A map showing the location of Crossroads Cafe & Cantina 501 1/2 Duval AvenueView gallery

Crossroads Cafe & Cantina 501 1/2 Duval Avenue

501 1/2 Duval Avenue

Freer, TX 78357

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Daily Appetizers

Crossroads Cravings

$12.50

Select three of your favorite appetizers from above all to be served on one platter with dipping sauces!

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Battered & Fried dill pickle slices served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.

1/2 Order Fried Mushrooms

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Battered & Fried whole mushrooms topped with Parmesan and served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.

Fried Jalapeno Slices

$5.53

Battered & Fried jalapeno slices served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.

Fried Onion Bloom

$5.53

Battered & Fried whole onion served with House-made spicy Aioli.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Fresh sliced onion rings Battered & Fried served with Ketchup.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Battered & Fried mozzarella served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Fried Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

3 Battered & Fried whole jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and San Manuel Chorizo served with House-made Buttermilk Ranch.

BBQ Jalapeno Poppers

$5.53

3 whole jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, grilled, and served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$5.53

Chicken breast nuggets battered & fried to a crisp and tossed in sauce of your choice: Signature BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Mango, Buffalo, Lemon-Pepper, Garlic Parmesan.

BBQ Chicken Wings

$5.53

Whole chicken wing barbequed to perfection, served original or tossed in sauce of your choice: Signature BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Mango, Buffalo, Lemon-Pepper, Garlic Parmesan.

Crossroads Chips

$6.99

Fresh thinly sliced fried potato chips served with our Signature BBQ sauce and a side of Ketchup.

Panchos

$12.99

Cheesy nachos topped with seasoned fajita, refried beans, fresh Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and jalapeno slices.

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

House-made fried tortilla chips and salsa.

Chips & Cheese

$5.53

House-made fried tortilla chips with your choice of Queso Blanco, Cheese Dip, or Chili-con-Queso.

Jalapeno Coins

$5.99

Jalapeno Sticks

$5.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Wings Appetizer

$6.99

Daily Burgers

Crossroads Classic

$8.50

All Beef Grilled Patty topped with Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onion slices, Pickles and finished with Mustard & Mayonnaise.

All-American BLT

$9.99

All Beef Grilled Patty, Crispy bacon slices, melted American cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, and finished with Mayo.

Cheddar Cheesy

$9.50

All Beef Grilled Patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onion slices, Pickles and finished with Mustard. *Add bacon for a Bacon Cheddar Cheesy!

Mushroom Swiss

$10.50

All Beef Grilled Patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, and finished with Mayo.

Blue & Gold Burger

$10.50

All Beef Grilled Patty topped with Blue Cheese crumbles, a Golden fried onion ring, bacon crumbles, and finished with Mayo.

The Buckaroo

$10.99

All Beef Grilled Patty topped with grilled onions, sautéed Habanero & Serrano peppers, Melted Pepper Jack cheese, Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and finished with House-made Spicy Aioli.

The Round Up

$10.99

All Beef Grilled Patty, crispy fried Bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, topped with a Fried Egg, loaded with avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onion slices, Pickles, and finished with Mustard & Mayo.

Quesadilla Burger

$10.99

All Beef Grilled Patty, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and shredded lettuce, served on a toasted cheddar cheese quesadilla, and finished with House-made Spicy Aioli.

Lose the Carb

$7.85

A Bun-less All Beef/Grilled Chicken Patty finished with toppings of your choice.

The Cluck

$10.50

Hand breaded crispy chicken or Grilled Chicken Breast served on a whole grain bun, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle slices, and finished with Mayo. (Add Buffalo sauce for a Spicy Cluck!)

The Catch

$10.50

Battered-Fried fish fillet topped with iceberg lettuce and House-made tartar sauce.

Duval Double

$11.99

Crossroads Club

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.69

All Beef Sliders

$9.70

Cluck No Fries

$8.50

Burger No Fries

$6.50

Crossroad Comforts

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

Chalupa (1)

$3.99

Chalupas (2)

$6.99

Beef Quesadillas

$9.99

Bar Nuts

$1.85

Fajita Tacos

$10.99

Loaded Fajita Fries

$9.99

Party Platter

$41.56

Brisket Plate

$13.86

Beef Quesadilla

$6.99

Fajita Taco(1)

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Curly Fries

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Saratoga Chips

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Corn on the Cob

$1.99

Grilled Veggies

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Cheesecake Slice

$4.61

Melted Chesse

$0.99

Large Fry

$3.99

Plus Cheese

$0.99

Plus Gravy

$0.99

Extra Hushpuppy

$0.99

Fajita

$3.99

Loaded Potato

$3.70

3 Shrimp

$3.00

Avocado

$1.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.99

Extra Taco

$1.99

Extra Strip

$1.99

Cup Of Gravy

$1.99

Extra Green Sauce

$0.99

Extra Wing

$1.50

Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Extra Pattie

$2.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$1.84

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber slices.

House Salad W/ Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, and House-made croutons.

Caesar Salad

$1.84

Romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, House-made croutons, topped with a grilled chicken breast and tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$1.84

Iceberg lettuce, diced honey ham, diced cheddar cheese, boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$1.84

Romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, capers, cucumber slices, red onion, and feta tossed in a House-made Greek dressing

Soup of the day

$1.84

Soup&Salad

$1.84

Potato/Salad Bar

$11.09

Fish & Chicken

Fish Basket

$9.99

Fish Basket Combo

$12.99

Steak Fingers

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Soft Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Fish Taco

$9.99

Shrimp Taco

$9.99

Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Campechana

$10.99

Fajita Tacos And Trimmings

$13.86

Chicken Plate With Trimmings

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich W/ Side

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sand.

$6.99

Shrimp Plate Combo

$12.99

Extra Flauta

$1.75

Steak Night

8 oz. Ribeye

$15.00

Steak Meal

$17.99

Botanas

Panchos

$12.99

Botana for 2

$24.99

Botana for 4

$39.99

Wings

Wings 6

$8.30

Wings 8

$10.99

Wing 10

$12.99

Wings 10- No Fries

$9.99

.50 Cent Wing

$0.50

25 Wing Platter

$27.50

50 Wing Platter

$55.00

Crossroads Kids

Jr Sliders

$5.99

Kids Steak Finger Basket

$5.99

Kids Chicken Finger Basket

$5.99

Corndog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.92

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.92

Venue Rental

$207.85

Daily Special

Meatloaf Special

$9.99

Spaghetti Special

$9.99

Club & Chips Special

$9.99

Ham Steak Special

$9.99

Street Taco Special

$9.99

CFSB Special

$9.99

Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Picadillo Special

$9.99

Menudo

$9.99

Fajita Taco Special

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Special

$9.99

Gordita Special

$9.99

Barbacoa Special

$9.99

Carne Guisada Special

$9.99

Taco Special

$9.99

Chicken Salad Special

$9.99

Casserole Special

$9.99

Fish & Chip Special

$9.99

BF Sliders

$10.00

BF Sliders 2

$8.00

Burger Special

$230.00

Breakfast Special

$2.50

Nachos

$3.70

Pickle

$1.85

Popcorn

$1.85

Brisket Plate

$14.78

Athletes Special- Steak Strips

$7.39

Athletes Special- Cheese Burger

$7.39

Athletes Special- Grilled Cluck

$7.39

Athletes Loaded Fries

$9.22

Bar Beer

Bud Light

$3.23

Budweiser

$3.23

Miller Lite

$3.23

Michelob Ultra

$3.70

Corona

$3.70

Dos Equis

$3.70

Coors Light

$3.23

Lone Star Light

$3.23

Land Shark

$3.23

Mini Keg

$20.00

Dom Bucket

$15.24

Imp Bucket

$18.01

64

$3.23

Natural Light

$3.23

Ultra Gold

$3.70

Shiner Bock

$3.70

Smirnoff

$3.70

Lone Star Red

$3.23

Dos XX Cans 12 Pk

$16.00

Modelo

$3.70

Ranch 6666

$4.00

4 Sixes

$4.16

Bar Mixed

Margarita

$4.62

Cape Cod

$3.70

Texas Sunset

$3.70

Whiskey

$3.70

Michelada

$4.62

Pina Colada

$4.62

Amaretto Sour

$3.70

Bloody Mary

$3.70

Tequila Sunrise

$3.70

Townes

$5.54

Jack

$6.23

Jim Beam

$6.23

Texas Crown

$5.54

Crown Royal

$6.23

Crown Royal Apple

$6.23

Buchanans

$6.23

Malibu

$6.23

Bacardi

$6.23

Titos

$6.23

Beerita

$8.31

Captain Morgan

$6.23

Disaronno

$6.23

Ole Smoky

$6.47

Makers Mark

$6.23

Patron

$6.47

Moscow Mule

$6.93

Four Horsemen

$9.40

Blue Hawaii

$6.93

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.24

White Wine

$6.46

Red Wine

$6.46

Shirley Temple

$3.70

Bahama Mama

$3.70

Margarita Tamarindo

$8.78

Vodka

$3.70

Salty Dog

$3.70

Blue Lagoon

$3.70

Ranchwater

$3.70

Pickle Top

$3.70

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Jumbo-tron

$15.99

Adios Mf

$9.24

Malibu Bay Breeze

$3.70

Crossroads Sunny Day

$3.70

Gin & Tonic

$5.54

Johnny Walker

$6.23

Fall LIIT

$9.24

Double

$2.78

Woodford

$6.23

Sex On The Beach

$4.75

Grey Goose

$9.00

Shots

Green Light

$2.31

Yellow Light

$2.31

Red Light

$2.31

Crossroads Crunch

$3.23

Rattlesnake Signature

$2.77

Stoplight

$6.93

Chevy Special

$2.77

Jollyrancher

$2.77

Jager

$2.77

Tequila Rose

$2.77

Hornitos

$2.77

Fireball

$2.77

Rum Chata

$2.77

Tamarindo

$2.77

Patron

$6.47

Jose Cuervo

$6.47

Titos

$2.77

Vegas Bomb

$6.47

Jager Bomb

$6.47

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$2.77

Malibu

$2.77

Buchanans

$6.47

Crown Apple

$2.77

Tequila

$2.31

Crown

$2.77

Jack

$2.77

Jim Beam

$2.77

Texas Crown

$2.31

Star Fucker

$4.62

Pussy Juice

$2.77

Tube Shot

$0.92

Disaronno

$2.77

Makers

$2.77

Mexican

$2.77

Rum

$1.15

Blow Job

$6.47

Buttery Nipple

$6.47

Sour Smirnoff

$2.77

Apple Jack

$5.08

Watermelon

$2.77

Whiskey

$2.77

The Aj

$2.77

Red Snapper

$2.77

Kamikaze

$2.77

Jameson

$2.77

Galaxy

$2.77

Disaronno

$2.77

Cherry Bomb

$6.47

Captain On Acid

$2.77

Star Shooter

$2.77

Lemon Drop

$5.54

Pecan Praline

$2.31

Hypnotic

$3.70

Incredible Hulk

$5.54

Curbside Cocktails

Curbside Margarita

$8.78

Curbside Sunset

$8.78

Curbside Pina Colada

$8.78

Curbside Bloody Mary

$8.78

Curbside Blue Lagoon

$8.78

Beer Salt

$2.50

Crown N Coke

$9.75

Special Drink

Drink Special

$2.00

Keg

$91.00

Footbal Mug

$10.00

Bud Light Case

$36.00

Michelob Ultra Case

$42.00

Coors Light Case

$36.00

Miller Light Case

$36.00

Shiner Bock Case

$42.00

Titos

$50.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Bottle Beer

Domestic

$2.31

Import

$2.77

Draft Beer

Domestic

$3.23

Import

$3.70

Shirts

T-Shirt

$23.00

Dri Fit

$25.00

Cap

$27.71

Button Down

$32.33

Rattlesnake Roundup Shirt

$23.10

Ringside

$23.10

VIP Table

$370.00

Hat

$23.10

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

Snapback

$19.99

Koozies

Koozie

$5.50

Bags

Insulated Bag

$18.47

Curbside Cocktails

Margarita

$7.85

Texas Sunset

$7.39

Salty Dog

$7.39

Gin & Tonic

$7.39

Crown & Coke

$8.78

Infused Lemonade

$7.39

Party Pouch

$12.00

Slim Sipper

$15.70

Refill

$11.55

Fireball

$4.16

To-Go's

$10.16

Shirt

$20.32

Venue Rental

$225.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 1/2 Duval Avenue, Freer, TX 78357

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

