meat Box
a thigh, 2 legs, small coleslaw, roll, and choice of side
1/2 Chicken Box
a breast, a thigh, a leg, and a wing with your choice of side, small coleslaw, and a roll
Couples Dinner Box
a whole chicken, 2 (8 oz) sides, 1 (8 oz.) Coleslaw, and 2 rolls
Family Dinner Box
2 whole chickens, 2 (16 oz) sides, 1 (16 oz.) Coleslaw, and 4 rolls
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Mousse
luscious chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries
Signature Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Chef Cindy's delectable treat! #yum!
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (2)
Sugar Cookies (2)
Cookie Sammy
Strawberry Cheesecake Cup
Oreo Cheesecake Cup
Strawberry Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake
Funnel Fries
Rice Pudding
Kids
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Whipped Potatoes & Gravy
Western Fries
Cole Slaw
Balsamic Roasted Vegetables
Mac-n-Cheese
Green Beans with Bacon and Onions
Collard Greens
Side Salad
House Salad
Old Bay Potato Chips
BBQ Potato Chips
Old Bay Wonton Chips
Plain Potato Chips (house)
Loaded Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Crabby Mac-n-Cheese
Steamed Broccoli
Onion Rings
Sauteed Spinach
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Un Sweet Tea
1/2 n 1/2 Tea
Lemonade
Red Gatorade
Blue Gatorade
Orange Gatorade
Yellow Gatorade
Light Blue Gatorade
Water Bottle
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Gingerale
Diet Pepsi
Large Cup With Ice
Small Cup With Ice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Fresh Ingredients! Local Chefs! Delicious Food for your next meal or event!
5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point, MD 21219