Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crossroads Collective zz Jauna Taco

48 Reviews

$$

2238 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Crossroads Collective image
Crossroads Collective image
Crossroads Collective image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
orange star4.8 • 89
2315 N Murray Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 1,136
1901 E North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
FreshFin - MKE East Side - 1806 E North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1806 E. North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Lafayette Place - 1978 N Farwell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1978 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Simple Cafe - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
2124 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
orange star4.8 • 89
2315 N Murray Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - zz Raw Bar
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Egg and Flour
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Triciclo Peru
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - zz -Thum
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston