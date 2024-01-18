Crossroads Cafe Paducah
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come join us for salad, soup, or sandwich for lunch or, if you’re really hungry, our daily hot lunch special.
Location
820 Backus Street, Paducah, TX 79248
Gallery