Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant

Food Trucks
American

Crossroads Bistro

471 Reviews

$$

5200 North Point Blvd.

Sparrows Point, MD 21219

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Crossroads Burger
1/2 Price Wing Wednesday Deal!

Specials

Crafted by our Chefs, with only flavor in mind!

1/2 Price Burger Mondays!!

$6.50

1/2 Price Wing Wednesday Deal!

$6.50

Boneless Wingin' Wednesday

$5.00+

House-made Codfish Cakes

$5.00+Out of stock

Crab Cake and Shrimp Eggroll

$12.00Out of stock

Honey Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.00

Chesapeake Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Maryland Crab Dip, Grilled Chicken, & Cheddar Cheese

Chocolate Bars

$1.00

Shareables

Delicious Appetizers for you to share
Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$13.00

Old Bay, Jumbo lump crab, worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00
Italian Stallion Eggrolls

Italian Stallion Eggrolls

$10.00

ricotta, provolone and mozzarella cheeses mixed with our signature Italian Meats served with marinara on the side

Wings!

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$7.00
The Beaver Sampler

The Beaver Sampler

$19.00

Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Wedges, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, and French Fries with tons of sauces for dipping!

Crossroads Nachos

$12.00

Choose either Chicken or Steak topped with queso, black bean & corn salsa, served with a side of sour cream

Just Chips and Queso

$6.00

Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.00

Crabby Potato Skins

$12.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Chili-n-Cheese Potato Skins

$8.50

G'NORMOUS Sea Salt Pretzel

$6.99

G'NORMOUS Crabby Pretzel

$19.99

G'NORMOUS Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$16.99

Soups & Salads

Crab-n-Corn Chowder

$6.00+

fresh corn sauteed with onions, finished with signature spices and Jumbo Lump Crab

Maryland Crab

$6.00+

scratch made with only Maryland flavors in mind!

Cream Of Crab

$6.00+

from the butter and flour to the fresh cream, this soup is all love and lumps... crabmeat that is!

1/2 Cream Of Crab & 1/2 Maryland Crab

$6.00+

The best of both worlds!

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00+

made from fresh chicken and fresh stock, this soup is perfect for when you need a pick-me-up!

French Onion Soup

$6.00+

fresh onions sauteed down then melded with sherry, beef stock, and all the right things! It's lip smackin' good!

Crossroads Chili

$5.00+

a blend of ground beef, our roast beef scraps, tomatoes, beans, and more... this recipe is one you'll come back for!

Caesar Salad Topped with Pita Croutons

$10.00

crisp romaine, parmesan, and tomatoes with our house-made Caesar dressing on the side

House Salad

$5.00+

cheddar, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, with your choice of dressing

Crossroads Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad, Chicken Salad, and Tuna Salad served over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and your choice of dressing

Chef Brian's Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, ham, turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing!

Fork-n-Knife Required

Crossroads Penne

$16.00

penne pasta tossed in an Old Bay cream sauce with shrimp, crab, carrots, and broccoli

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.00

delicious house-made meatloaf over mashed potatoes and gravy with steamed broccoli

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$13.00

over bread, fries, or mashed potatoes smothered in gravy with your choice of side

Hot Turkey Platter

$13.00

over bread, fries, or mashed potatoes smothered in gravy with your choice of side

Sour Beef and Dumplings

$15.00

yumm! marinated, slow cooked, and full of flavor!

Penne Alfredo

$12.00

a classic and just soooo cheesy and delicious!

Steamed Shrimp

$20.00

one Pound of tender 21/25 shrimp, juicy onions, Natty Boh and Old Bay

Crossroads Crab Cake Platter

$16.00

our 5 ounce crab cake with fresh cut fries and coleslaw!

Chicken and Dumplings

$13.00

scratch made and packed full of flavor, served over our potato dumplings!

Signature Staples: Sandwiches/Wraps

Crossroads Burger

Crossroads Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound burger cooked to your preference and topped with your choice of toppings

Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings

Chesapeake Chicken Cheesesteak

Chesapeake Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

crab meat, grilled shrimp, Old Bay aioli, lettuce and tomato, served on a 1/2 sub

The Crossroads Club

$9.00

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked high with mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Signature 5 Cheese & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.00

crusty sourdough, bacon, boursin, American, aged cheddar, swiss, and provolone

Reuben Quesadilla

$13.00

traditional corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 island dressing packed inside a crisp caraway spiced flour tortilla

Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich

$12.00

smoked turkey breast served on ciabatta bread with a cranberry maple spread, feta cheese, spinach, and a scallion aioli

American Cold Cut Sub

$13.00

turkey, roast beef, and ham on your choice of bread, cheese, and toppings

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$13.00

Capicola, Sopressata, Salami, Pepperoni & honey ham with your choice of toppings

Hawiian Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema

Chesapeake Wrap

$15.00

3 ounce crab cake, shrimp salad, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Crossroads Cuban

$13.00

tender pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, pickled onions, pickles and a signature sauce on a toasted ciabatta

BLT

$9.50

crispy bacon, crisp Iceberg lettuce, and juicy tomatoes on your choice of bread

Meatball Sub

$14.00

The family's recipe for meatballs and sauce packed into a sub roll and topped with 3 cheeses

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.00

our tender home-made chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and wrapped up with cheddar, pickles, and either blue cheese or ranch

Polock Johnny's

$4.00+

topped anyway you want

BYO Sandwich

$6.50

choose from turkey, ham, roast beef, corned beef, tuna salad and chicken salad served on your choice of bread, cheese, and toppings

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$12.00

chilled chipotle ranch chicken salad, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!

Blackened Catfish Tacos

$13.00

Blackened Catfish, mango salsa, and slaw

Flatbread Pizzas

Crabby Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

yum!

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

served with blue cheese or ranch

Meatball Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

with ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$5.00

Fried Chicken

Wings!

$13.00

Chicken Livers

$5.00

the original Micky's recipe, and oh so delicious!

Chicken Gizzards

$5.00

the original Micky's recipe, and oh so delicious!

A "Lizzard"

$6.00

an order of 1/2 livers and 1/2 gizzards!

Chicken Tender Platter

$8.00

3 chicken tenders served with fries!

White Meat Box

$10.00

a breast, wing, small coleslaw, roll and choice of side

Dark Meat Box

$10.00

a thigh, 2 legs, small coleslaw, roll, and choice of side

1/2 Chicken Box

$14.50

a breast, a thigh, a leg, and a wing with your choice of side, small coleslaw, and a roll

Couples Dinner Box

$28.00

a whole chicken, 2 (8 oz) sides, 1 (8 oz.) Coleslaw, and 2 rolls

Family Dinner Box

$55.00

2 whole chickens, 2 (16 oz) sides, 1 (16 oz.) Coleslaw, and 4 rolls

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

luscious chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries

Signature Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

$7.00

Chef Cindy's delectable treat! #yum!

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (2)

$1.00

Sugar Cookies (2)

$1.00

Cookie Sammy

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake Cup

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Kids

KIDS-Hot Dogs (2)

$7.00

KIDS- 4 ounce Cheeseburger

$7.00

KIDS-Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

KIDS-All American Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS-Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

KIDS-Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

KIDS-Cheese Pizza

$5.00

KIDS-Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.00+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.00+

Fried Pickles

$4.00+

Whipped Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00+

Western Fries

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Balsamic Roasted Vegetables

$4.00+

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.00+

Green Beans with Bacon and Onions

$4.00+

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Side Salad

$4.00+

House Salad

$4.00+

Old Bay Potato Chips

$2.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$2.00

Old Bay Wonton Chips

$3.00

Plain Potato Chips (house)

$2.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.00+

Pasta Salad

$2.00+

Crabby Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00+

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00+

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Un Sweet Tea

$1.50+

1/2 n 1/2 Tea

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Red Gatorade

$1.50

Blue Gatorade

$1.50

Orange Gatorade

$1.50

Yellow Gatorade

$1.50

Light Blue Gatorade

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Gingerale

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Large Cup With Ice

Small Cup With Ice

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.00

Cookies-n-Cream Milkshake

$5.00

Dirt Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

Cookie Dough Milkshake

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Fresh Ingredients! Local Chefs! Delicious Food for your next meal or event!

5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point, MD 21219

Crossroads Bistro image
Crossroads Bistro image
Crossroads Bistro image
Crossroads Bistro image

