Crossroads Cafe & Cantina 501 1/2 Duval Avenue
Daily Appetizers
Crossroads Cravings
Select three of your favorite appetizers from above all to be served on one platter with dipping sauces!
Fried Pickles
Battered & Fried dill pickle slices served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.
1/2 Order Fried Mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms
Battered & Fried whole mushrooms topped with Parmesan and served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.
Fried Jalapeno Slices
Battered & Fried jalapeno slices served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.
Fried Onion Bloom
Battered & Fried whole onion served with House-made spicy Aioli.
Onion Rings
Fresh sliced onion rings Battered & Fried served with Ketchup.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Battered & Fried mozzarella served with Marinara dipping sauce.
Fried Jalapeno Poppers
3 Battered & Fried whole jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and San Manuel Chorizo served with House-made Buttermilk Ranch.
BBQ Jalapeno Poppers
3 whole jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, grilled, and served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Chicken breast nuggets battered & fried to a crisp and tossed in sauce of your choice: Signature BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Mango, Buffalo, Lemon-Pepper, Garlic Parmesan.
BBQ Chicken Wings
Whole chicken wing barbequed to perfection, served original or tossed in sauce of your choice: Signature BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Mango, Buffalo, Lemon-Pepper, Garlic Parmesan.
Crossroads Chips
Fresh thinly sliced fried potato chips served with our Signature BBQ sauce and a side of Ketchup.
Panchos
Cheesy nachos topped with seasoned fajita, refried beans, fresh Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and jalapeno slices.
Chips & Salsa
House-made fried tortilla chips and salsa.
Chips & Cheese
House-made fried tortilla chips with your choice of Queso Blanco, Cheese Dip, or Chili-con-Queso.
Jalapeno Coins
Jalapeno Sticks
Fried Calamari
Wings Appetizer
Daily Burgers
Crossroads Classic
All Beef Grilled Patty topped with Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onion slices, Pickles and finished with Mustard & Mayonnaise.
All-American BLT
All Beef Grilled Patty, Crispy bacon slices, melted American cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, and finished with Mayo.
Cheddar Cheesy
All Beef Grilled Patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onion slices, Pickles and finished with Mustard. *Add bacon for a Bacon Cheddar Cheesy!
Mushroom Swiss
All Beef Grilled Patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, and finished with Mayo.
Blue & Gold Burger
All Beef Grilled Patty topped with Blue Cheese crumbles, a Golden fried onion ring, bacon crumbles, and finished with Mayo.
The Buckaroo
All Beef Grilled Patty topped with grilled onions, sautéed Habanero & Serrano peppers, Melted Pepper Jack cheese, Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and finished with House-made Spicy Aioli.
The Round Up
All Beef Grilled Patty, crispy fried Bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, topped with a Fried Egg, loaded with avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onion slices, Pickles, and finished with Mustard & Mayo.
Quesadilla Burger
All Beef Grilled Patty, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and shredded lettuce, served on a toasted cheddar cheese quesadilla, and finished with House-made Spicy Aioli.
Lose the Carb
A Bun-less All Beef/Grilled Chicken Patty finished with toppings of your choice.
The Cluck
Hand breaded crispy chicken or Grilled Chicken Breast served on a whole grain bun, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle slices, and finished with Mayo. (Add Buffalo sauce for a Spicy Cluck!)
The Catch
Battered-Fried fish fillet topped with iceberg lettuce and House-made tartar sauce.
Duval Double
Crossroads Club
Grilled Cheese
All Beef Sliders
Cluck No Fries
Burger No Fries
Crossroad Comforts
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Saratoga Chips
Fried Okra
Coleslaw
Corn on the Cob
Grilled Veggies
Green Beans
Corn
Cheesecake Slice
Melted Chesse
Large Fry
Plus Cheese
Plus Gravy
Extra Hushpuppy
Fajita
Loaded Potato
3 Shrimp
Avocado
Side Of Ranch
Extra Taco
Extra Strip
Cup Of Gravy
Extra Green Sauce
Extra Wing
Rice
Refried Beans
Extra Pattie
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber slices.
House Salad W/ Crispy Chicken
Romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, and House-made croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, House-made croutons, topped with a grilled chicken breast and tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced honey ham, diced cheddar cheese, boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber served with your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, capers, cucumber slices, red onion, and feta tossed in a House-made Greek dressing
Soup of the day
Soup&Salad
Potato/Salad Bar
Fish & Chicken
Fish Basket
Fish Basket Combo
Steak Fingers
Chicken Fingers
Soft Chicken Tacos
Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
Chicken Flautas
Campechana
Fajita Tacos And Trimmings
Chicken Plate With Trimmings
Chicken Salad Sandwich W/ Side
Chicken Salad Sand.
Shrimp Plate Combo
Extra Flauta
Steak Night
Wings
Crossroads Kids
Desserts
Daily Special
Meatloaf Special
Spaghetti Special
Club & Chips Special
Ham Steak Special
Street Taco Special
CFSB Special
Teriyaki Bowl
Picadillo Special
Menudo
Fajita Taco Special
BBQ Chicken Special
Gordita Special
Barbacoa Special
Carne Guisada Special
Taco Special
Chicken Salad Special
Casserole Special
Fish & Chip Special
BF Sliders
BF Sliders 2
Burger Special
Breakfast Special
Nachos
Pickle
Popcorn
Brisket Plate
Athletes Special- Steak Strips
Athletes Special- Cheese Burger
Athletes Special- Grilled Cluck
Athletes Loaded Fries
Bar Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Dos Equis
Coors Light
Lone Star Light
Land Shark
Mini Keg
Dom Bucket
Imp Bucket
64
Natural Light
Ultra Gold
Shiner Bock
Smirnoff
Lone Star Red
Dos XX Cans 12 Pk
Modelo
Ranch 6666
4 Sixes
Bar Mixed
Margarita
Cape Cod
Texas Sunset
Whiskey
Michelada
Pina Colada
Amaretto Sour
Bloody Mary
Tequila Sunrise
Townes
Jack
Jim Beam
Texas Crown
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Buchanans
Malibu
Bacardi
Titos
Beerita
Captain Morgan
Disaronno
Ole Smoky
Makers Mark
Patron
Moscow Mule
Four Horsemen
Blue Hawaii
Long Island Iced Tea
White Wine
Red Wine
Shirley Temple
Bahama Mama
Margarita Tamarindo
Vodka
Salty Dog
Blue Lagoon
Ranchwater
Pickle Top
Lemon Drop Martini
Jumbo-tron
Adios Mf
Malibu Bay Breeze
Crossroads Sunny Day
Gin & Tonic
Johnny Walker
Fall LIIT
Double
Woodford
Sex On The Beach
Grey Goose
Shots
Green Light
Yellow Light
Red Light
Crossroads Crunch
Rattlesnake Signature
Stoplight
Chevy Special
Jollyrancher
Jager
Tequila Rose
Hornitos
Fireball
Rum Chata
Tamarindo
Patron
Jose Cuervo
Titos
Vegas Bomb
Jager Bomb
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Malibu
Buchanans
Crown Apple
Tequila
Crown
Jack
Jim Beam
Texas Crown
Star Fucker
Pussy Juice
Tube Shot
Disaronno
Makers
Mexican
Rum
Blow Job
Buttery Nipple
Sour Smirnoff
Apple Jack
Watermelon
Whiskey
The Aj
Red Snapper
Kamikaze
Jameson
Galaxy
Disaronno
Cherry Bomb
Captain On Acid
Star Shooter
Lemon Drop
Pecan Praline
Hypnotic
Incredible Hulk
Curbside Cocktails
Special Drink
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
501 1/2 Duval Avenue, Freer, TX 78357
Photos coming soon!